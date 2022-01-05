Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022 is available here for download in PDF format. The upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Sociology board exam 2022 will be based on the Term 2 CBSE Syllabus only. Students can download the syllabus with the help of the download link given at the end of this article and can plan their studies accordingly.
Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022:
|
1
|
Structural Change
|
5
|
2
|
Cultural Change
|
5
|
3
|
Change and Development in Rural Society
|
5
|
4
|
Change and Development in Industrial Society
|
10
|
5
|
Social Movements
|
10
|
Total
|
40
Prescribed Textbooks:
1. Indian Society (NCERT)
2. Social Change and Development in India (NCERT)
Project Work* = 20 Marks
*See the guidelines given with the document.
Grand Total = Term I = 40 Marks
Term II = 40 Marks
Project Work = 20 Marks
------------
= 100 Marks
------------
TERM- II - PROJECT WORK: 10 Marks
The teacher will assess the progress of the project work in the term II in the following manner:
|
Month
|
Periodic Work
|
Assessment Rubrics
|
Marks
|
6-7
December
-January
|
Content/data analysis and
interpretation.
Conclusion, Limitations,
Suggestions, Bibliography,
Annexures and overall
presentation of the project.
|
Content/data analysis and its
relevance in the current scenario.
Conclusion, Limitations,
Bibliography, Annexures and Overall
Presentation.
|
5
|
8
January/
February
|
Final Assessment and VIVA
by both Internal and External
Examiners
|
External/ Internal Viva based on the project
|
5
|
Total
|
10
Viva-Voce
- At the end of the stipulated term, each learner will present the research work in the Project File to the External and Internal examiner.
- The questions should be asked from the Research Work/ Project File of the learner.
- The Internal Examiner should ensure that the study submitted by the learner is his/her own original work.
- In case of any doubt, authenticity should be checked and verified.
For complete details, download the PDF from the link given below