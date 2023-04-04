JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

CDS 1 Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

The Union Public Service Commission releases the official CDS 1 Cut Off PDF  for IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. Check here previous years’ cut off marks to understand the difficulty level of CDS exam.

Get All Details About UPSC CDS Cut Off Here.
Get All Details About UPSC CDS Cut Off Here.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2023: Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 on April 16, 2023 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).

The Union Public Service Commission releases the CDS 1 Cut Off along with the result soon after the exam is concluded successfully. Candidates declared qualified in the exam are shortlisted for the SSB Interview by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA.

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the CDS 1 Cut Off 2023 Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks. We have also shared the steps to download CDS 1 Cut-Off Marks and the factors affecting it.

How to Download CDS Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the category-wise cutoff CDS 1 2023 without any hassles.

  • Go to the official UPSC website.
  • On the homepage, click on the “Cut Off” tab under the “Examination” tab.
  • Find the CDS 1 cutoff marks link and click on it.
  • The cut-off PDF can be viewed on the screen.
  • Save or download the cut-off Pdf for future use.

CDS 1 2023 Important Dates

Events

Dates

CDS 1 2023 Application Form Start Date

December 21, 2022

CDS 1 2023 Application Form End Date

January 12, 2023

CDS 1 2023 Exam Date

April 16, 2023

CDS 1 Result 2023

To be updated soon

CDS 1 Cut Off 2023

To be updated soon

CDS 1 Expected Cut Off 2023

Candidates should clear the CDS 1 Cut Off in order to get shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. Candidates who will appear in the CDS 1 2023 should check the CDS 1 expected cutoff marks to get an idea of their performance, difficulty level, and qualifying chances. After reviewing all the factors that affect the cut-off marks, our experts will release the CDS 1 2023 expected cut-off marks after the exam is concluded on 16th April 2023.

Academy

CDS 1 Expected Cut Off 2023

IMA

To be updated soon

INA

To be updated soon

AFA

To be updated soon

OTA (Men)

To be updated soon

OTA(Women)

To be updated soon

Factors affecting the CDS 1 Cut off 2023

The Union Public Service Commission decides the CDS 1 Cut Off marks. Some of the crucial factors considered responsible for determining the CDS 1 Cutoff marks are discussed below:

  • Number of applicants
  • Number of vacancies
  • Difficulty level of exam
  • Marks obtained in the papers

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Vacancies

Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for admission to the under-mentioned courses:

Institution

Vacancies

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun

156th (DE) Course commencing in January 2024 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders] 

100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala

Course commencing in January 2024 Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies  for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry) holders]

22

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad

(Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in January 2024 i.e. No. 215 F(P) Course
 [including 03 vacancies are reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry]  

32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)

119th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April 2024 

170

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 

33rd SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April 2024

17

Total

341 vacancies

CDS 1 2023 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern IMA INA OTA AFA

CDS Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion IMA INA AFA OTA

CDS Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates should go through CDS 1 cut off last 5 years to predict the expected cut-off marks, and previous years' cut-off trends, and set the target score in the preparation. Check the CDS previous year cut off marks for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013 below:

CDS 1 Cut Off 2022

Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS 1 Cut Off 2022 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Academy

Written Exam

Final Exam
 

Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate*

Marks of last recommended candidate

IMA

136

258

INA

128

256

AFA

147

269

OTA (Men)

100

181

OTA(Women)

100

184

CDS Cut Off 2021

We have shared below the UPSC CDS Cut Off marks for the candidates who are aspiring for the upcoming written exam.  

CDS 1 Cut Off 2021

Paper

Written Test

(*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

Final Exam

(Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

145

268

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

136

260

IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)

158

281

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

107

189

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

107

191

CDS 2 Cut Off 2021

Paper

Range

IMA

142-148

INA

130-135

AFA

150-155

OTA (Men & Women)

112 - 118

CDS Cut Off 2020

Have a look at the table below to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2020 and understand the exam trend and competition level over years.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2020

Name of Academy

Written Test

(*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

Final Exam

(Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

130

250

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

118

242

IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)

143

274

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

93

173

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

93

177

CDS 2 Cut Off 2020

Paper

Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

Final Exam

(Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

139

263

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

134

257

IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)

152

279

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

97

179

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

97

178

CDS Cut Off 2019

Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2019 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2019

Name of the Academy

Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

116

242

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

105

223

IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)

129

264

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

78

160

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

78

162

CDS 2 Cut Off 2019

Name of the Academy

Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

134

258

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

122 

245

IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)

148

272

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

95

176

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

95

179

CDS Cut Off 2018

We have shared below the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2018 for the convenience of the aspirants.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2018

Name of the Academy

Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

118

240

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

98

225

IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)

138

279

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

69

154

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

69

150

CDS 2 Cut Off 2018

Name of the Academy

Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

116

242

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

102

228

IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)

131

253

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

80

162

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

80

163

CDS Cut Off 2017

Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2017 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2017

Name of the Academy

Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

125

249

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

118

241

IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)

144

268

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

82

163

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

82

164

CDS 2 Cut Off 2017

Name of the Academy

Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

120

244

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

111

237

IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)

135

260

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

86

167

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

86

171

CDS Cut Off 2016

We have shared below the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2016 for the candidates who are aspiring for the upcoming written exam.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2016

Name of the Academy

CDS 1 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

CDS 1 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

72 

214

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

63

217

IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)

123

249

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

68

150

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

68

157

CDS 2 Cut Off 2016

Name of the Academy

CDS-II Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

CDS-II Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

105

227

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

90

225

IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)

135

258

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

72

157

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

72

159

CDS Cut Off 2015

Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2015 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2015

Name of the Academy

CDS 1 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

CDS 1 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

102

225

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

99

225

IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)

129

264

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

86

168

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

86

172

CDS 2 Cut Off 2015

Name of the Academy

CDS 2 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

CDS 2 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

105

227

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

99

227

IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)

138

269

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

84

166

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

84

170

CDS Cut Off 2014

We have shared below the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2014 for the candidates who are aspiring for the upcoming written exam.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2014

Name of the Academy

CDS 1 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

CDS 1 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

99

222

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

99

222

IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)

129

250

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

78

159

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

78

160

CDS 2 Cut Off 2014

Name of the Academy

CDS 2 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

CDS 2 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

99

224

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

93

224

IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)

129

257

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

86

168

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

86

170

CDS Cut Off 2013

Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2013 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

CDS 1 Cut Off 2013

Name of the Academy

CDS 1 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

CDS 1 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

102

225

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

75

206

IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)

129

256

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

72

154

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

72

152

CDS 2 Cut Off 2013

Name of the Academy

CDS 2 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)

CDS 2 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

111

231

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

111

231

IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)

135

266

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)

76

158

OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)

76

160

CDS Toppers Preparation Strategy, Mock Test for General Knowledge

CDS 2023: Check Last 5 Years Trend for GK, Topic-wise Question Weightage

What Next After UPSC CDS 1 2023?

Candidates who will be declared qualified in the UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam will be shortlisted for the SSB Interview The SSB process comprises two stages of Selection processes - stage I and stage II. Only those candidates who clear stage I are allowed to participate in stage II. The details are:

  • Stage I comprises of Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests are Picture Perception* Description Test (PP&DT). The candidates will be shortlisted based on a combination of performance in the OIR Test and PP&DT. 
  • Stage II Comprises of Interviews, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests, and the Conference. These tests are conducted over 4 days. The details of these tests are given on the website.

FAQ

Q1. What is CDS Cut Off 2023?

The Union Public Service Commission releases the UPSC CDS Cut-Off after the exam is over. Candidates who will obtain more than or equivalent to the CDS Cut Off marks will be shortlisted for further rounds.

Q2. How many seats are there in CDS 2023?

Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).

Q3. What is the minimum cutoff for CDS?

Candidates who appear for the exam should clear the cutoff marks to be shortlisted for the further stage of the CDS exam. However, the minimum cut-off mark for the CDS exam 2023 is expected to be 20% marks in each paper.

Q4. Does UPSC release category-wise CDS cut-off marks?

The UPSC declares the CDS cut-off marks as per the academy/course and not as per the category.

Q5. What factors decide the CDS 1 cutoff?

The factors considered responsible for deciding the CDS 1 cutoff marks are the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates attempting the exam, previous cutoff trends and etc.

Take Free Online UPSC CDS 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
