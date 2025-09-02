PWD Full Form with Meaning, Usage & Job Roles

PWD Full Form: The full form of PWD is Public Works Department. This government body is tasked with the responsibility of developing and preserving public infrastructure. This covers roads, buildings, and water distribution facilities. Every state has its own PWD department across India. They are handled individually, but they are focused on the same goals. Familiarity with the PWD full form can be helpful for candidates aspiring for government jobs in India. Continue reading to learn more about the PWD full form, including history, responsibilities, roles in jobs & careers, and other important facts.

PWD Full Form: What is the Full Form of PWD?

The term PWD stands for Public Works Department. It is categorised into 3 primary branches, namely Buildings and Roads, Irrigation, and Public Health Engineering. Each branch is headed by a Chief Engineer who oversees and manages all operations within the branch. Branches are broken down into Circles, and each circle is handled by Superintending Engineers. Each Circle is subdivided into Divisions, which are further divided into Subdivisions. Divisions are headed by an Executive Engineer (also known as the Divisional Officers), while Sub-divisions are managed by Sub-divisional Officers (also called Assistant Executive Engineers).