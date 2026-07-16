BSNL JTO Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Section-wise Important Topics, Book Recommendation Here

BSNL JTO Syllabus 2026: BSNL has officially released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) of a total of 100 vacancies. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment must start preparing for the Computer-based exam, tentatively scheduled for August 2026. Candidates must check the detailed syllabus for the BSNL JTO exam 2026 given in this article. This syllabus helps candidates to know the exam pattern and its difficulty level. It includes 3 sections, the Engineering stream I, II & General ability.

BSNL JTO Syllabus 2026

The BSNL JTO syllabus covers three sections. Engineering streams I and II include core electronics and telcom topics such as materials and components, physical electronics, network theory, electromagnetic theory, digital electronics, communication systems, and microprocessors. These two sections carry the highest weightage with a total of 400 marks out of 480. The general ability test covers English language, reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness, for 80 marks.