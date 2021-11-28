CAT 2021 Slot 3 Analysis (OUT) - Check Section wise Review, Difficulty Level, Cut off

CAT Slot 3 Exam Analysis: The Slot 3 of CAT 2021 Exam didn’t throw any unexpected surprises at the students. In terms of number of questions, the CAT 2021 Slot 3 Exam remained consistent with the first two slots. Check out the detailed analysis, section-wise number of good attempts and overall expected cut-offs here.

CAT 2021 Slot 3 Analysis: Finally, the 3rd and Final Slot of the Common Admission Test 2021 for MBA has concluded at 6:30 PM. With MBA aspirants or the test-takers slowly trickling out of the test centres, it is time now to evaluate the what, where, when and how of the CAT 2021 Slot 3 Exam Paper. The experts at Jagranjosh have also analysed the Slot 3 Examination for CAT 2021 and has come-up with some interesting insights and findings of their own. These insights will help aspirants understand the overall difficulty-level, sectional-difficulty level and number of good attempts in each section for the CAT 2021 Slot 3 Exam.

CAT 2021 – Section-wise Drill Down

The final slot of the CAT 2021 Exam was quite easily manageable for those candidates who were well prepared for the exam and had taken some mocks before the exam. As per experts, an overall raw score of around ~99 should fetch a 99%ile in CAT 2021. In terms of slot-wise analysis, the VARC and DILR were pretty doable, if one were able to select the right RCs and the DILR sets. Quant was Tougher than Slot 1 and 2 but still quite manageable.

VARC Slot 3 - Section Analysis

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension of CAT 2021 Slot 3 Exam was of moderate difficulty level. However, unlike the previous two slots, it was slightly lengthy section, which was contrary to expectations. There were a total of 24 questions to be attempted in 40 minutes of which 5 questions were Non-MCQs (all in Verbal). Ideal attempts in VARC Section: 18 Questions

Verbal Ability

Question Type No of Questions Difficulty Level Parajumbles 4 Moderate to Easy Parasummary 2 Easy Odd one Out 2 Easy

Reading Comprehension

The Reading Comprehension component consisted of 4 sets of 4 questions each totalling 16 questions. The passages were on following themes:

Passage 1: Science Based

Passage 1: Science Based Passage 2: X Men Comic Book

Passage 2: X Men Comic Book Passage 3: Time Management

Passage 3: Time Management Passage 4: Languages - Linguistic

DILR Slot 3 - Section Analysis

The Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section consisted of total 20 questions. The section consisted of two LR Sets of 6 Questions each i.e. 12 LR Questions. On the other hand, the DI component was addressed in two sets of 4 Questions each. An attempt of 13-14 questions targeting 27-30 marks can be considered ideal for a 99+ percentile in DILR.

Quant Slot 3 – Section Analysis

The quantitative aptitude section of CAT 2021 Exam focused on testing the conceptual clarity of the candidates. The section was dominated by questions from arithmetic with total 12 questions based on concepts such as Simple Compound Interest, Time and Work, Profit & Loss, Time Speed Distance, Averages, Percentages. For the rest, 2-3 questions were from Geometry, 2 were log based, 2 were function based and number series based while 1 was series based. An attempt of 16-18 with good accuracy can be termed as a decent for 99+ %tile.

CAT 2021 Slot 3 Analysis – Moderate Difficulty Level

The CAT 2021 Slot 3 pattern continued to be along the same lines as the morning slot with 66 questions in total to be solved in 2 hours with 40 minutes allotted to each section. The overall difficulty level for Slot 3 was similar to that of Slot 1 and Slot 2. In terms of section-wise difficulty level, Slot 3 VARC can be compared with Slot 1 Paper i.e. of moderate to moderate+ level. DILR in Slot 3 consisted of three doable and 1 very difficult set; but overall difficulty level can be termed as moderate+ to tough. In the third slot, QA was slightly difficult and lengthier than Slot 1 and Slot 2 with around 15 doable questions.

Section MCQs Non-MCQs Total VARC 19 5 24 DILR 15 5 20 QA 14 8 22 Overall 48 18 66

CAT Slot 3 Exam – Initial Impressions and First Take

The Slot 3 of CAT 2021 Exam didn’t throw any unexpected surprises at the students. In terms of number of questions, the CAT 2021 Slot 3 Exam remained consistent with the first two slots i.e. with exact 66 numbers of questions. Even in terms of the section-wise, the number of questions in CAT Slot 3 Exam remained the same as in Slot 1 and 2.

Section No of Questions Level of Difficulty VARC 24 Moderate DILR 20 Easy to Moderate Quant 22 Moderate

