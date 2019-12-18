Army Recruitment Rally 2020 All India Schedule: Check Eligibility and Complete Application Process Here

Army Recruitment Rally 2019 All India Schedule: Indian Army has invited applications for various recruitment rallies at different locations all over India. All those who wish to work in Indian Army have an opportunity to be a part of Indian Army which is to be held in various districts and states all over India.
Indian Army will hire on the posts of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk and Soldier Tradesman through this recruitment process. Interested candidates can go through this article to know the Location wise Schedule, Eligibility, Physical Standards, Vacancies and all other information.
Candidates can participate for these rallies by registering themselves online through the official website of Army. Candidates can check the rally schedule for various locations through this article.
Indian Army Rally Recruitment 2020 at Tripura, Apply by 30 January
Indian Army Rally Recruitment 2019: Indian Army is organizing a recruitment rally at Dasaratha Deb State Sports Complex, Agartala (Tripura) from 15 February 2020 to 20 February 2020. Candidates can apply to the post of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/All Arms and Soldier Tradesman till 30 January 2020. The admit cards for the same will be provided between 01 February 2020 to 08 February 2020.
Army Recruitment Rally @Rohtak
Candidates from the districts of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat and Panipat can appear for Indian Recruitment Rally for the post of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/SKT, Soldier Tdn {Support Staff (ER)} from 10 Feb 2020 to 20 Feb 2020 at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Rohtak (Haryana). All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode till 25 Jan 2020. The admit cards for the same will be sent through registered e-mail from 26 Jan 2020 onwards.
Apply Online for ARO Pune Recruitment Rally 2020 by 14 January
Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts: Pune, Ahmednagar, Osmanabad, Beed and Latur for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesman and Soldier Technical from 04 Feb 2020 to 13 Feb 2020 at Sainik Vidyalaya, Beed. The online applications for Soldier GD, Soldier Technical and Soldier Tradesman will be filled up by 14 Jan 2020. Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 15 Jan 2020 to 25 Jan 2020.
Online Applications invited for ARO Gaya Army Recruitment Rally 2020
Indian Army will conduct recruitment rally at Bihar Military Police-3 Ground (BMP-3), Bodhgaya, Gaya for recruitment to the post of Soldier Technical, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Tradesman, Soldier Tradesman, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical (All Arms. Interested candidates can appear for recruitment rally from 4 to 18 February 2020 at Bihar Military Police-3 Ground (Bmp-3) Bodhgaya (Dist-Gaya). Candidates can apply for ARO Gaya Army Recruitment Rally 2020 by 19 January 2020 and the admit cards for the same will be issued from 21 January 2020 to 31 January 2020.
Apply Online for ARO Fatehpur Recruitment Rally 2020 by 17 January
Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts Auraiya, Banda, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mahoba and Unnao from 02 Feb 2020 to 20 Feb 2020 at Fatehpur (UP). Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 04 Dec 2019 to 17 Jan 2020.
ARO Madhya Pradesh Army Recruitment Rally 2020: Apply Online by 22 January
Army Recruitment rally will be held for eligible candidates of the district of Seoni, Mandla, Rewa, Dindori, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Anuppur, Narsinghpur, Singrauli and Sidhi from 07 February 2020 to 19 February 2020 at Sports Complex, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Anuppur (MP). Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 09 December 2019 to 22 January 2020.
ARO Ghoom Recruitment Rally 2020: Appear for Indian Army Recruitment Rally on 12 & 13 Feb
Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible male candidates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts from 12 February 2020 to 13 February 2020 at the Ghoom Army Ground. Candidates are required to register themselves through the online mode on or before 28 January 2020. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail on 29 January 2020.
Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020: Applications invited for SGD, Soldier Clerk and Other Posts
Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of 10 districts of Upper Assam (Jorhat, Majuli, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur and Karbi Anglong) wef 19 Jan 2020 to 24 Jan 2020 at Meghna Sports Stadium, Solmara Military Station, Tezpur (Venue). Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 20 Nov 2019 to 03 Jan 2020. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 04 Jan 2020 to 18 Jan 2020.
Indian Army Recruitment Rally at shillong, Appear for Army Recruitment Rally from 13 to 17 January
Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts Hojai, Biswanath, Nagaon, Sonitpur & Morigaon from 13 Jan 2020 to 17 Jan 2020 at Solmara Military Stadium, Tezpur. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 14 Nov 19 to 28 Dec 2019. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 29 Dec 2019 to 12 Jan 2020.
Video on Army Recruitment Rally: Post Details, Eligibility and Selection Process
Army Recruitment Rally All India Schedule 2020
-
|
Indian Army Recruitment Schedule 2019
|
Location
|
Rally Date
|
Last date for Online registration
|Rally Notification
|Tripura
|15 February 2020 to 20 February 2020
|
Last date to apply: 30 January 2020
Admit Card Dates: 01 February 2020 to 08 February 2020
|Notification Link
|Rohtak
|10 Feb 2020 to 20 Feb 2020
|
Last date to apply: 25 January 2020
Admit Card Dates: 26 January 2020
|Notification Link
|Pune
|04 Feb 2020 to 13 Feb 2020
|
Last date to apply: 14 Jan 2020
Admit Card Dates: 15 Jan 2020 to 25 Jan 2020
|Notification Link
|Gaya
|4 to 18 February 2020
|
Last date to apply: 19 January 2019
Admit Card Dates: 21 January 2020 to 31 January 2020
|Notification Link
|Fatehpur
|02 Feb 2020 to 20 Feb 2020
|
Last date to apply: 17 January 2019
Admit Card Dates: 21 January 2020 to 31 January 2020
|Notification Link
|Madhya Pradesh
|07 February 2020 to 19 February 2020
|
Apply Dates: 09 December 2019 to 22 January 2020
Admit Card Dates: 23 January 2020to 06 February 2020
|Notification Link
|Ghoom
|12 February 2020 to 13 February 2020
|
Last date to apply: 28 January 2020
Admit Card Date: 29 January 2020
|Notification Link
|Jorhat
|19 Jan 2020 to 24 Jan 2020
|
Apply Dates: 20 Nov 2019 to 03 Jan 2020
Admit Card Dates: 04 Jan 2020 to 18 Jan 2020
|Notification Link
|Shillong
|13 Jan 2020 to 17 Jan 2020
|
Apply Dates: 14 Nov 19 to 28 Dec 2019
Admit Card Dates: 29 Dec 2019 to 12 Jan 2020
|Notification Link
Indian Army Vacancy Details:
- Soldier GD
- Soldier Technical
- Soldier Technical (Ammunition Examiner)
- Soldier Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary
- Soldier Clerks/SKT
- Soldier Tradesmen
How to Apply for Army Recruitment Rally 2020
Aspirants are required to register online through the official website for participation in Army Recruitment Rally location wise. Candidates will be required to attend recruitment rally on the specified dates as per the schedule.
Eligibility Criteria for Army Recruitment Rally
Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:
- Soldier GD: candidate should have passed Matric with minimum 33% or equivalent.
- Soldier Technical: candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or equivalent.
- Soldier Technical (Ammunition Examiner): candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or three-year diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Automobile/Computer science and Electronic & Instrumentation).
- Soldier Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary: candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or B.Sc (Botany/Zoology/Bioscience) and English.
- Soldier Clerks/SKT: candidate should have passed 10+2 with minimum 60% and should have studied English and Mathematics/Accounting/Bookkeeping with minimum 50% marks.
- Soldier Tradesmen (All Arms): 10th / ITI in relevant trade.
- Soldier Tradesmen: 8th pass
Physical Attributes
|
Region
|
Height (Cms)
|
Weight (Kgs)
|
Chest (Cms)
|
|
Soldier GD/Tradesman
|
Soldier Technical/Nursing
|
Clerk/Store Keeper Technical
|
|
|
Western Himalayan Region (J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Hills (Area South and West of the Inter-State Border between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and North and East of Road of Mukerian Hoshiarpur, Garh Shankar, Ropar and Chandigarh), Garhwal and Kumaon)
|
166
|
163
|
162
|
48
|
77/82
|
Eastern Himalayan Region (Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam and Hill Region of West Bengal (Gangtok, Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts).
|
160
|
157
|
160
|
48
|
77/82
|
Western Plains Region(Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Western UP (Meerut and Agra Divisions)
|
170
|
170
|
162
|
50
|
77/82
|
Eastern Plains Region(Eastern UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Orissa)
|
169
|
169
|
162
|
50
|
77/82
|
Central Region (Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Dadar, Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu)
|
168
|
167
|
162
|
50
|
77/82
|
Southern Region (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa and Pondicherry)
|
166
|
165
|
162
|
50
|
77/82 (76 for SD Tech from CR)
Special physical standard as given below are applicable to the following with effect from 01 Aug 2004:
|Ladakhi
|157
|50
|77/82
|Gorkhas both Nepalese and Indian
|157
|48
|77/82
Candidates from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Group Including Minicoy.
|
Settlers
|
165
|
50
|
77/82
|Locals
|155
|50
|77/82
|Tribals of authorized tribal Areas
|162
|48
|77/82
|Brigade of Guards
|173
|170
|50
|Medium Artillery
|50
|77/82
|Corps of Military Police
|173
|50
|77/82
|
Clerk General Duty / Store Keeper Technical
|
162*
|
50
|
77/82
|Religious Teacher JCO
|160
|50
|77/82
Selection Process for Army Recruitment Rally
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Fitness Test, Physical Measurement Test , Medical and Written Examination.
Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
To determine the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), the following tests carrying 100 marks are held:
- 1.6 Km Run.
- Pull Ups.
- Balance.
- 9 Feet Ditch.
MARKING SYSTEM IS AS FOLLOWS
1.) 1.6 Km Run For all Categories.
|
S No
|
Timings
|
Group
|
Marks
|
(i)
|
Upto 5 Mins 30 Secs
|
Group-I
|
60 Marks
|
(ii)
|
From 5 Mins 31 Secs to 5 Mins to 45 Secs.
|
Group-II
|
48 Marks
|
(iii)
|
Above 5 Mins 45 Secs
|
|
Fail
|
Provisions for Extra Time for 1.6 Km Run in Hilly Terrain.
|
Between 5000 Ft to 9000 Ft - Add 30 Secs to all timings./ 9000 Ft to 12000 Ft - Add 120 Secs to all timings
|
|
2.) Pull Ups.
|(i)
|10 and above
|40 Marks.
|(ii)
|9
|33 Marks.
|(iii)
|8
|27 Marks.
|(iv)
|7
|21 Marks.
|(vi)
|6
|16 Marks.
Read General Knowledge to Get This Job
3.) Balance. Should qualify and no marks are awarded.
4.) 9 Feet Ditch. Should qualify and no marks are awarded.
Medical Standards
- A candidate should have robust physique and good mental health.
- The chest should be well developed having minimum 5 cms expansion.
- Should have normal hearing with each ear and good binocular vision in both eyes. He should be able to read 6/6 in distant vision chart with each eye. Colour vision should be CP – III (able to recognize white, red and green signal colours correctly as shown by Martin’s Lantern at 1.5 meters).
- Should have a sufficient number of natural healthy gum and teeth i.e. minimum 14 dental points.
- Should not have diseases like deformity of bones, hydrocele and varicocele or piles.
- Soldier General Duty for infantry should have 6/6 eye sight.