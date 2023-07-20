CDS Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern

CDS Syllabus 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released CDS II notification for 349 vacancies. English, General Awareness, Mathematics PDF and Exam Pattern

CDS Syllabus
CDS Syllabus

CDS 2 Syllabus 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released the official CDS 2 notification for 349 vacancies for the aspirants who wish to pursue their career in the Indian Air Force, Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Officer’s Training Academy. As per the official notification, the Combined Defence Service Examination (II) 2023 is scheduled on September 3, 2023. The CDS 2 selection process comprises three stages i.e. written exam, interview, and medical exam round. Candidates must thoroughly analyze the CDS II syllabus and exam pattern to align the exam requirements with their preparation techniques.

Apart from the UPSC CDS syllabus, aspirants must check the CDS 2 exam pattern to understand the pattern of questions and marking scheme defined by recruitment officials. Going by the past 5 years trend analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the CDS 2 exam were moderate level. Hence, aspirants must download the latest UPSC CDS syllabus and prioritize topics accordingly.

Career Counseling

In this blog, we have shared complete details of the CDS syllabus PDF, including the UPSC CDS exam pattern, preparation tips, and a list of the best books here.

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here is the complete overview of the UPSC CDS syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates.

CDS Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission

Exam Name

Combined Defence Service Examination (II)

Vacancies

349

Category

CDS Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Written Test, Interview, and Medical Examination

Eligibility

Unmarried Males & Females

Mode of Examination

Offline

Medium of Exam

Bilingual

Type of Questions

Multiple-choice questions

CDS Exam Duration

2 hours (each paper)

Marking Scheme

1/3 for each incorrect response

Job Location

All Over India

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the CDS syllabus PDF link shared below to fulfil all the exam requirements and cover all the important topics for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to the UPSC CDS Syllabus PDF download below:

CDS 2 Syllabus 2023 PDF download

Download PDF

CDS 2 Syllabus 2023-Important Topics

The CDS 2 syllabus PDF covers three subjects i.e. English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. The standard of the questions in Elementary Mathematics will be of Matriculation level. On the contrary, the standard of questions in other subjects will approximately be as expected of a graduate of an Indian University.  Check the subject-wise UPSC CDS syllabus PDF shared in the table below.

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: English

The important topics from English as decided by UPSC for the CDS exam are listed below 

  • Synonyms & Antonyms
  • Selecting Words
  • Spotting Errors Questions
  • Sentence Arrangement Questions
  • Ordering of words in a sentence
  • Ordering of Sentence
  • Idioms and Phrases
  • Fill in the blanks questions
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Cloze Test
  • Active and Passive Voice
  • Direct and Indirect Speech

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: General Awareness

The important topics for General Awareness as decided by UPSC for the CDS exam are listed below 

  • Current Affairs
  • History
  • Geography
  • Indian Polity and Governance
  • Economic 
  • Science and Technology
  • Environmental Ecology
  • Physics
  • Chemistry
  • Biology
  • Social Development
  • Defence and Security Issues

 

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: Mathemeatics

The important topics for Mathematics as decided by UPSC for the CDS exam are tabulated below

UPSC CDS Syllabus for Elementary Mathematics

Subject

Topics

Algebra

Basic Operations

Remainder Theorem

Simple factors

Relation between its roots and coefficients (Only real roots to be considered)

Simultaneous linear equations in two unknowns—analytical and graphical solutions

H.C.F.

L.C.M.

Theory of polynomials

Simultaneous linear inequations in two variables and their solutions

Solutions of quadratic equations

Laws of indices

Rational expressions and conditional identities

Practical problems leading to two simultaneous linear equations or inequations in two variables or quadratic equations in one variable & their solutions

Set language and set notation

Arithmetic

Number System: Natural numbers, Integers, Rational and Real numbers.

time and distance

time and work

Fundamental operations: addition, substraction, multiplication, division, Square roots, Decimal fractions

Unitary method

profit and loss

ratio and proportion

percentages

use of logarithmic tables

applications to simple and compound interest

Tests of divisibility by 2, 3, 4, 5, 9 and 11

Multiples and factors. Factorisation Theorem

variation

Elementary Number Theory: Division algorithm

Prime and composite numbers

Logarithms to base 10

laws of logarithms

H.C.F. and L.C.M.

Euclidean algorithm

Trigonometry

Sine ×, cosine ×, Tangent × when 0° < × < 90°

Values of sin ×, cos × and tan ×, for ×= 0°, 30°, 45°, 60° and 90°

Simple cases of heights and distances

Use of trigonometric tables

Simple trigonometric identities

Mensuration

Areas of squares

Surface area and volume of cuboids

triangle and circle

rectangles

parallelograms

Areas of figures which can be split up into these figures (Field Book)

lateral surface and volume of right circular cones and cylinders

surface area and volume of spheres

Geometry

Lines and angles

Concurrence of medians and altitudes

Properties of angles

sides and diagonals of a Parallelogram

Parallel lines

Circles and its properties including tangents and normals

Sides and angles of a triangle

Plane and plane figures

Theorems on Properties of angles at a point

rectangle and square

Congruency of triangles

Similar triangles

Loci

Statistics

Collection and tabulation of statistical data

histograms

Graphical representation frequency polygons

bar charts

Measures of central tendency

pie charts etc

CDS Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

The CDS exam comprises stages like a written examination and an Interview for intelligence and personality test. Aspirants must check the CDS 2 exam pattern to understand the exam duration and the maximum marks allotted to each subject in the exam. Check the paper pattern of the CDS 2 syllabus shared below for ease of the aspirants.

  • The papers on all the subjects comprise objective-type questions only. 
  • The medium of questions of General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics will be bilingual in Hindi and English.  

CDS Exam Pattern for IMA, INA, AFA

The CDS 2 Exam Pattern for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy are as follows

Subject

Duration

Maximum marks

English

2 hours

100

General Knowledge

2 hours

100

Elementary Mathematics

2 hours

100

CDS 2 Exam Pattern for OTA

The CDS 2 Exam Pattern for Officers’ Training Academy is tabulated below.

Subject

Duration

Maximum marks

English

2 hours

100

General Knowledge

2 hours

100

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023: Marking Scheme

  • There will be a penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers in objective-type papers.
  • There are four alternatives for the responses to every question. One-third (0.33) of the marks will be deducted for every wrong answer marked by the candidates.
  • If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be considered an incorrect answer even if one of the given answers is correct, and the same penalty will be applicable as above for that question.
  •  If a question is left blank, i.e., no answer is given by the aspirant, there will be no negative marking for that question. 

How to Cover UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023

The Combined Defence Service Examination is one of the most competitive examinations in the country. Lakhs of candidates appear in this exam, but only a few are declared successful as there is a high number of test-takers against limited vacancies. With this, they should also check the CDS syllabus to prepare only exam-relevant topics. Here is the preparation strategy to crack the CDS 2 2023 exam with flying colors.

  • Analyse the CDS syllabus and exam pattern carefully and then devise the study plan based on the topics' weightage.
  • Learn fundamentals using the standard books and online material recommended by experts and previous toppers.
  • Attempt mock papers and CDS 2 previous year's question papers to boost the question-solving speed and accuracy.
  • Prepare short notes when covering each chapter and revise them often to remember all the points for a longer period.

CDS Syllabus 2023: Best Books

There is a wide range of CDS books and study materials available for the preparation of the exam. However, aspirants must pick books based on the latest edition, format, and topics prescribed in the CDS syllabus. The expert-recommended UPSC CDS books are as follows:

CDS 2 Books 2023

Subject

Book Name

English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

General Knowledge

General Awareness by Manohar Panday (Arihant Publications)

Elementary Mathematics

Mathematics for CDS by R.S. Aggarwal

FAQ

How to prepare for UPSC CDS 2 Syllabus?

To ace the CDS 2 exam, one must carefully analyze the CDS 2 syllabus, read the highly recommended books, and practice mock tests and previous year's papers to score high in the exam.

What is the CDS 2 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the CDS 2 exam pattern, the exam comprises objective-type questions for 300/200 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours for each paper.

Is there any negative marking in UPSC CDS 2023 exam?

Yes. There is a negative marking of One-third (0.33) of the marks for every incorrect answer in the UPSC CDS exam.

What is CDS 2 Syllabus 2023?

The CDS 2 syllabus PDF covers three subjects i.e., English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next