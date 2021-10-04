Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CAG Delhi Recruitment 2021 for 199 Clerk and Auditor/Accountant Posts, Check Application Form

Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) and Comptroller and Audit General of India (CAG), Delhi has published a notification for Clerk and Auditor/Accountant Posts under Group ‘C’. Check Details Here.

Created On: Oct 4, 2021 19:16 IST
CAG Delhi Recruitment 2021
CAG Delhi Recruitment 2021

CAG Delhi Recruitment 2021: Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) and Comptroller and Audit General of India (CAG), Delhi is hiring sportsperson for the post of Clerk and Auditor/Accountant under Group ‘C’. CAG Group C Recruitment will be made in the Games/Sports of Cricket (Men), Football (Men), Hockey (Men), Badminton (Men and Women) and Table Tennis (Men and Women).

The applications are invited from eligible and interested candidates through offline mode within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper dated 02 October 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - mode within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper

CAG Delhi Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 199

  • Account/Auditor - 125
  • Clerk  - 74

CAG Delhi Salary:

  • Auditor/ Accountant - Level 5 in the Pay Matrix (Pre-revised Pay in the Pay Band Rs. 5,200/- – Rs. 20,200/- with Grade Pay Rs. 2,800/-)
  • Clerk/ DEO Grade-A - Level 2 in the Pay Matrix (Pre-revised Pay in the Pay Band Rs. 5,200/- – Rs. 20,200/- with Grade Pay Rs. 1,900/-)

CAG Delhi Clerk and Auditor/Accountant Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

  • Auditor/ Accountant: Bachelor’s Degree of a recognized University
  • Clerk/ DEO-Grade-A: 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University

Sports Qualification:

  • Sportspersons who have represented a State or the Country in a National (Senior/ Junior Category) or International competitions (Senior/ Junior Category) in any Game/ Sports mentioned
  • Sportspersons who have represented their University in All India Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board in any Game/ Sports

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

Selection Process for CAG Delhi Clerk and Auditor/Accountant Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of field trial (Fitness, Skill Test) marks and marks awarded for sports certificates.

How to Apply for CAG Delhi Clerk and Auditor/Accountant Recruitment 2021 ?

Applications should be sent to the concerned nodal office mentioned in the PDF.

CAG Delhi Clerk and Auditor/Accountant Notification

CAG Delhi Clerk and Auditor/Accountant Application Form

 

 

