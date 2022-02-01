CBSE Class 10 NCC Term 2 Sample Paper 2022: Download in PDF with Marking Scheme

CBSE Sample Paper and Marking Scheme of Class 10 NCC for the Term 2 Exam 2022 are provided here for download in PDF. Check the sample paper, marking scheme to know question paper pattern and answer hints.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Sample Paper of National Cadet Corps (NCC) is available here along with the CBSE Marking Scheme. This sample paper is important to know the format of the paper and type of questions for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 NCC Term 2 Exam 2022. Also, the Marking Scheme is important to know the answer hints and scheme of marks allotment across different types of answers.

Check below CBSE Class 10 NCC (076) Sample Paper Term 2 (2022):

Time: 2 Hours

Max Marks: 35

General Instructions

1.The question paper consists of two sections.

2. Section A is compulsory for all.

3. Section B shall be attempted as per the chosen wing.

4. All questions are compulsory. Internal choices are given.

5. The paper consists of 02, 03 and 04 mark(s) questions.

6. The answer to the 02 mark question should not exceed 50 words.

7. The answer to the 03 mark question should not exceed 100 words.

8. The answer to the 04 mark question should not exceed 150 words.

SECTION-A (Total Marks: 25)

1.Outline the various time management skills required in the life of a student.

2.Examine the role of NCC cadets during natural calamities.

3.Summarize the freedom struggle and nationalist movement of India.

OR

Outline the role of any two famous leaders of India in the freedom movement.

4.Differentiate the various types of fire extinguishers. Briefly explain their composition and usage.

5.Identify the areas of corruption in our country.

6.Explain any one of the following:

a) Trafficking

b) Child abuse

7.‘Planning of team work activities is important for bringing people together.’ Outline the importance of team building activities in student’s life.

8.Elaborate any one of the following:

a) Creative thinking

b) Personality development

9.Identify the various safety tips while going for rock climbing.

Download the complete Sample Paper and its Marking Scheme from the following links:

