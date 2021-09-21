CBSE X, XII Board Exam 2021-22 In November & December: More Weightage To Term 1 If Situation Gets Worse & Exam Affected In March & April Due To COVID-19

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct X & XII Term 1 exam in November & December 2020. 50% of CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 will be assessed through Term 1 exams. Check what makes the term 1 exam extremely important.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct X & XII Term 1 exam in November & December 2020. 50% of CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 will be assessed through Term 1 exams. Multiple choice questions will be asked in all the papers of the Term 1 exams and the board has already released CBSE Sample Papers based on the new exam pattern. Students can check these CBSE Sample Paper & answers (from CBSE Marking Scheme).

# CBSE Sample Paper (Term 1) for 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Check CBSE Marking Scheme & Answers - Download Now & Prepare For Term 1 Exam

# 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts

Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) while talking to a reputed media house pointed out that Term 1 will be given more weightage if the examination process in March & April gets hampered due to COVID-19. Therefore students are advised to put maximum effort in CBSE 10th & 12th Term 1 exams.

MCQ Based CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 & CBSE Marking Scheme Released:

CBSE has already released MCQ based CBSE Sample Paper & CBSE Marking Scheme for classes 10th & 12th. With these sample papers and marking schemes, students can easily learn the exam pattern and the level of questions which are expected in the exam.

Term 1 Exams Will Be Based On Revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22:

Students should note that term 1 exams are completely based on the revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 of Term 1. Students are advised to check Term 1 CBSE Syllabus 2021-22.

