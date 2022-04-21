Term 2- CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper: Check Marking Scheme & Download PDF of Sample Paper 2022

Check CBSE Class 12 Sociology sample paper released by the Board before Term 2 CBSE Class 12th exams below. Download the PDF of the sample paper and markings scheme as well at the end of the article.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Term 2 exam would be conducted on May 6, 2022. Solve these questions below from CBSE Class 12 Sociology sample paper that would help you prepare well for the exam. Download the PDF copy of this exam sample paper released by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12: Sociology Marking Scheme

The entire paper for Class 12 Term 2 Sociology would consist of 14 questions.

Section A- Question number 1 to 2 would be one-mark source-based questions. The answer to these questions must not exceed 10-15 words.

Section B- Questions 3 to 9 would be two-mark questions. The answer to these questions should not exceed 30 words.

Section C- Question number 10-12 would be four-mark questions. The answer to these questions should not exceed 80 words.

Section D- Question number 13 and 14 would have six-mark questions. The answer to these questions should not exceed 200 words.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12: Sociology Question Paper

Solve the following-

Q1. Agricultural productivity increased sharply because of the new technology. India was able to become self-sufficient in food grain production for the first time in decades. It was primarily the medium and large farmers who were able to benefit from the new technology.

Q2. A) What is subsistence agriculture?

B) Who was able to reap the most benefits from the Green Revolution and commercialisation of agriculture?

Q3. In the mid–the 1970s, there was a renewal of the women’s movement in India which was called the second phase of the Indian women’s movement. There was the growth of what is termed the autonomous women’s movements.

Q4. How can these movements be called autonomous?

B) Write about anyone ideological change that was noticed in the autonomous women’s movement.

Q5. Compare the impact of just-in-time for the company vis-à-vis the worker.

Q6. Can we apply the distinction between old and new social movements in the Indian context?

Q7. Often it is thought that imparting knowledge of 'scientific' farming methods will improve the condition of Indian farmers. Is this statement true? Give one reason for your answer.

Q8. Differentiate between the organized and unorganized sectors.

Q9. Compare the experience of industrialization in the West with that of the Indian experience.

Q10. Elucidate the phenomena of modernity.

OR

“19th-century reform initiated a period of questioning, reinterpretations and both intellectual and social growth.” Using suitable examples, justify the given statement.

Q11. Identify and discuss the plight of the various stakeholders in the Bombay Textile strike of 1982.

Q12. Jharkhand is one of the newly formed states of India, carved out of south Bihar in the year 2000. Describe the social movement that led to the creation of this state.

OR

Using an example, explain an ecological movement. Show the relation between the circulation of labour and the feminization of the agricultural labour force.

To download the PDF of these questions click here.

To download the answers sheet and marking scheme click on the link below.