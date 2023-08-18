BSF Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Download Admit Card of HC(RO/RM) at rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Admit Card 2023: BSF will release the Head Constables in Radio Operation (RO) and Radio Mechanics (RM) on August 21, 2023, on rectt.bsf.gov.in. Direct link to download admit cars here.

BSF Admit Card 2023: The Border Security Force (BSF) will release the admit card for 386 posts of Head Constables in Radio Operation (RO) and Radio Mechanics (RM) on August 21, 2023. Candidates who filled out the form will be able to download the admit card for Computer Based Test (CBT) from the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in

Below we have tabulated the details regarding the BSF RO RM Examination 2023

BSF RO RM Admit Card 2023: Overview Recruitment Board Border Security Force Posts Head Constable (RO and RM) Total Vacancies 386 Exam Mode Online Admit Release Date August 21, 2023 BSF RO RM Exam Date 2023 August 29, 2023 Official Website rectt.bsf.gov.in

The official website will soon activate the BSF RO RM Admit Card 2023 download link, and in this article, we will also provide the direct download link for the BSF RO RM Admit Card 2023. Students can download the admit card with their registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.

BSF RO RM Admit Card 2023 Official Link Click Here BSF RO RM Admit Card 2023 Official Notice Click Here

Steps to Download BSF Tradesman Constable Admit Card

Below we have listed the steps to download the Amit Card from the official website

Step 1: Open the official website of the Border Security Force official website rectt.bsf.gov.in

Step 2: Find the link to the BSF RO RM Admit Card for posts and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: The BSF RO RM admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

BSF Constable Admit Card 2023: Exam Pattern

As per the notice released by BSF, the examination will be conducted on August 29, 2023, in three shits where for the first two shifts the examination for Radio Operation will be conducted and in the third shift examination for Radio Mechanics will be conducted

Date Shift Exam Time Reporting Time Gate Closing Time Name of Examination August 29, 2023 Shift 1 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 7:00 AM 8:00 AM Radio Operation (RO) Shift 2 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 11:00 AM 12 Noon Shift 3 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 3:00 PM 4:00 PM Radio Mechanic (RM)

Details Mentioned on BSF Admit Card 2023

Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned on the BSF RO RM Admit Card when it gets officially released

Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Phone Number

Gender

Documents to Carry on the Exam Day

Below we have listed down the documents that need to be carried on the examination day

Candidates will have to carry the printout of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof.

A photocopy of the ID proof along with the original copy is needed. The list of documents that can be carried as valid ID proof is as follows:

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

PAN Card

Driving License

Passport

Transparent Water Bottle

Do not carry any eatables to the examination hall