CBSE 10th Result 2023 Announced Today May 12; Check Result at cbseresults.nic.in |testservices.nic.in, 93.12 % students pass

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Announced Today May 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10th Result 2023. The results have been announced on the official website of the CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in, on May 12, 2023 at 01:16 pm.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th result 2022 was declared on May 12, 2022. CBSE Class 10 Results 2023 Declared and is now available on DigiLocker, cbseresults.nic.in, and on Umang App as well as Pariksha Sangam. The overall pass percentage was 93.12%, which was a slight decrease from the previous year's pass percentage of 94.40%. This year the pass percentage has dipped by -1.28 percent.

CBSE Class 10 result 2023 has some interesting trends. One trend was that girls continued to outperform boys, with an overall pass percentage of 94.25% compared to 92.72% for boys. This is a trend that has been seen in recent years, and it is likely due to several factors, including the increased focus on girls' education in India. The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.25 percent and boys are 92.72 percent.

Check CBSE 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 exam results will be announced today@cbseindia29 #CbseResult2023 #CBSEresults2023 pic.twitter.com/DpeQZRaYf3 — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 12, 2023

CBSE Class 10th exam was conducted from February 14 to March 21. A total of 21,86,485 students had registered for the class 10th exams. Candidates can check their marks online using their roll number, school number and admit card ID. The CBSE 10th result 2023 is also available on Digilocker and Umang applications.

What are the CBSE Board 10th Result Links:

Download and check CBSE 12th result from the below link.

CBSE 10th result 2023 Link 1: cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2023 Link 2: testservices.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2023 Link 3: cbseresults.nic.in

What is the CBSE 10th Result 2023 Date: CBSE announced the Class 12th result on May 12, 2023

CBSE Class 10th Result Date and Time: CBSE 12 Results 2023 announced today on cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check result visit -- cbse.gov.in, cbseacademic.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE marksheet will be accessible for the students via roll number, date of birth, and other details as prompted. Check CBSE Result 2023 Updates on a date, time, direct link, and more.

New Update: CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board exams will be held from February 15, 2024, onwards

Check the CBSE 2024 10th and 12th Board exam dates here:

CBSE class 10, and 12 exams for next year to be conducted from February 15, 2024: Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2023

CBSE 10th Result 2023 on DigiLocker

Students can now download their Class 10 Results from their CBSE DigiLocker account with their pin. The Security Pin for DigiLocker has been provided by the board to the schools. In case your school has not shared the same as yet, students can reach out to their respective schools and ask for the same.

CBSE Results 2023 Class 10: 21.86 Lakh registered for Board exam

A total of 21,86,485 students have registered for the Class 10 board examinations this year.

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Highlights: Pass Percent | Top Regions | Passed | Failed

Let's look at the major highlights of the CBSE 10th Result 2023 including gender-wise and region-wise pass percentage.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: 44297 secured more than 95 percent

A total of 44297 candidates have secured above 95 percent and 195799 candidates have secured above 90 percent this year.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: Girls performed better

In CBSE Class 10th girls have performed better concerning boys. The overall pass percentage of 94.25 and 92.72 for boys and girls respectively.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: Trivandrum district topped with 99.91 pass percent while Guwahati has the least pass percent

CBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared on May 12. Trivandrum district has topped the CBSE Class 10 exam 2023. The total pass percentage of the Trivandrum district is 99.91 percent. Guwahati is the least-performing district with 76.90 percent.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: 20.16 Lakh candidates passed the CBSE 10th Board Exam

This year 20,16,779 candidates have passed the Class 10 board examination. The overall pass percentage is 93.12 percent. A total of 21,86,485 students have registered for the Class 10 board examinations this year.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: 1. 69 Lakh candidates failed to qualify for CBSE 10th Board Exam

A royal of 1,69,706 fails to qualify in CBSE 10th exam.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: Pass percentage dips by -1.28%

This year the pass percentage has dipped by -1.28 percent. The overall pass percentage is 93.12 percent. In 2022, the pass percentage was 94.40 percent.

Overall Pass Percentage (Full Subjects) Year Registered Appeared passed Pass% Decrease in Pass% 2022 2109208 2093978 1976668 94.4 -1.28 2023 2184117 2165805 2016779 93.12

CBSE has announced that Class 10 students are allowed to improve their performance in two subjects in supplementary exams, with one subject allowed for Class 12.

Class 10 students to be allowed to improve performance in two subjects in supplementary exam, one subject allowed for Class 12: CBSE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2023

CBSE 10th Result 2023: The exam was conducted at 7241 centres

This year, CBSE 10th was conducted in 7241 centres across India. A total of 24,480 school students appeared for the Class 10th exam.