Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022 is available here for download in PDF format. The upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Sociology board exam 2022 will be based on the Term 2 CBSE Syllabus only. Students can download the syllabus with the help of the download link given at the end of this article and can plan their studies accordingly.

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022:

1 Structural Change 5 2 Cultural Change 5 3 Change and Development in Rural Society 5 4 Change and Development in Industrial Society 10 5 Social Movements 10 Total 40

Prescribed Textbooks:

1. Indian Society (NCERT)

2. Social Change and Development in India (NCERT)

Project Work* = 20 Marks

*See the guidelines given with the document.

Grand Total = Term I = 40 Marks

Term II = 40 Marks

Project Work = 20 Marks

= 100 Marks

TERM- II - PROJECT WORK: 10 Marks

The teacher will assess the progress of the project work in the term II in the following manner:

Month Periodic Work Assessment Rubrics Marks 6-7 December -January Content/data analysis and interpretation.



Conclusion, Limitations, Suggestions, Bibliography, Annexures and overall presentation of the project. Content/data analysis and its relevance in the current scenario.



Conclusion, Limitations, Bibliography, Annexures and Overall Presentation. 5 8 January/ February Final Assessment and VIVA by both Internal and External Examiners External/ Internal Viva based on the project



5 Total 10

Viva-Voce

- At the end of the stipulated term, each learner will present the research work in the Project File to the External and Internal examiner.

- The questions should be asked from the Research Work/ Project File of the learner.

- The Internal Examiner should ensure that the study submitted by the learner is his/her own original work.

- In case of any doubt, authenticity should be checked and verified.

