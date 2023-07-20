CDS Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

CDS Syllabus 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released CDS II notification for 349 vacancies. English, General Awareness, Mathematics PDF and Exam Pattern

CDS 2 Syllabus 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released the official CDS 2 notification for 349 vacancies for the aspirants who wish to pursue their career in the Indian Air Force, Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Officer’s Training Academy. As per the official notification, the Combined Defence Service Examination (II) 2023 is scheduled on September 3, 2023. The CDS 2 selection process comprises three stages i.e. written exam, interview, and medical exam round. Candidates must thoroughly analyze the CDS II syllabus and exam pattern to align the exam requirements with their preparation techniques.

Apart from the UPSC CDS syllabus, aspirants must check the CDS 2 exam pattern to understand the pattern of questions and marking scheme defined by recruitment officials. Going by the past 5 years trend analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the CDS 2 exam were moderate level. Hence, aspirants must download the latest UPSC CDS syllabus and prioritize topics accordingly.

In this blog, we have shared complete details of the CDS syllabus PDF, including the UPSC CDS exam pattern, preparation tips, and a list of the best books here.

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here is the complete overview of the UPSC CDS syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates.

CDS Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission Exam Name Combined Defence Service Examination (II) Vacancies 349 Category CDS Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Written Test, Interview, and Medical Examination Eligibility Unmarried Males & Females Mode of Examination Offline Medium of Exam Bilingual Type of Questions Multiple-choice questions CDS Exam Duration 2 hours (each paper) Marking Scheme 1/3 for each incorrect response Job Location All Over India

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the CDS syllabus PDF link shared below to fulfil all the exam requirements and cover all the important topics for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to the UPSC CDS Syllabus PDF download below:

CDS 2 Syllabus 2023 PDF download Download PDF

CDS 2 Syllabus 2023-Important Topics

The CDS 2 syllabus PDF covers three subjects i.e. English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. The standard of the questions in Elementary Mathematics will be of Matriculation level. On the contrary, the standard of questions in other subjects will approximately be as expected of a graduate of an Indian University. Check the subject-wise UPSC CDS syllabus PDF shared in the table below.

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: English

The important topics from English as decided by UPSC for the CDS exam are listed below

Synonyms & Antonyms

Selecting Words

Spotting Errors Questions

Sentence Arrangement Questions

Ordering of words in a sentence

Ordering of Sentence

Idioms and Phrases

Fill in the blanks questions

Reading Comprehension

Cloze Test

Active and Passive Voice

Direct and Indirect Speech

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: General Awareness

The important topics for General Awareness as decided by UPSC for the CDS exam are listed below

Current Affairs

History

Geography

Indian Polity and Governance

Economic

Science and Technology

Environmental Ecology

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Social Development

Defence and Security Issues

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: Mathemeatics

The important topics for Mathematics as decided by UPSC for the CDS exam are tabulated below

UPSC CDS Syllabus for Elementary Mathematics Subject Topics Algebra Basic Operations Remainder Theorem Simple factors Relation between its roots and coefficients (Only real roots to be considered) Simultaneous linear equations in two unknowns—analytical and graphical solutions H.C.F. L.C.M. Theory of polynomials Simultaneous linear inequations in two variables and their solutions Solutions of quadratic equations Laws of indices Rational expressions and conditional identities Practical problems leading to two simultaneous linear equations or inequations in two variables or quadratic equations in one variable & their solutions Set language and set notation Arithmetic Number System: Natural numbers, Integers, Rational and Real numbers. time and distance time and work Fundamental operations: addition, substraction, multiplication, division, Square roots, Decimal fractions Unitary method profit and loss ratio and proportion percentages use of logarithmic tables applications to simple and compound interest Tests of divisibility by 2, 3, 4, 5, 9 and 11 Multiples and factors. Factorisation Theorem variation Elementary Number Theory: Division algorithm Prime and composite numbers Logarithms to base 10 laws of logarithms H.C.F. and L.C.M. Euclidean algorithm Trigonometry Sine ×, cosine ×, Tangent × when 0° < × < 90° Values of sin ×, cos × and tan ×, for ×= 0°, 30°, 45°, 60° and 90° Simple cases of heights and distances Use of trigonometric tables Simple trigonometric identities Mensuration Areas of squares Surface area and volume of cuboids triangle and circle rectangles parallelograms Areas of figures which can be split up into these figures (Field Book) lateral surface and volume of right circular cones and cylinders surface area and volume of spheres Geometry Lines and angles Concurrence of medians and altitudes Properties of angles sides and diagonals of a Parallelogram Parallel lines Circles and its properties including tangents and normals Sides and angles of a triangle Plane and plane figures Theorems on Properties of angles at a point rectangle and square Congruency of triangles Similar triangles Loci Statistics Collection and tabulation of statistical data histograms Graphical representation frequency polygons bar charts Measures of central tendency pie charts etc

CDS Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

The CDS exam comprises stages like a written examination and an Interview for intelligence and personality test. Aspirants must check the CDS 2 exam pattern to understand the exam duration and the maximum marks allotted to each subject in the exam. Check the paper pattern of the CDS 2 syllabus shared below for ease of the aspirants.

The papers on all the subjects comprise objective-type questions only.

The medium of questions of General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics will be bilingual in Hindi and English.

CDS Exam Pattern for IMA, INA, AFA

The CDS 2 Exam Pattern for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy are as follows

Subject Duration Maximum marks English 2 hours 100 General Knowledge 2 hours 100 Elementary Mathematics 2 hours 100

CDS 2 Exam Pattern for OTA

The CDS 2 Exam Pattern for Officers’ Training Academy is tabulated below.

Subject Duration Maximum marks English 2 hours 100 General Knowledge 2 hours 100

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: Marking Scheme

There will be a penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers in objective-type papers.

There are four alternatives for the responses to every question. One-third (0.33) of the marks will be deducted for every wrong answer marked by the candidates.

If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be considered an incorrect answer even if one of the given answers is correct, and the same penalty will be applicable as above for that question.

If a question is left blank, i.e., no answer is given by the aspirant, there will be no negative marking for that question.

How to Cover UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023

The Combined Defence Service Examination is one of the most competitive examinations in the country. Lakhs of candidates appear in this exam, but only a few are declared successful as there is a high number of test-takers against limited vacancies. With this, they should also check the CDS syllabus to prepare only exam-relevant topics. Here is the preparation strategy to crack the CDS 2 2023 exam with flying colors.

Analyse the CDS syllabus and exam pattern carefully and then devise the study plan based on the topics' weightage.

Learn fundamentals using the standard books and online material recommended by experts and previous toppers.

Attempt mock papers and CDS 2 previous year's question papers to boost the question-solving speed and accuracy.

Prepare short notes when covering each chapter and revise them often to remember all the points for a longer period.

CDS Syllabus 2023: Best Books

There is a wide range of CDS books and study materials available for the preparation of the exam. However, aspirants must pick books based on the latest edition, format, and topics prescribed in the CDS syllabus. The expert-recommended UPSC CDS books are as follows: