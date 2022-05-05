CBSE Class 12 Sociology Term 2 Board Exam 2021-22: Last Minute Revision Tips & Resources To Ace The Exam

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Term 2 Exam 2022: Check here for last-minute tips and resources to ace the exam this year. CBSE Term 2 Sociology exam would be conducted on May 6, 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Term 2 Exam would be conducted on May 6, 2022. Students of CBSE Board class 12th can check last-minute tips and resources here to ace their sociology exam and score more than 90% marks in the subject. CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board exams have begun on April 26, 2022, with more than 35 lakh students sitting for the exams this time.

Check!

Term 2- CBSE Class 12 Sociology: Download PDF of Sample Paper 2022 & Check Marking Scheme!



CBSE Class 12 Sociology: Last Minute Tips For Term 2 Exam

Solve the sample paper released by the Board: The sample paper should always be solved on the final day before the exam to ensure that you have not missed any topic. The sociology sample paper can be checked from the link shared above. Only Follow The NCERT Books: In case you wish to revise any theory part or topic, only refer to the NCERT book on the subject. Try not to pick up any reference books at this time. The students would find it difficult and hectic to revise from books other than the NCERT book at this time. Do Not Skip A Look At the Syllabus: Refer to the syllabus of CBSE Term 2 Sociology for Class 12 on the website of the CBSE board. Check if all the topics have been covered by you. The students should check the topics listed in the syllabus one by one. Try to recall all the topics and revise the topics one by one. Do Not Study Anything Extra: Do not study anything new on the last day before the exam. The students, if have left any topic unattended, must not study it on the final day. Studying a new topic on the final day before the exam would add to the tension among students. Sleep Well Before The Exam: The students should go with a free mind before their exam and achieve that they should sleep very well. Students without sleep are more likely to conduct mistakes.

Students have a habit of revising till the last moment. Many carry their books to the exam centres as well. This practice only adds to the anxiety of the students. Try to go with a clear mind to the exam venue. Also, reach the exam centre in time.

READ| Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

