CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF Released: Download Now

CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1)

CBSE Class 11 Economics Exam in 2021-22 (Term 1):

TERM 1

Part A: Statistics for Economics

Unit 1: Introduction

What is Economics?

Meaning, scope, functions and importance of statistics in Economics

Unit 2: Collection, Organisation and Presentation of data

Collection of data - sources of data - primary and secondary; how basic data is collected with concepts of Sampling; methods of collecting data; some important sources of secondary data: Census of India and National Sample Survey Organisation.

Organisation of Data: Meaning and types of variables; Frequency Distribution.

Presentation of Data: Tabular Presentation and Diagrammatic Presentation of Data: (i) Geometric forms (bar diagrams and pie diagrams), (ii) Frequency diagrams (histogram, polygon and Ogive) and (iii) Arithmetic line graphs (time series graph).

Unit 3: Statistical Tools and Interpretation

Measures of Central Tendency- Arithmetic mean, median and mode

Part B: Introductory Microeconomics

Unit 4: Introduction

Meaning of microeconomics and macroeconomics; positive and normative economics

What is an economy? Central problems of an economy: what, how and for whom to produce; opportunity cost.

Unit 5: Consumer's Equilibrium and Demand

Consumer's equilibrium - meaning of utility, marginal utility, law of diminishing marginal utility, conditions of consumer's equilibrium using marginal utility analysis.

Indifference curve analysis of consumer's equilibrium-the consumer's budget (budget set and budget line), preferences of the consumer (indifference curve, indifference map) and conditions of consumer's equilibrium.

Demand, market demand, determinants of demand, demand schedule, demand curve and its slope, movement along and shifts in the demand curve; price elasticity of demand - factors affecting price elasticity of demand; measurement of price elasticity of demand – percentage-change method.

Part C: Project in Economics - Guidelines as given in class XII curriculum (Check PDF)

