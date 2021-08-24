Indian Army Rally 2021 Postponed for Tiruchirapalli, Ahmednagar & Varanasi, New Dates Soon

Indian Army Rally 2021: Indian Army has recently released a notification regarding the postponements of recruitment rallies in Tiruchirapalli, Ahmednagar and Varanasi. All those who were going to appear in the recruitment rally within the above states are required to check on the official website for the latest updates.

As per the notice released on the official website, The recruitment rally was to commence from 15 September to 30 September for Tiruchirappalli at Angnar Anna Sports Stadium Nagercoil Kanyakumari, 7 September to 23 September for Ahmednagar at Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri Ahmednagar and 6 September to 30 September for Varanasi at Ranbankure Stadium, Varanasi (UP).

The above schedule is postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. The fresh dates for the conduct of rally will be intimate later. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Admit Card to eligible candidates will be issued online in due course of the time. The exact date and time for reporting at the rally site will be mentioned in the Admit Card. The candidates will be required to take a Print out of admit card which can be taken from www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to carry their Admit card and documents in waterproof transparent document sleeves/sheet protection to guard against damage due to inclement weather.

Indian Army Rally 2021 Schedule for Tiruchirapalli

Indian Army Rally 2021 Schedule for Ahmednagar

Indian Army Rally 2021 Schedule for Varanasi

Every year Indian Army conducts a recruitment rally to recruit candidates in different departments for the post of Soldier Clerks, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman categories.

Latest Government Jobs:

School Education Punjab Recruitment 2021 for 495 Master Cadre Posts