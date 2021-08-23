School Education Punjab Recruitment 2021 for 495 Master Cadre Posts, Apply Online @educationrecruitmentboard.com

School Education Punjab Recruitment 2021 Notification released at educationrecruitmentboard.com for 495 Master Cadre Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

School Education Punjab Recruitment 2021: School Education Department, Punjab has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Master Cadre (Border Area) in the Director Education Department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 September 2021.

A total of 495 vacancies for the post of Master Cadre will be recruited. The candidates can check the important dates, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 3 September 2021

School Education Punjab Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Master Cadre - 495 Posts

School Education Punjab Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

English: Should have passed Graduation with minimum 45 per cent marks in the case of the persons from the Ceneral category; and with minimum 40% marks in the case of the persons from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, other Backward Classes, Backward Classes and Physically Handicapped category, from a recognized university. or Should have studied Functional English, English Literature, B.A. Honours (English), B.A. (Honours) English in Graduation; or its equivalent; or Should have passed post Graduation in English; and Should have passed B.Ed. from a recognized university or institution with English as one of the teaching subjects as per University Grants Commission guidelines.

Maths: Should have passed Graduation with 45yo marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40o/o marks in the case of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward classes. Backward Classes and physical Handicapped Candidates from a recognized university or institution and should have passed Mathematics as subject at least for three years of Graduation and should have passed B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Mathematics as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

Science - Should have passed B.Sc. with 45% marks in the case of General Category candidates and 40% marks in the case of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward classes, Backward Classes and Physical Handicapped Candidates from a recognized university or institution with any of the two subjects i.e. physics Chemistry and Mathematics or should have passed B.Sc. In Physics and Mathematics or any other equivalent qualification, but a certificate of equivalency should be given by the concerned University as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission, and Should have passed B.Ed from a recognized university or institution with Science as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download School Education Department Punjab Recruitment 2021 Notification

Online Application Link - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for School Education Punjab Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 3 September 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

School Education Punjab Recruitment 2021 Application Fee