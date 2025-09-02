Gauhati High Court JAA Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Check Subject-Wise Topics & Download PDF

Gauhati High Court JAA Syllabus 2025: The High Court of Gauhati has prescribed the syllabus for Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) exam in the official notification. Having a thorough knowledge of the GHC JAA syllabus is essential for your exam preparation. It helps you gain a clear understanding of all topics relevant to the exam and strategise your preparation accordingly. The syllabus for Junior Administrative Assistant is divided into four subjects, i.e. General English, General Knowledge including Computer Knowledge, General Aptitude, and the Official language (Assamese). A total of 120 questions for 120 marks will be asked in the exam. Further details about the Gauhati High Court JAA Syllabus and Exam Pattern on this page. Gauhati High Court JAA Syllabus 2025 Highlights The Gauhati High Court has released the exam requirements for the Junior Administrative Assistants post in the official notification PDF. Candidates must thoroughly check the GHC JAA syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation. This can help you focus only on the topics from which questions can be asked in the written exam. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment drive shared below.

Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Gauhati High Court Post Name Junior Administrative Assistants Vacancies 367 Selection Process Written test, Computer Skill test, and Viva-voce Question Type OMR based Objective Questions Maximum Marks 120 Negative Marking Yes Gauhati High Court JAA Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must review the Gauhati High Court JAA exam pattern to gain insights into exam type & format, number of questions, total marks, exam duration, marking scheme, and various other details. The GHC JAA written exam is an OMR-based test, comprising 120 objective-type questions for 120 marks. The overall test duration will be 2 hours. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and there will be negative marking of One-fourth (i.e. 0.25) mark for every wrong answer.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration General English 50 50 2 hours General Knowledge including Computer Knowledge 30 30 General Aptitude 20 20 Official language of the state of Assam (Assamese) (It will be qualifying in nature and the qualifying marks shall be 40% of 20, i.e. 8 marks) 20 20 Total 120 120 Gauhati High Court JAA Syllabus PDF Having free access to the Gauhati High Court JAA syllabus can help you prepare well for the written exam. It helps you recognise the difference between relevant and irrelevant topics, allowing you to formulate an effective strategy for the exam. Get the direct link to download the Junior Administrative Assistant syllabus on this page. GHC JAA Syllabus 2025 PDF Download Gauhati High Court JAA Syllabus Subject-Wise

The Gauhati High Court Junior Administrative Assistant syllabus comprises four subjects, i.e. General English, General Knowledge including Computer Knowledge, General Aptitude, and the Official language (Assamese). Mastering the topics mentioned in the syllabus in every subject is essential. It will not only help you stay on track but also increase your chances of success in the written exam. Let’s discuss the subject-wise JAA syllabus below: Gauhati High Court Syllabus for General English The questions in the General English section are designed to evaluate candidates’ knowledge of grammar concepts, vocabulary understanding, and reading comprehension. The list of important topics for this section is as follows: Comprehension Passage

One-Word Substitution

Conversion into Direct/Indirect Narration

Spot the Error

Improvement of Sentences

Active/Passive Voices

Idioms & Phrases

Fill in the Blanks

Cloze Passage

Synonyms/Antonyms, etc

Gauhati High Court JAA Syllabus for General Knowledge The General Knowledge section aims to assess candidates' understanding of current events at both national and international levels, along with their knowledge of Static General Knowledge, and other related information. Some of the important topics are as follows: National and International Current Affairs

Indian History

Indian Constitution

Indian Geography

Science & Technology

Scientific Observations

Countries and Capitals

Political Science

Famous Places in India

Indian Culture

World Organizations

Economics, etc Gauhati High Court Syllabus for General Aptitude The questions in the General Aptitude section are designed to evaluate candidates’ critical thinking and problem-solving ability. The following topics are included in this section:

Analogies

Arithmetical Number Series

Similarities

Differences

Arithmetical Reasoning

Concepts

Relationship

Verbal and Figure Classification, etc Gauhati High Court JAA Syllabus for Assamese Language Some of the important topics for the Assamese Language section are as follows: Synonyms & Antonyms

Grammar

Idioms & Phrases

Vocabulary

One Word Substitution, etc How to Cover the Gauhati High Court JAA Syllabus 2025? The Gauhati High Court JAA exam preparation demands consistency, strategic planning, and the best quality books & resources. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in the written test shared below: Review the GHC JAA syllabus carefully to prepare the list of important topics and concepts.

Create a study plan based on your learning style and allocate sufficient time to each section of the exam.

Practice mocks and previous papers to improve your problem-solving speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Prepare short notes for all the concepts and revise them regularly.