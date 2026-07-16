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BSNL JTO Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Section-wise Important Topics, Book Recommendation Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 12:32 IST

BSNL is recruiting a total of 100 JTO vacancies. Candidates who have applied for this post can check the complete syllabus of BSNL JTO for the upcoming exam, which is scheduled for August. Along with the syllabus, candidates can also find the exam patterns, section-wise important topics, and book recommendations for exam preparation.

BSNL JTO Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Section-wise Important Topics, Book Recommendation Here
BSNL JTO Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Section-wise Important Topics, Book Recommendation Here

Key Points

  • BSNL released notification for 100 JTO vacancies; exam tentatively August 2026.
  • The CBT exam has 120 questions for 480 marks, covering Engineering & General Ability.
  • Syllabus includes Engineering streams I & II (400 marks) and General Ability (80 marks).

BSNL JTO Syllabus 2026: BSNL has officially released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) of a total of 100 vacancies. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment must start preparing for the Computer-based exam, tentatively scheduled for August 2026. Candidates must check the detailed syllabus for the BSNL JTO exam 2026 given in this article. This syllabus helps candidates to know the exam pattern and its difficulty level. It includes 3 sections, the Engineering stream I, II & General ability.

BSNL JTO Syllabus 2026

The BSNL JTO syllabus covers three sections. Engineering streams I and II include core electronics and telcom topics such as materials and components, physical electronics, network theory, electromagnetic theory, digital electronics, communication systems, and microprocessors. These two sections carry the highest weightage with a total of 400 marks out of 480. The general ability test covers English language, reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness, for 80 marks. 

BSNL JTO Exam Pattern 2026

The BSNL JTO exam is conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode with objective-type questions. The paper has 120 questions for a total of 480 marks to be completed in 3 hours. Candidates get 4 marks for each correct answer and 1 mark deducted for every wrong answer. 

Sections 

No. of questions 

Marks 

Duration 

Engineering streams I

50

200

3 hours

Engineering streams II

50

200

  

General Ability 

20

80

  

Total 

120 

480 

3 hours 

BSNL JTO Syllabus 2026: Section-wise topics

Candidates can check the detailed section-wise topics in the table below and start preparing for their exam without any delay:

Section-wise 

Important Topics 

Engineering streams I

Materials and components (conductors, semiconductors, insulators, passive components), Physical Electronics and ICs (electron devices, junction theory, semiconductor devices), Network Theory, Electromagnetic Theory, Angle Electronics, Digital Electronics

Engineering streams II

Communication Systems, Microprocessors and Microcontrollers, Computer Organisation, Data Communication and Networks, Basic Electronics Engineering, Telecom Switching and Transmission

General Ability 

English Language, Reasoning, Analytical Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, and current affairs 

Book Recommendation for BSNL JTO Exam 2026

Candidates can prefer these books for the BSNL JTO exam preparation. Check the list given below: 

Subjects 

Book

Author Publication

Network Theory 

Network Analysis 

Van Valkenburg

Electromagnetic Theory 

Electromagnetic field theory 

William Hayt

Digital Electronics 

Digital logic and computer design

M. Morris Mano

Analog Electronics 

Electronic devices and circuits 

Boylested and Nashelsky

Communication systems 

Principles of communication systems 

Taub and Schiling 

Mircoprocessors

Microprocessor architecture, programming, and application

Ramesh Gaonkar

General Ability 

General english 

S.P Bakshi (Arihant)

Reasoning 

A modern approach to verbal & non verbal reasoning

R.S Aggarwal

Quantitative aptitude 

Quantitative aptitude for competitive examination

R.S Aggarwal

Previous Year 

BSNL JTO Previous year paper 

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Candidates should focus more on Sections I and II while not ignoring General Ability. Candidates are also advised to solve BSNL JTO previous-year papers and mock tests, along with these recommended books, for exam preparation. 


Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 12:32 IST

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