CBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet 2023 Decoded: Know Meaning of RT, RW, RL and Other in Your Marksheet

CBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) releases the classes 10th and 12th results online at various websites and on mobile apps. Students can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Along with the 10th and 12th result, CBSE also releases the marksheet on Digilocker.gov.in. On the marksheet, CBSE uses various abbreviations like: RT, RW, RL, P, C. Some of the abbreviations are printed against a particular subject. Those who do not understand the CBSE 10th, 12th mark sheet abbreviations can check below the full form and meanings:

Check Abbreviations and Meaning on CBSE Marksheet 2023 for Class 10th, 12th:

XXXX (Improvement): This is for students who have appeared for 6 subjects and failed in one subject but have a minimum 33% in the remaining 5 subjects. The improvement paper is not mandatory and students are considered ‘Pass’ in the board examination. These students can appear for improvement in the next year’s board examination as private candidates for the subject marked for improvement.

COMP (Compartment) - Students who have not secured the minimum passing criteria in one subject will be placed in Compartment. The schedule for compartment exams will be shared by CBSE later. Students who have secured the required aggregate of 33% in 5 subjects have to appear for a compartment examination in the subject they have failed.

RW (Result Withheld): Students must know that this does not mean that they are not promoted. This year, the results were tabulated by the schools and submitted to the board for verification before releasing them. In case a student has been given an RW, it could be because of some discrepancy in the child’s record or could also be the school's default. Students are advised to get in touch with their respective schools for this.

RT (Repeat Theory): Students of CBSE 10th and 12th have to pass both theory and practical papers to qualify for the examination. Students with RT against a subject need to appear for the theory paper during the compartment examinations. For instance, in case students have not scored the required 33% in the theory paper, they would be given an RT.

RL (Results Later): This abbreviation was introduced in 2020. In case a student’s data has not been submitted or there was an error, the board may use this abbreviation. They can contact the schools. Last year due to the COVID-19, a few papers were canceled. The board had released the evaluation criteria for such papers. Therefore, the result was announced later.

ER (Essential Reappear): It was introduced by CBSE in 2020. Instead of Fail, the board now uses ER. Students who get an ER will have to appear for the CBSE class 12 exams 2022, as and when they are conducted.

Apart from these, there are other abbreviations like ABST which stands for Absent, NE for Not Eligible, UFM stands for Unfair means, SJD means Subjudice and NR stands for Not Registered. Students can go through the index provided in the physical mark sheet. The same will be shared by the board with the schools later.

