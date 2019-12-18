Army Recruitment Rally 2020 All India Schedule: Check Eligibility and Complete Application Process Here

Army Recruitment Rally 2019 All India Schedule: Indian Army has invited applications for various recruitment rallies at different locations all over India. All those who wish to work in Indian Army have an opportunity to be a part of Indian Army which is to be held in various districts and states all over India.



Indian Army will hire on the posts of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk and Soldier Tradesman through this recruitment process. Interested candidates can go through this article to know the Location wise Schedule, Eligibility, Physical Standards, Vacancies and all other information.

Candidates can participate for these rallies by registering themselves online through the official website of Army. Candidates can check the rally schedule for various locations through this article.

Indian Army Rally Recruitment 2020 at Tripura, Apply by 30 January



Indian Army Rally Recruitment 2019: Indian Army is organizing a recruitment rally at Dasaratha Deb State Sports Complex, Agartala (Tripura) from 15 February 2020 to 20 February 2020. Candidates can apply to the post of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/All Arms and Soldier Tradesman till 30 January 2020. The admit cards for the same will be provided between 01 February 2020 to 08 February 2020.

Army Recruitment Rally @Rohtak



Candidates from the districts of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat and Panipat can appear for Indian Recruitment Rally for the post of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/SKT, Soldier Tdn {Support Staff (ER)} from 10 Feb 2020 to 20 Feb 2020 at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Rohtak (Haryana). All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode till 25 Jan 2020. The admit cards for the same will be sent through registered e-mail from 26 Jan 2020 onwards.

Apply Online for ARO Pune Recruitment Rally 2020 by 14 January



Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts: Pune, Ahmednagar, Osmanabad, Beed and Latur for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesman and Soldier Technical from 04 Feb 2020 to 13 Feb 2020 at Sainik Vidyalaya, Beed. The online applications for Soldier GD, Soldier Technical and Soldier Tradesman will be filled up by 14 Jan 2020. Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 15 Jan 2020 to 25 Jan 2020.

Online Applications invited for ARO Gaya Army Recruitment Rally 2020



Indian Army will conduct recruitment rally at Bihar Military Police-3 Ground (BMP-3), Bodhgaya, Gaya for recruitment to the post of Soldier Technical, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Tradesman, Soldier Tradesman, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical (All Arms. Interested candidates can appear for recruitment rally from 4 to 18 February 2020 at Bihar Military Police-3 Ground (Bmp-3) Bodhgaya (Dist-Gaya). Candidates can apply for ARO Gaya Army Recruitment Rally 2020 by 19 January 2020 and the admit cards for the same will be issued from 21 January 2020 to 31 January 2020.

Apply Online for ARO Fatehpur Recruitment Rally 2020 by 17 January



Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts Auraiya, Banda, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mahoba and Unnao from 02 Feb 2020 to 20 Feb 2020 at Fatehpur (UP). Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 04 Dec 2019 to 17 Jan 2020.

ARO Madhya Pradesh Army Recruitment Rally 2020: Apply Online by 22 January



Army Recruitment rally will be held for eligible candidates of the district of Seoni, Mandla, Rewa, Dindori, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Anuppur, Narsinghpur, Singrauli and Sidhi from 07 February 2020 to 19 February 2020 at Sports Complex, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Anuppur (MP). Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 09 December 2019 to 22 January 2020.

ARO Ghoom Recruitment Rally 2020: Appear for Indian Army Recruitment Rally on 12 & 13 Feb



Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible male candidates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts from 12 February 2020 to 13 February 2020 at the Ghoom Army Ground. Candidates are required to register themselves through the online mode on or before 28 January 2020. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail on 29 January 2020.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2020: Applications invited for SGD, Soldier Clerk and Other Posts



Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of 10 districts of Upper Assam (Jorhat, Majuli, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur and Karbi Anglong) wef 19 Jan 2020 to 24 Jan 2020 at Meghna Sports Stadium, Solmara Military Station, Tezpur (Venue). Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 20 Nov 2019 to 03 Jan 2020. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 04 Jan 2020 to 18 Jan 2020.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally at shillong, Appear for Army Recruitment Rally from 13 to 17 January

Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts Hojai, Biswanath, Nagaon, Sonitpur & Morigaon from 13 Jan 2020 to 17 Jan 2020 at Solmara Military Stadium, Tezpur. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 14 Nov 19 to 28 Dec 2019. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 29 Dec 2019 to 12 Jan 2020.

Army Recruitment Rally All India Schedule 2020

Indian Army Recruitment Schedule 2019 Location Rally Date Last date for Online registration Rally Notification Tripura 15 February 2020 to 20 February 2020 Last date to apply: 30 January 2020 Admit Card Dates: 01 February 2020 to 08 February 2020 Notification Link Rohtak 10 Feb 2020 to 20 Feb 2020 Last date to apply: 25 January 2020 Admit Card Dates: 26 January 2020 Notification Link Pune 04 Feb 2020 to 13 Feb 2020 Last date to apply: 14 Jan 2020 Admit Card Dates: 15 Jan 2020 to 25 Jan 2020 Notification Link Gaya 4 to 18 February 2020 Last date to apply: 19 January 2019 Admit Card Dates: 21 January 2020 to 31 January 2020 Notification Link Fatehpur 02 Feb 2020 to 20 Feb 2020 Last date to apply: 17 January 2019 Admit Card Dates: 21 January 2020 to 31 January 2020 Notification Link Madhya Pradesh 07 February 2020 to 19 February 2020 Apply Dates: 09 December 2019 to 22 January 2020 Admit Card Dates: 23 January 2020to 06 February 2020 Notification Link Ghoom 12 February 2020 to 13 February 2020 Last date to apply: 28 January 2020 Admit Card Date: 29 January 2020 Notification Link Jorhat 19 Jan 2020 to 24 Jan 2020 Apply Dates: 20 Nov 2019 to 03 Jan 2020 Admit Card Dates: 04 Jan 2020 to 18 Jan 2020 Notification Link Shillong 13 Jan 2020 to 17 Jan 2020 Apply Dates: 14 Nov 19 to 28 Dec 2019 Admit Card Dates: 29 Dec 2019 to 12 Jan 2020 Notification Link

Indian Army Vacancy Details:

Soldier GD

Soldier Technical

Soldier Technical (Ammunition Examiner)

Soldier Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary

Soldier Clerks/SKT

Soldier Tradesmen

How to Apply for Army Recruitment Rally 2020

Aspirants are required to register online through the official website for participation in Army Recruitment Rally location wise. Candidates will be required to attend recruitment rally on the specified dates as per the schedule.

Eligibility Criteria for Army Recruitment Rally

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Soldier GD: candidate should have passed Matric with minimum 33% or equivalent.

candidate should have passed Matric with minimum 33% or equivalent. Soldier Technical: candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or equivalent.

candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or equivalent. Soldier Technical (Ammunition Examiner): candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or three-year diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Automobile/Computer science and Electronic & Instrumentation).

candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or three-year diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Automobile/Computer science and Electronic & Instrumentation). Soldier Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary: candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or B.Sc (Botany/Zoology/Bioscience) and English.

candidate should have passed 10+2 with Science (PCME) minimum 50% or B.Sc (Botany/Zoology/Bioscience) and English. Soldier Clerks/SKT: candidate should have passed 10+2 with minimum 60% and should have studied English and Mathematics/Accounting/Bookkeeping with minimum 50% marks.

candidate should have passed 10+2 with minimum 60% and should have studied English and Mathematics/Accounting/Bookkeeping with minimum 50% marks. Soldier Tradesmen (All Arms): 10th / ITI in relevant trade.

10th / ITI in relevant trade. Soldier Tradesmen: 8th pass

Physical Attributes

Region Height (Cms) Weight (Kgs) Chest (Cms) Soldier GD/Tradesman Soldier Technical/Nursing Clerk/Store Keeper Technical Western Himalayan Region (J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Hills (Area South and West of the Inter-State Border between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and North and East of Road of Mukerian Hoshiarpur, Garh Shankar, Ropar and Chandigarh), Garhwal and Kumaon) 166 163 162 48 77/82 Eastern Himalayan Region (Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam and Hill Region of West Bengal (Gangtok, Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts). 160 157 160 48 77/82 Western Plains Region(Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Western UP (Meerut and Agra Divisions) 170 170 162 50 77/82 Eastern Plains Region(Eastern UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Orissa) 169 169 162 50 77/82 Central Region (Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Dadar, Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu) 168 167 162 50 77/82 Southern Region (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa and Pondicherry) 166 165 162 50 77/82 (76 for SD Tech from CR)

Special physical standard as given below are applicable to the following with effect from 01 Aug 2004:

Ladakhi 157 50 77/82 Gorkhas both Nepalese and Indian 157 48 77/82

Candidates from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Group Including Minicoy.

Settlers 165 50 77/82 Locals 155 50 77/82 Tribals of authorized tribal Areas 162 48 77/82 Brigade of Guards 173 170 50 Medium Artillery 50 77/82 Corps of Military Police 173 50 77/82 Clerk General Duty / Store Keeper Technical 162* 50 77/82 Religious Teacher JCO 160 50 77/82

Selection Process for Army Recruitment Rally

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Fitness Test, Physical Measurement Test , Medical and Written Examination.

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

To determine the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), the following tests carrying 100 marks are held:

1.6 Km Run.

Pull Ups.

Balance.

9 Feet Ditch.

MARKING SYSTEM IS AS FOLLOWS

1.) 1.6 Km Run For all Categories.

S No Timings Group Marks (i) Upto 5 Mins 30 Secs Group-I 60 Marks (ii) From 5 Mins 31 Secs to 5 Mins to 45 Secs. Group-II 48 Marks (iii) Above 5 Mins 45 Secs Fail Provisions for Extra Time for 1.6 Km Run in Hilly Terrain. Between 5000 Ft to 9000 Ft - Add 30 Secs to all timings./ 9000 Ft to 12000 Ft - Add 120 Secs to all timings

2.) Pull Ups.

(i) 10 and above 40 Marks. (ii) 9 33 Marks. (iii) 8 27 Marks. (iv) 7 21 Marks. (vi) 6 16 Marks.

3.) Balance. Should qualify and no marks are awarded.

4.) 9 Feet Ditch. Should qualify and no marks are awarded.

Medical Standards