BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020: 212 Vacancies for Physiotherapist & Occupational Therapist Posts, Apply Online @pariksha.nic.in

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Physiotherapist and Occupational Therapist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020: 16 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020: 15 April 2020

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Physiotherapist – 86 Posts

Occupational Therapist – 126 Posts

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Physiotherapist – Candidate should have a degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized Institute/University.

Occupational Therapist – Candidate should have a degree in Occupational Therapist from a recognized Institute/University.

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Physiotherapist – 34 years

Occupational Therapist – 50 years

(There will be age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 9300 GP - Rs. 4800

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 15 April 2020. Candidates can check the hyperlinks for their reference.

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS Category – Rs. 200/-

SC/ST/Women- Rs. 50/-

