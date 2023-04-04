CDS 1 Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

The Union Public Service Commission releases the official CDS 1 Cut Off PDF for IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. Check here previous years’ cut off marks to understand the difficulty level of CDS exam.

Get All Details About UPSC CDS Cut Off Here.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2023: Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 on April 16, 2023 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).

The Union Public Service Commission releases the CDS 1 Cut Off along with the result soon after the exam is concluded successfully. Candidates declared qualified in the exam are shortlisted for the SSB Interview by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA.

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the CDS 1 Cut Off 2023 Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks. We have also shared the steps to download CDS 1 Cut-Off Marks and the factors affecting it.

How to Download CDS Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the category-wise cutoff CDS 1 2023 without any hassles.

Go to the official UPSC website.

On the homepage, click on the “Cut Off” tab under the “Examination” tab.

Find the CDS 1 cutoff marks link and click on it.

The cut-off PDF can be viewed on the screen.

Save or download the cut-off Pdf for future use.

CDS 1 2023 Important Dates

Events Dates CDS 1 2023 Application Form Start Date December 21, 2022 CDS 1 2023 Application Form End Date January 12, 2023 CDS 1 2023 Exam Date April 16, 2023 CDS 1 Result 2023 To be updated soon CDS 1 Cut Off 2023 To be updated soon

CDS 1 Expected Cut Off 2023

Candidates should clear the CDS 1 Cut Off in order to get shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. Candidates who will appear in the CDS 1 2023 should check the CDS 1 expected cutoff marks to get an idea of their performance, difficulty level, and qualifying chances. After reviewing all the factors that affect the cut-off marks, our experts will release the CDS 1 2023 expected cut-off marks after the exam is concluded on 16th April 2023.

Academy CDS 1 Expected Cut Off 2023 IMA To be updated soon INA To be updated soon AFA To be updated soon OTA (Men) To be updated soon OTA(Women) To be updated soon

Factors affecting the CDS 1 Cut off 2023

The Union Public Service Commission decides the CDS 1 Cut Off marks. Some of the crucial factors considered responsible for determining the CDS 1 Cutoff marks are discussed below:

Number of applicants

Number of vacancies

Difficulty level of exam

Marks obtained in the papers

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Vacancies

Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for admission to the under-mentioned courses:

Institution Vacancies Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 156th (DE) Course commencing in January 2024 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders] 100 Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala Course commencing in January 2024 Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry) holders] 22 Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in January 2024 i.e. No. 215 F(P) Course

[including 03 vacancies are reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry] 32 Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 119th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April 2024 170 Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 33rd SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April 2024 17 Total 341 vacancies

CDS 1 2023 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern IMA INA OTA AFA

CDS Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion IMA INA AFA OTA

CDS Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates should go through CDS 1 cut off last 5 years to predict the expected cut-off marks, and previous years' cut-off trends, and set the target score in the preparation. Check the CDS previous year cut off marks for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013 below:

CDS 1 Cut Off 2022

Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS 1 Cut Off 2022 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Academy Written Exam Final Exam Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate* Marks of last recommended candidate IMA 136 258 INA 128 256 AFA 147 269 OTA (Men) 100 181 OTA(Women) 100 184

CDS Cut Off 2021

We have shared below the UPSC CDS Cut Off marks for the candidates who are aspiring for the upcoming written exam.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2021

Paper Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 145 268 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 136 260 IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy) 158 281 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 107 189 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 107 191

CDS 2 Cut Off 2021

Paper Range IMA 142-148 INA 130-135 AFA 150-155 OTA (Men & Women) 112 - 118

CDS Cut Off 2020

Have a look at the table below to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2020 and understand the exam trend and competition level over years.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2020

Name of Academy Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 130 250 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 118 242 IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy) 143 274 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 93 173 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 93 177

CDS 2 Cut Off 2020

Paper Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 139 263 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 134 257 IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy) 152 279 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 97 179 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 97 178

CDS Cut Off 2019

Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2019 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2019

Name of the Academy Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 116 242 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 105 223 IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy) 129 264 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 78 160 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 78 162

CDS 2 Cut Off 2019

Name of the Academy Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 134 258 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 122 245 IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy) 148 272 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 95 176 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 95 179

CDS Cut Off 2018

We have shared below the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2018 for the convenience of the aspirants.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2018

Name of the Academy Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 118 240 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 98 225 IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy) 138 279 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 69 154 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 69 150

CDS 2 Cut Off 2018

Name of the Academy Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 116 242 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 102 228 IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy) 131 253 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 80 162 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 80 163

CDS Cut Off 2017

Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2017 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2017

Name of the Academy Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 125 249 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 118 241 IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy) 144 268 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 82 163 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 82 164

CDS 2 Cut Off 2017

Name of the Academy Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 120 244 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 111 237 IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy) 135 260 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 86 167 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 86 171

CDS Cut Off 2016

We have shared below the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2016 for the candidates who are aspiring for the upcoming written exam.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2016

Name of the Academy CDS 1 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) CDS 1 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 72 214 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 63 217 IAFA (Indian Air force Academy) 123 249 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 68 150 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 68 157

CDS 2 Cut Off 2016

Name of the Academy CDS-II Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) CDS-II Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 105 227 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 90 225 IAFA (Indian Air force Academy) 135 258 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 72 157 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 72 159

CDS Cut Off 2015

Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2015 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2015

Name of the Academy CDS 1 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) CDS 1 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 102 225 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 99 225 IAFA (Indian Air force Academy) 129 264 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 86 168 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 86 172

CDS 2 Cut Off 2015

Name of the Academy CDS 2 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) CDS 2 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 105 227 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 99 227 IAFA (Indian Air force Academy) 138 269 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 84 166 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 84 170

CDS Cut Off 2014

We have shared below the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2014 for the candidates who are aspiring for the upcoming written exam.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2014

Name of the Academy CDS 1 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) CDS 1 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 99 222 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 99 222 IAFA (Indian Air force Academy) 129 250 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 78 159 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 78 160

CDS 2 Cut Off 2014

Name of the Academy CDS 2 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) CDS 2 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 99 224 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 93 224 IAFA (Indian Air force Academy) 129 257 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 86 168 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 86 170

CDS Cut Off 2013

Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2013 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2013

Name of the Academy CDS 1 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) CDS 1 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 102 225 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 75 206 IAFA (Indian Air force Academy) 129 256 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 72 154 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 72 152

CDS 2 Cut Off 2013

Name of the Academy CDS 2 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate) CDS 2 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate) IMA (Indian Military Academy) 111 231 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 111 231 IAFA (Indian Air force Academy) 135 266 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men) 76 158 OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women) 76 160

CDS Toppers Preparation Strategy, Mock Test for General Knowledge

CDS 2023: Check Last 5 Years Trend for GK, Topic-wise Question Weightage

What Next After UPSC CDS 1 2023?

Candidates who will be declared qualified in the UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam will be shortlisted for the SSB Interview The SSB process comprises two stages of Selection processes - stage I and stage II. Only those candidates who clear stage I are allowed to participate in stage II. The details are: