BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
Bharati Vidyapeeth University Medical College, Pune admission for MBBS seat (All India quota) will begin after the release of NEET UG Round 1 cutoff ranks. While the NEET UG Round 1 counseling process is underway, candidates can estimate seat allocation options based on the expected closing rank provided below. Also check the previous year trends to draw analysis for different quotas, and category-wise seat options at BVMS, Pune.
NEET UG 2026: The Bharati Vidyapeeth University Medical College, Pune, will accept admission based on NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks. The choice filling and seat locking for Round 1 are scheduled to be active till August 13, 2026. While candidates are awaiting the official ranks to be disclosed by the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) they can find the expected opening and closing ranks shared here. Candidates can also find the admission options in different seat types at BVMC, Pune.
BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
The Bharati Vidyapeeth University Medical College, Pune, admission for 2026 is expected to open within the range of 60610 to 374028 rank for deemed/paid seats (general category). However, for NRI candidates (Non-Resident Indians), general candidates can expect admission between 379853 to 1099189. Check category-wise distribution below.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
60610 - 69585
|
341402 - 374028
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
53700 - 152491
|
329619 - 365873
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
154231 - 199412
|
305222 - 331285
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
243837 - 257685
|
308703 - 320872
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
379853 - 535105
|
1021763 - 1099189
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
409783 - 765678
|
1020366 - 1166877
BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per previous year Round 1 opening and closing ranks, the general category admission opened at 71735 to 374028. The table provides a detailed list of seats based on quota and categories, along with ranks at which admission closed.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
71735
|
374028
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
231485
|
365873
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
214404
|
331285
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
243837
|
311016
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
600454
|
1099189
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
925762
|
1166877
BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
During the year 2024, BVMC, Pune, saw admission to general seats at 60610 and closed at 299733. Check the detailed distribution shared below.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
60610
|
299733
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
53700
|
272130
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
154231
|
266891
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
274707
|
296738
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
529694
|
941191
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
736137
|
791851
BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
For admission to MBBS seats, the BVMC Pune closed seats at 322343. While the overall category seats closed at 996865 rank. Check for deemed and NRI seat options shared below.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
77674
|
322343
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
103193
|
325219
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
229705
|
297565
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
266775
|
320872
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
379853
|
949057
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
409783
|
996865
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