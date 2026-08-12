BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: The Bharati Vidyapeeth University Medical College, Pune, will accept admission based on NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks. The choice filling and seat locking for Round 1 are scheduled to be active till August 13, 2026. While candidates are awaiting the official ranks to be disclosed by the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) they can find the expected opening and closing ranks shared here. Candidates can also find the admission options in different seat types at BVMC, Pune.

BVMC Pune NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The Bharati Vidyapeeth University Medical College, Pune, admission for 2026 is expected to open within the range of 60610 to 374028 rank for deemed/paid seats (general category). However, for NRI candidates (Non-Resident Indians), general candidates can expect admission between 379853 to 1099189. Check category-wise distribution below.