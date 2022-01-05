Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022 is available here for download in PDF format. The upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Sociology board exam 2022 will be based on the Term 2 CBSE Syllabus only. Students can download the syllabus with the help of the download link given at the end of this article and can plan their studies accordingly.

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022:

1

Structural Change

5

2

Cultural Change

5

3

Change and Development in Rural Society

5

4

Change and Development in Industrial Society

10

5

Social Movements

10
 

Total

40

Prescribed Textbooks:

1. Indian Society (NCERT)

2. Social Change and Development in India (NCERT)

Project Work* = 20 Marks

*See the guidelines given with the document.

Grand Total = Term I = 40 Marks

Term II = 40 Marks

Project Work = 20 Marks

------------

= 100 Marks

------------

TERM- II - PROJECT WORK: 10 Marks

The teacher will assess the progress of the project work in the term II in the following manner:

 

Month

Periodic Work

Assessment Rubrics

Marks

6-7

December

-January

Content/data analysis and

interpretation.



Conclusion, Limitations,

Suggestions, Bibliography,

Annexures and overall

presentation of the project.

Content/data analysis and its

relevance in the current scenario.



Conclusion, Limitations,

Bibliography, Annexures and Overall

Presentation.

5

8

January/

February

Final Assessment and VIVA

by both Internal and External

Examiners

External/ Internal Viva based on the project

5
   

Total

10

Viva-Voce

- At the end of the stipulated term, each learner will present the research work in the Project File to the External and Internal examiner.

- The questions should be asked from the Research Work/ Project File of the learner.

- The Internal Examiner should ensure that the study submitted by the learner is his/her own original work.

- In case of any doubt, authenticity should be checked and verified.

For complete details, download the PDF from the link given below

Download Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022 PDF

