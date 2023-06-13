CBSE 10th, 12th Re-evaluation, Verification Results 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE has announced the 10th and 12th re-evaluation and verification results. Candidates who have applied for the revaluation process can check the results through the link given here.

CBSE Results 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE 10th and 12th re-evaluation and re-verification results for lot 1. The results have been announced today, June 13, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the CBSE board 10th and 12th re-evaluation and verification process can now visit the official website to check their results.

CBSE announced the class 10 and 12 results on May 12, 2023. After the announcement of the board results, candidates were provided with the facility to apply for the re-evaluation and verification of their answer sheets. To check the CBSE 10th and 12th re-evaluation and verification results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number, school number, and date of birth in the result link given on the homepage. The CBSE re-verification and re-evaluation results are available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Students can also click on the direct link given here to check the re-evaluation results.

CBSE 10th re-evaluation, verification - Click Here

CBSE 12th re-evaluation, verification - Click Here

How to Check CBSE 10th, 12th Re-evaluation, Reverification Results

CBSE 10th and 12th re-evaluation and reverification results have been announced on the website of the CBSE board. Candidates who have applied for the re-evaluation and verification process can visit the official website or follow the below-given steps to check their results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the CBSE Results portal

Step 3: Click on the 10th/12th re-evaluation/ verification link

Step 4: Enter the roll number, school number and date of birth in the link given

Step 5: Download the results for further reference

CBSE Results 2023

CBSE board conducted the class 10 and 12 exams from February 15 to April 5, 2023. The board announced the class 10 and 12 results on May 12, 2023. According to the data provided by the board, the overall pass percentage for class 10 exams was 93.12% while the pass percentage for class 10 exams was 87.33%.