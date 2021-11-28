CAT 2021 Slot 2 Exam Analysis (Out): Check Section wise Review, Difficulty Level, Cut off - Jagranjosh

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Analysis: The Slot 2 of the CAT 2021 Exam concluded at 2:30 PM and it is now time to understand the detailed analysis of the same. After Slot 1, in which DILR proved to be a challenging component for many aspirants, many aspirants expected Slot 2 Exam to be designed around the similar formula. But, as expected IIM Ahmedabad – the exam conducting institute has again surprised everyone with the Slot 2 of the CAT 2021 Examination. Experts at Jagranjosh have compiled a detailed overview, section-wise drill-down and review of the overall and section-wise difficulty level to help aspirants get a complete analysis of CAT 2021 Slot 2 Examination.
CAT 2021 Slot 2 Expected Cut-offs and No of Good Attempts
As more details trickle in about the Slot 2 of the CAT 2021 Exam, it is time to estimate the section-wise and overall number of good attempts. Expert analysis of the CAT Slot 2 Exam 2021 denotes that an overall attempt of 52 should be considered as comfortable for 99+ percentile mark. In terms of section-wise number of good attempts and expected cut-off; the detailed analysis is given below:
|
Section
|
Expected Cut off
|
Good attempts
|
VARC
|
40-44
|
About 16-18
|
DILR
|
38-40
|
About 10-14
|
QA
|
41-46
|
About 15
CAT 2021 Slot 2 - Overall Exam Structure
In terms of the overall structure, the exam format was similar to the earlier slot. The detailed break-up can be found below:
|
Section
|
Non-MCQs
|
Question Break-up
|
VARC (24 Questions)
|
5
|
· 4 Sets with 4 Questions of Reading Comprehension
· 3 Para Jumbles
· 3 Para Summary
· 2 OJPs
|
DI LR (20 Questions)
|
5
|
· 4 Questions on Bar Graph
· 6 Questions on Arrangement / Rating System
· 6 Questions on Items and Assignments
· 4 Questions on Tournament
|
Quant
|
8
|
· Arithmetic Heavy
· Geometry
· Algebra
CAT Slot 2 Analysis - Question-wise Break-up
In terms of question-wise break; the Slot 2 CAT 2021 Paper consisted of the same number of questions as Slot 1 i.e. 66 Questions. Even the section-wise break-up of the question for CAT Slot 2 Exam was same i.e. 24 – 20 – 22 for VARC, DILR and Quant respectively.
|
Section
|
No of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
VARC
|
24
|
Tough
|
LRDI
|
20
|
Moderate, Time Consuming
|
Quant
|
22
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Overall
|
66
|
Moderate+
In terms of question material, in VARC section two sets of RC and some VA questions were of moderate difficulty; but rest two sets were bordering tough. In DILR, no set can be considered as easy; most of the questions were of moderate difficulty level and were lengthy and required time to solve them. For Quant, the 22 questions were a mixed bag with some being easy while quite a few were difficult and tricky and arithmetic heavy.
|
Section
|
MCQs
|
Non-MCQs
|
Total
|
VARC
|
19
|
5
|
24
|
DILR
|
15
|
5
|
20
|
QA
|
14
|
8
|
22
|
Overall
|
48
|
18
|
66
CAT Slot 2 Analysis: Initial Reactions and First Take
Following the Slot 1 which proved to be moderate difficulty level, a majority of aspirants for Slot 2 were quite worried about VARC section, which provided to be an Achilles heel in the first slot. Initial reactions from the test-takers have hinted that Quant was relatively tougher in Slot 2 as compared to the Slot 1 Examination. On the other hand VARC and DILR were of the same or similar difficulty level in the Afternoon slot. Many candidates noted that 2 sets were doable in DILR while VARC was of same difficulty level but was slightly lengthy in nature.
|
Section
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Moderate
|
DILR
|
Moderate
|
Quant
|
Tough
