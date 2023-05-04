CDS Interview 2023: Check Stage-wise Details and Best Tips to Clear SSB Interview

UPSC CDS Interview is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after the result of the written test is declared. It is a two-stage selection procedure based on a psychological aptitude test and intelligence test.

UPSC CDS Interview is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after the result of the written test is declared. Candidates who qualify for the exam are shortlisted for the interview phase which consists of two stages. All candidates who have appeared or are preparing for the upcoming exam must check out the key highlights of the interview, stages in detail, and best tips to clear the interview. CDS is a national-level examination that is held for the selection of eligible candidates for commissioning into the armed forces including the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.

CDS SSB Interview

CDS interview is a two-stage selection procedure based on a psychological aptitude test and intelligence test which has been introduced at Service Selection Board (SSB). The SSB interview is held after the announcement of the results of the written exam. The Commission prepares a list of candidates who secure the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the officials. Candidates who are declared successful in the written exam are called for the intelligence and personality test at the Service Selection Board (SSB).

All the candidates will be put to stage one test on the first day of reporting at Selection Centres. Only those candidates who qualify at stage one will be admitted to the second stage/remaining tests and all those who fail to pass stage one, will be returned.

CDS SSB Interview Overview

Below, we have compiled all the important details and key highlights of the CDS exam:

Parameters Details Name of Exam CDS Exam CDS Full Form Combined Defence Services Conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam Level National Frequency Twice a year Interview Mode Offline Exam Purpose Recruitment of Commissioned Officers in IMA, INA, OTA, and AFA

CDS Interview Dates

The Commission shall announce the SSB Interview dates soon. All candidates who qualified the written test shall be intimated to appear for the interview. The dates shall be communicated in the admit card for the interview. It is advised that candidates must keep their original Matriculation/Secondary School Examination Certificate as also their Degree/Provisional Degree Certificate/Marks sheet ready with them.

CDS Interview Process

SSB test procedure in the UPSC CDS consists of two stages - stage I and stage II. Only those candidates who clear stage I are permitted to appear for stage II. The details are:

(a) Stage I comprises Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests and Picture Perception Description Test (PP&DT). The candidates will be shortlisted based on the combination of performance in the OIR Test and PP&DT.

(b) Stage II comprises of Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests and the Conference.

Let us look at the interview stages day-wise in detail.

SSB Interview Day 1 - Screening Test

On day 1, candidates shall undergo the following tests:

Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests: The test comprises two sections- Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning. In the verbal section, there shall be a total of 50 questions. The duration of the test is 30 minutes. In the non-verbal section, there shall be 50 questions. The time duration shall be 25 to 30 minutes.

Picture Perception Description Test (PP&DT): There shall a hazy picture shown to the candidates for 30 seconds approximately. They shall be given 3 minutes to write down a story based on the basic seven parameters such as age, sex, mood, character, past of the picture (what happened in the picture situation just before the click), present (what events are happening in the picture), and future (what will happen next in the picture).

SSB Interview Day 2 - Psychology Test

On day 2, there shall be the following tests to assess the candidates:

Self-Description Test (SD)

Situation Reaction Test (SRT)

Word Association Test (WAT)

Thematic Apperception Test (TAT)

SSB Interview Day 3 and Day 4 - Group Testing Tasks

On day 3 and day 4, there shall be the following group exercises:

Day 3 Day 4 Group Testing Officer Tasks (GTO)

Group Discussion (GD)

Group Planning Exercise (GPE)

Progressive Group Task (PGT)

Individual Obstacle Task (IOT)

Half Group Task (HGT) Command Task

Final Group Task (FGT)

Individual Obstacle Task (IOT)

Personal Interview

Individual Lecturette

SSB Interview Day 5 - Conference

After clearing all the stages above, candidates are shortlisted for the conference and document verification. Post clearing this stage, selected candidates undergo the medical examination.

Medical examination

Candidates who clear all the stages of the SSB Interview are shortlisted for the medical examination which is conducted by the Special Medical Board. Failure to clear this round leads to disqualification. The medical exam is held for a duration of 4 to 5 days. Candidates while going for the UPSC CDS 1 medical exam have to present the following certificates.

Passport Size Photographs

Proof of Residence

Qualification Certificates

Birth Certificate

Identity Proof (Pan Card, Aadhar Card, Voter ID, etc.)

Category Certificate for the Reserved Category Candidates

CDS Interview Centers

CDS being a national-level examination is conducted across various cities in India. Candidates are required to select one centre during the application process stage. Below, we have shared the list of CDS Interview Centres across India:

SSB Centre for Indian Army SSB Centre for Indian Air Force SSB Centre for Indian Navy Selection Centre East (SCE) Allahabad: (Uttar Pradesh) AFSB Dehradun: (Uttarakhand) NSB Coimbatore: (Tamil Nadu) Selection Centre Central (SCC) Bhopal: (Madhya Pradesh) AFSB Mysore: (Karnataka) SSC Bangalore: (Karnataka) Selection Centre South (SCS) Bangalore: (Karnataka) AFSB Gandhi Nagar: (Gujarat) SSC Bhopal: (Madhya Pradesh) Selection Centre North (SCN) Kapurthala: (Punjab) AFSB Varanasi: (Uttar Pradesh) SSB Kolkata AFSB Guwahati: (Assam) NSB Visakhapatnam

CDS Cut Off 2023: Expected, Previous Year Cut Off

How to prepare for CDS SSB Interview

CDS Interview comprises various tests designed to assess the officer-like qualities of a candidate. Candidates must allot time to prepare for the interview with great zeal. Below, we have compiled the best strategy for preparation for SSB Interview:

Candidates must schedule time for practising their speaking skills in front of a mirror. Refer to the most important questions asked in the interview and work on their own answers. This shall help in improving body language, pronunciation, and expression.

Candidates must also read books related to personality development, and listen to reputed public speaking coaches to get help with boosting confidence while speaking or presenting themselves. Learn the etiquette and manners of a good interviewee.

One must also keep a strict schedule for workouts, physical training, and a healthy diet. There are physical activities in the interview stages which require one to have a healthy mind and body.

For the OIR and PP&DT in stage I, candidates must strengthen their verbal and non-verbal reasoning, story writing, basic aptitude, narrating stories, articulating thoughts, etc.

CDS Final Merit List

Candidates should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in (i) the written examination and (ii) the SSB test as fixed by the Commission and Service Selection Board respectively at their discretion. The candidates will be placed in the order of merit on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the written examination and in the SSB tests.

The final selection will be made in order of merit subject to medical fitness, suitability in all other respects, and the number of vacancies available.