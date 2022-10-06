CBSE Class 10 Japanese Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Paper PDF 

CBSE Class 10 Japanese Sample Question Paper 2022-23: The sample question paper and the marking scheme available for download on CBSE’s website, also available for direct download on Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 10 Japanese Sample Question Paper 2022-23: The sample question paper and the marking scheme for students of class 10 Japanese is now available to download on CBSE’s website.

Japanese is one of the many optional language courses offered by the Central Board of Secondary Education to class 10 students. Although learning a foreign language is difficult, with the right mindset and resources, students have demonstrated excellence academically and professionally.

CBSE class 10 Japanese Sample Question Paper is for 80 marks and the students are given a total of 3 hours to complete it.

SYLLABUS LESSON 13 -19

Part II, Kanji: 51-100

The general instruction in the question paper are as follows:

The question paper is divided into two Sections.

Part A: Objective type ( Grammar and kanji) 40 marks

Part B: Descriptive type (Creative writing and unseen Passage) 40 marks

General instructions:

All questions are compulsory You may attempt any section at a time All questions of that particular section must be attempted in the correct order.

Part - A

Q1. Choose correct option to complete the sentences. Do any 6

１．パンダさんは にほんごが わかります。

(よく、とても、じょうず)

２．かおいろが わるいですから、きょうは やすんでください。

（どれくらい、ゆっくり、なかなか）

３． ディワリですね。なにを しますか。

（もうすぐ、だんだん、すこし）

４． ほんを かりる ことが できますか。

（いちども、いつまで、もう）

５．これから さむく なります。

（たくさん、おおきい、だんだん）

６．にほんでは ゾウ(Elephant)を みることが できません。

(なかなか、あとで、なんかいも)

７． からだの ちょうしが よくなりました。

（まず、また、おかげさまで）

８．ことしの なつやすみは うみへ あそびに いきたいです。

（でも、ぜひ、そして）

Q2. Fill in the particles in the sentences below.

１．あした みんな きょうとへ いきます。（で、が、を）

２．わたしは すもう だいすきです。（を、が、に）

３．くに かえって、かぞく あいたいです。

(Choose any one from a, b, c) a.（へ、に）b.（で、を）c.（に、へ）

４．あのしんごう みぎへ まがってください。（で、を、に）

５．はるは このこうえん おはなみが できます。（の、で、を）

Q3. Arrange the jumbled sentences into meaningful ones. Do any 3.

１．きませんでした/きのう/パーティーに/サントスさんは

２．なんじまで/できますか/けんがくが/びじゅつかんは

３．つけませんでした/あつくないです/から/エアコンを/あまり

４．がっこうへ/テレサさんを/いきます/むかえに/ごご

５．おおいです/ふるい/ならと/じんじゃや/きょうとは/おてらが

Q4. Choose correct option to make a meaningful sentence. Do any 5.

れい：にほんじんの うちに とまったことが あります。（とまります）

（とまる、とまります、とまった）

１．ここで しゃしんを ないでください。（とります）

（とら、とる、とって）

２．くつを なくてもいいです。（ぬぎます）

（ぬいで、ぬぐ、ぬが）

３．しごとが から、およぎに いきます。（おわります）

（おわって、おわり、おわらない）

４． まえに ほんを よみます。（ねます）

（ねて、ねる、ねた）

５．あした えいがを にいきませんか。（みます）

（みる、みて、み）

６．おなかが いっぱいですから、なにも です。（たべます）

（たべたくない、たべたい、たべる）

７．A: にもつが おおいですね。

B: ひとつ 。（もちます）

（もって、もちましょうか、もちませんか）

A: ええ、おねがいします。

８．A: いい はいしゃを しっていますか。

B: すみません、 。（しります）

（しりません、しっていません、しません）

Q5. Choose the correct kanji option of the underlined Hiragana words. Do any 10.

れい：ちちの しゅみは ゴルフです。

(母、日、父) Ans: 父

１．がっこうの うしろに びじゅつかんが あります。

（後ろ、後、前）

２．そとで あそびましょう。

（土、外、人）

３．とうなん アジアは きれいですね。

（南北、東南、西南）

４．おなまえは なんですか。

（前、名前、名）

５．ドイツは たべものが たかい くにです。

（高い、早い、安い）

６．きょうは ともだちと えいがを みたいです。

（見、買、行）

７．ははの しゅみは どくしょです。

（読書、書読、売書）

８．らいしゅう みんなの まえで にほんごで はなします。

（先週、今週、来週）

９．きょうの てんきは よかったです。

（先生、天気、外国）

１０．おおきい うま ですね。

（大きい、大い、大）

１１．ごはんを たべて、コーヒーを のみました。

（聞、食、飲）

１２．あたらしい タワーを けんがく しました。

（古い、長い、新しい）

１３．すこし おまちください。

（多い、少し、早い）

Q6. Choose the correct hiragana option of the underlined kanji. Do any 10.

れい： きれいな 花 ですね。

（はな、なな、きた）Ans: はな

１．三日前 にほんへ きました。

（さんにちまえ、みっつぜん、みっかまえ）

２．きのう 新聞を よみませんでした。

（しんぶん、しんきく、さんぶん）

３．あには 高校生 です。

（たかい、うまれる、こうこうせい）

４．人魚を みたことが ありますか。

（にんぎょう、にんぎょ、ひとさかな）

５．ともだちは えきの 北口で まっています。

（にしぐち、みなみぐち、きたぐち）

６．わたしは 馬車に のったことが いちど あります。

（うましゃ、ばしゃ、ばぐるま）

７．らいねん だいがくに 入学 したいです。

（はいる、がっこう、にゅうがく）

８．せんせいは「がんばってください」と 言いました。

（いい、はい、かい）

９．あしたは 休み です。

（やすみ、からだ、き）

１０．まいにち 6時に おきます。

（とき、じかん、じ）

１１．ひだり と みぎを みて、道を わたってください。

（みち、あめ、くるま）

１２．みなさん 立ってください。

（みて、たって、かって）

１３．門の まえで あいましょう。

（きく、あいだ、もん）

