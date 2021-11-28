CAT 2021 Slot 2 Exam Analysis (Out): Check Section wise Review, Difficulty Level, Cut off - Jagranjosh

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Analysis: With Slot 2 of CAT 2021 Exam just concluded; its time to look at how did candidates fare in the second session. Here’s what experts from jagranjosh.com have to say about CAT 2021 Slot 2 Exam and the overall and section-wise difficulty level of the examination.

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Analysis: The Slot 2 of the CAT 2021 Exam concluded at 2:30 PM and it is now time to understand the detailed analysis of the same. After Slot 1, in which DILR proved to be a challenging component for many aspirants, many aspirants expected Slot 2 Exam to be designed around the similar formula. But, as expected IIM Ahmedabad – the exam conducting institute has again surprised everyone with the Slot 2 of the CAT 2021 Examination. Experts at Jagranjosh have compiled a detailed overview, section-wise drill-down and review of the overall and section-wise difficulty level to help aspirants get a complete analysis of CAT 2021 Slot 2 Examination.

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Expected Cut-offs and No of Good Attempts

As more details trickle in about the Slot 2 of the CAT 2021 Exam, it is time to estimate the section-wise and overall number of good attempts. Expert analysis of the CAT Slot 2 Exam 2021 denotes that an overall attempt of 52 should be considered as comfortable for 99+ percentile mark. In terms of section-wise number of good attempts and expected cut-off; the detailed analysis is given below:

Section

Expected Cut off

Good attempts

VARC

40-44

About 16-18

DILR

38-40

About 10-14

QA

41-46

About 15

CAT 2021 Slot 2 - Overall Exam Structure

In terms of the overall structure, the exam format was similar to the earlier slot. The detailed break-up can be found below:

Section

Non-MCQs

Question Break-up

VARC (24 Questions)

5

·       4 Sets with 4 Questions of Reading Comprehension

·       3 Para Jumbles

·       3 Para Summary

·       2 OJPs

DI LR (20 Questions)

5

·       4 Questions on Bar Graph

·       6 Questions on Arrangement / Rating System

·       6 Questions on Items and Assignments

·       4 Questions on Tournament

Quant

8

·       Arithmetic Heavy

·       Geometry

·       Algebra

CAT Slot 2 Analysis - Question-wise Break-up

In terms of question-wise break; the Slot 2 CAT 2021 Paper consisted of the same number of questions as Slot 1 i.e. 66 Questions. Even the section-wise break-up of the question for CAT Slot 2 Exam was same i.e. 24 – 20 – 22 for VARC, DILR and Quant respectively.

Section

No of Questions

 Difficulty Level

VARC

24

Tough

LRDI

20

Moderate, Time Consuming

Quant

22

Moderate to Difficult

Overall

66

Moderate+

In terms of question material, in VARC section two sets of RC and some VA questions were of moderate difficulty; but rest two sets were bordering tough. In DILR, no set can be considered as easy; most of the questions were of moderate difficulty level and were lengthy and required time to solve them. For Quant, the 22 questions were a mixed bag with some being easy while quite a few were difficult and tricky and arithmetic heavy.

Section

MCQs

Non-MCQs

Total

VARC

19

5

24

DILR

15

5

20

QA

14

8

22

Overall

48

18

66

CAT Slot 2 Analysis: Initial Reactions and First Take

Following the Slot 1 which proved to be moderate difficulty level, a majority of aspirants for Slot 2 were quite worried about VARC section, which provided to be an Achilles heel in the first slot.  Initial reactions from the test-takers have hinted that Quant was relatively tougher in Slot 2 as compared to the Slot 1 Examination. On the other hand VARC and DILR were of the same or similar difficulty level in the Afternoon slot. Many candidates noted that 2 sets were doable in DILR while VARC was of same difficulty level but was slightly lengthy in nature.

Section

 Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension

Moderate

DILR

Moderate

Quant

Tough

