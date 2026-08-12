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BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 16:50 IST

Bharati Vidyapeeth University Medical College, Pune admission for MBBS seat (All India quota) will begin after the release of NEET UG Round 1 cutoff ranks. While the NEET UG Round 1 counseling process is underway, candidates can estimate seat allocation options based on the expected closing rank provided below. Also check the previous year trends to draw analysis for different quotas, and category-wise seat options at BVMS, Pune.

BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: The Bharati Vidyapeeth University Medical College, Pune, will accept admission based on NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks. The choice filling and seat locking for Round 1 are scheduled to be active till August 13, 2026. While candidates are awaiting the official ranks to be disclosed by the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) they can find the expected opening and closing ranks shared here. Candidates can also find the admission options in different seat types at BVMC, Pune. 

BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The Bharati Vidyapeeth University Medical College, Pune, admission for 2026 is expected to open within the range of 60610 to 374028 rank for deemed/paid seats (general category). However, for NRI candidates (Non-Resident Indians), general candidates can expect admission between 379853 to 1099189. Check category-wise distribution below. 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

60610 - 69585

341402 - 374028

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

53700 - 152491

329619 - 365873

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

154231 - 199412

305222 - 331285

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

243837 - 257685

308703 - 320872

Non-Resident Indian

General

379853 - 535105

1021763 - 1099189

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

409783 - 765678

1020366 - 1166877

BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks

As per previous year Round 1 opening and closing ranks, the general category admission opened at 71735 to 374028. The table provides a detailed list of seats based on quota and categories, along with ranks at which admission closed. 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

71735

374028

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

231485

365873

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

214404

331285

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

243837

311016

Non-Resident Indian

General

600454

1099189

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

925762

1166877

BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks

During the year 2024, BVMC, Pune, saw admission to general seats at 60610 and closed at 299733. Check the detailed distribution shared below.

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

60610

299733

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

53700

272130

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

154231

266891

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

274707

296738

Non-Resident Indian

General

529694

941191

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

736137

791851

BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks

For admission to MBBS seats, the BVMC Pune closed seats at 322343. While the overall category seats closed at 996865 rank. Check for deemed and NRI seat options shared below. 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

77674

322343

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

103193

325219

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

229705

297565

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

266775

320872

Non-Resident Indian

General

379853

949057

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

409783

996865

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 16:50 IST

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