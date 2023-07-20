CDS Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

CDS 2 Syllabus 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released the official CDS 2 notification for 349 vacancies for the aspirants who wish to pursue their career in the Indian Air Force, Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Officer’s Training Academy. As per the official notification, the Combined Defence Service Examination (II) 2023 is scheduled on September 3, 2023. The CDS 2 selection process comprises three stages i.e. written exam, interview, and medical exam round. Candidates must thoroughly analyze the CDS II syllabus and exam pattern to align the exam requirements with their preparation techniques.
Apart from the UPSC CDS syllabus, aspirants must check the CDS 2 exam pattern to understand the pattern of questions and marking scheme defined by recruitment officials. Going by the past 5 years trend analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the CDS 2 exam were moderate level. Hence, aspirants must download the latest UPSC CDS syllabus and prioritize topics accordingly.
In this blog, we have shared complete details of the CDS syllabus PDF, including the UPSC CDS exam pattern, preparation tips, and a list of the best books here.
UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: Overview
Here is the complete overview of the UPSC CDS syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates.
|
CDS Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Defence Service Examination (II)
|
Vacancies
|
349
|
Category
|
CDS Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test, Interview, and Medical Examination
|
Eligibility
|
Unmarried Males & Females
|
Mode of Examination
|
Offline
|
Medium of Exam
|
Bilingual
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple-choice questions
|
CDS Exam Duration
|
2 hours (each paper)
|
Marking Scheme
|
1/3 for each incorrect response
|
Job Location
|
All Over India
UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023 PDF
Before applying, aspirants should download the CDS syllabus PDF link shared below to fulfil all the exam requirements and cover all the important topics for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to the UPSC CDS Syllabus PDF download below:
|
CDS 2 Syllabus 2023 PDF download
CDS 2 Syllabus 2023-Important Topics
The CDS 2 syllabus PDF covers three subjects i.e. English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. The standard of the questions in Elementary Mathematics will be of Matriculation level. On the contrary, the standard of questions in other subjects will approximately be as expected of a graduate of an Indian University. Check the subject-wise UPSC CDS syllabus PDF shared in the table below.
UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: English
The important topics from English as decided by UPSC for the CDS exam are listed below
- Synonyms & Antonyms
- Selecting Words
- Spotting Errors Questions
- Sentence Arrangement Questions
- Ordering of words in a sentence
- Ordering of Sentence
- Idioms and Phrases
- Fill in the blanks questions
- Reading Comprehension
- Cloze Test
- Active and Passive Voice
- Direct and Indirect Speech
UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: General Awareness
The important topics for General Awareness as decided by UPSC for the CDS exam are listed below
- Current Affairs
- History
- Geography
- Indian Polity and Governance
- Economic
- Science and Technology
- Environmental Ecology
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Biology
- Social Development
- Defence and Security Issues
UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: Mathemeatics
The important topics for Mathematics as decided by UPSC for the CDS exam are tabulated below
|
UPSC CDS Syllabus for Elementary Mathematics
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Algebra
|
Basic Operations
Remainder Theorem
Simple factors
Relation between its roots and coefficients (Only real roots to be considered)
Simultaneous linear equations in two unknowns—analytical and graphical solutions
H.C.F.
L.C.M.
Theory of polynomials
Simultaneous linear inequations in two variables and their solutions
Solutions of quadratic equations
Laws of indices
Rational expressions and conditional identities
Practical problems leading to two simultaneous linear equations or inequations in two variables or quadratic equations in one variable & their solutions
Set language and set notation
|
Arithmetic
|
Number System: Natural numbers, Integers, Rational and Real numbers.
time and distance
time and work
Fundamental operations: addition, substraction, multiplication, division, Square roots, Decimal fractions
Unitary method
profit and loss
ratio and proportion
percentages
use of logarithmic tables
applications to simple and compound interest
Tests of divisibility by 2, 3, 4, 5, 9 and 11
Multiples and factors. Factorisation Theorem
variation
Elementary Number Theory: Division algorithm
Prime and composite numbers
Logarithms to base 10
laws of logarithms
H.C.F. and L.C.M.
Euclidean algorithm
|
Trigonometry
|
Sine ×, cosine ×, Tangent × when 0° < × < 90°
Values of sin ×, cos × and tan ×, for ×= 0°, 30°, 45°, 60° and 90°
Simple cases of heights and distances
Use of trigonometric tables
Simple trigonometric identities
|
Mensuration
|
Areas of squares
Surface area and volume of cuboids
triangle and circle
rectangles
parallelograms
Areas of figures which can be split up into these figures (Field Book)
lateral surface and volume of right circular cones and cylinders
surface area and volume of spheres
|
Geometry
|
Lines and angles
Concurrence of medians and altitudes
Properties of angles
sides and diagonals of a Parallelogram
Parallel lines
Circles and its properties including tangents and normals
Sides and angles of a triangle
Plane and plane figures
Theorems on Properties of angles at a point
rectangle and square
Congruency of triangles
Similar triangles
Loci
|
Statistics
|
Collection and tabulation of statistical data
histograms
Graphical representation frequency polygons
bar charts
Measures of central tendency
pie charts etc
CDS Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern
The CDS exam comprises stages like a written examination and an Interview for intelligence and personality test. Aspirants must check the CDS 2 exam pattern to understand the exam duration and the maximum marks allotted to each subject in the exam. Check the paper pattern of the CDS 2 syllabus shared below for ease of the aspirants.
- The papers on all the subjects comprise objective-type questions only.
- The medium of questions of General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics will be bilingual in Hindi and English.
CDS Exam Pattern for IMA, INA, AFA
The CDS 2 Exam Pattern for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy are as follows
|
Subject
|
Duration
|
Maximum marks
|
English
|
2 hours
|
100
|
General Knowledge
|
2 hours
|
100
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
2 hours
|
100
CDS 2 Exam Pattern for OTA
The CDS 2 Exam Pattern for Officers’ Training Academy is tabulated below.
|
Subject
|
Duration
|
Maximum marks
|
English
|
2 hours
|
100
|
General Knowledge
|
2 hours
|
100
UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: Marking Scheme
- There will be a penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers in objective-type papers.
- There are four alternatives for the responses to every question. One-third (0.33) of the marks will be deducted for every wrong answer marked by the candidates.
- If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be considered an incorrect answer even if one of the given answers is correct, and the same penalty will be applicable as above for that question.
- If a question is left blank, i.e., no answer is given by the aspirant, there will be no negative marking for that question.
How to Cover UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023
The Combined Defence Service Examination is one of the most competitive examinations in the country. Lakhs of candidates appear in this exam, but only a few are declared successful as there is a high number of test-takers against limited vacancies. With this, they should also check the CDS syllabus to prepare only exam-relevant topics. Here is the preparation strategy to crack the CDS 2 2023 exam with flying colors.
- Analyse the CDS syllabus and exam pattern carefully and then devise the study plan based on the topics' weightage.
- Learn fundamentals using the standard books and online material recommended by experts and previous toppers.
- Attempt mock papers and CDS 2 previous year's question papers to boost the question-solving speed and accuracy.
- Prepare short notes when covering each chapter and revise them often to remember all the points for a longer period.
CDS Syllabus 2023: Best Books
There is a wide range of CDS books and study materials available for the preparation of the exam. However, aspirants must pick books based on the latest edition, format, and topics prescribed in the CDS syllabus. The expert-recommended UPSC CDS books are as follows:
|
CDS 2 Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
English
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
|
General Knowledge
|
General Awareness by Manohar Panday (Arihant Publications)
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
Mathematics for CDS by R.S. Aggarwal