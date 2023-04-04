CDS 1 Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

CDS 1 Cut Off 2023: Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 on April 16, 2023 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).
The Union Public Service Commission releases the CDS 1 Cut Off along with the result soon after the exam is concluded successfully. Candidates declared qualified in the exam are shortlisted for the SSB Interview by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA.
In this article, candidates can know complete details of the CDS 1 Cut Off 2023 Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks. We have also shared the steps to download CDS 1 Cut-Off Marks and the factors affecting it.
How to Download CDS Cut Off 2023?
Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the category-wise cutoff CDS 1 2023 without any hassles.
- Go to the official UPSC website.
- On the homepage, click on the “Cut Off” tab under the “Examination” tab.
- Find the CDS 1 cutoff marks link and click on it.
- The cut-off PDF can be viewed on the screen.
- Save or download the cut-off Pdf for future use.
CDS 1 2023 Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
CDS 1 2023 Application Form Start Date
|
December 21, 2022
|
CDS 1 2023 Application Form End Date
|
January 12, 2023
|
CDS 1 2023 Exam Date
|
April 16, 2023
|
CDS 1 Result 2023
|
To be updated soon
|
CDS 1 Cut Off 2023
|
To be updated soon
CDS 1 Expected Cut Off 2023
Candidates should clear the CDS 1 Cut Off in order to get shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. Candidates who will appear in the CDS 1 2023 should check the CDS 1 expected cutoff marks to get an idea of their performance, difficulty level, and qualifying chances. After reviewing all the factors that affect the cut-off marks, our experts will release the CDS 1 2023 expected cut-off marks after the exam is concluded on 16th April 2023.
|
Academy
|
CDS 1 Expected Cut Off 2023
|
IMA
|
To be updated soon
|
INA
|
To be updated soon
|
AFA
|
To be updated soon
|
OTA (Men)
|
To be updated soon
|
OTA(Women)
|
To be updated soon
Factors affecting the CDS 1 Cut off 2023
The Union Public Service Commission decides the CDS 1 Cut Off marks. Some of the crucial factors considered responsible for determining the CDS 1 Cutoff marks are discussed below:
- Number of applicants
- Number of vacancies
- Difficulty level of exam
- Marks obtained in the papers
UPSC CDS 1 2023 Vacancies
Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for admission to the under-mentioned courses:
|
Institution
|
Vacancies
|
Indian Military Academy, Dehradun
156th (DE) Course commencing in January 2024 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders]
|
100
|
Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala
Course commencing in January 2024 Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry) holders]
|
22
|
Air Force Academy, Hyderabad
(Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in January 2024 i.e. No. 215 F(P) Course
|
32
|
Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)
119th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April 2024
|
170
|
Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)
33rd SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April 2024
|
17
|
Total
|
341 vacancies
CDS Previous Year Cut Off Marks
Candidates should go through CDS 1 cut off last 5 years to predict the expected cut-off marks, and previous years' cut-off trends, and set the target score in the preparation. Check the CDS previous year cut off marks for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013 below:
CDS 1 Cut Off 2022
Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS 1 Cut Off 2022 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Academy
|
Written Exam
|
Final Exam
|
Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate*
|
Marks of last recommended candidate
|
IMA
|
136
|
258
|
INA
|
128
|
256
|
AFA
|
147
|
269
|
OTA (Men)
|
100
|
181
|
OTA(Women)
|
100
|
184
CDS Cut Off 2021
We have shared below the UPSC CDS Cut Off marks for the candidates who are aspiring for the upcoming written exam.
CDS 1 Cut Off 2021
|
Paper
|
Written Test
(*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
Final Exam
(Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
145
|
268
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
136
|
260
|
IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)
|
158
|
281
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
107
|
189
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
107
|
191
CDS 2 Cut Off 2021
|
Paper
|
Range
|
IMA
|
142-148
|
INA
|
130-135
|
AFA
|
150-155
|
OTA (Men & Women)
|
112 - 118
CDS Cut Off 2020
Have a look at the table below to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2020 and understand the exam trend and competition level over years.
CDS 1 Cut Off 2020
|
Name of Academy
|
Written Test
(*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
Final Exam
(Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
130
|
250
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
118
|
242
|
IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)
|
143
|
274
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
93
|
173
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
93
|
177
CDS 2 Cut Off 2020
|
Paper
|
Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
Final Exam
(Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
139
|
263
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
134
|
257
|
IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)
|
152
|
279
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
97
|
179
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
97
|
178
CDS Cut Off 2019
Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2019 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.
CDS 1 Cut Off 2019
|
Name of the Academy
|
Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
116
|
242
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
105
|
223
|
IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)
|
129
|
264
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
78
|
160
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
78
|
162
CDS 2 Cut Off 2019
|
Name of the Academy
|
Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
134
|
258
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
122
|
245
|
IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)
|
148
|
272
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
95
|
176
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
95
|
179
CDS Cut Off 2018
We have shared below the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2018 for the convenience of the aspirants.
CDS 1 Cut Off 2018
|
Name of the Academy
|
Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
118
|
240
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
98
|
225
|
IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)
|
138
|
279
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
69
|
154
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
69
|
150
CDS 2 Cut Off 2018
|
Name of the Academy
|
Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
116
|
242
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
102
|
228
|
IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)
|
131
|
253
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
80
|
162
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
80
|
163
CDS Cut Off 2017
Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2017 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.
CDS 1 Cut Off 2017
|
Name of the Academy
|
Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
125
|
249
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
118
|
241
|
IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)
|
144
|
268
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
82
|
163
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
82
|
164
CDS 2 Cut Off 2017
|
Name of the Academy
|
Written Test (*Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
120
|
244
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
111
|
237
|
IAFA (Indian Airforce Academy)
|
135
|
260
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
86
|
167
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
86
|
171
CDS Cut Off 2016
We have shared below the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2016 for the candidates who are aspiring for the upcoming written exam.
CDS 1 Cut Off 2016
|
Name of the Academy
|
CDS 1 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
CDS 1 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
72
|
214
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
63
|
217
|
IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)
|
123
|
249
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
68
|
150
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
68
|
157
CDS 2 Cut Off 2016
|
Name of the Academy
|
CDS-II Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
CDS-II Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
105
|
227
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
90
|
225
|
IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)
|
135
|
258
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
72
|
157
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
72
|
159
CDS Cut Off 2015
Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2015 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.
CDS 1 Cut Off 2015
|
Name of the Academy
|
CDS 1 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
CDS 1 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
102
|
225
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
99
|
225
|
IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)
|
129
|
264
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
86
|
168
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
86
|
172
CDS 2 Cut Off 2015
|
Name of the Academy
|
CDS 2 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
CDS 2 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
105
|
227
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
99
|
227
|
IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)
|
138
|
269
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
84
|
166
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
84
|
170
CDS Cut Off 2014
We have shared below the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2014 for the candidates who are aspiring for the upcoming written exam.
CDS 1 Cut Off 2014
|
Name of the Academy
|
CDS 1 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
CDS 1 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
99
|
222
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
99
|
222
|
IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)
|
129
|
250
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
78
|
159
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
78
|
160
CDS 2 Cut Off 2014
|
Name of the Academy
|
CDS 2 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
CDS 2 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
99
|
224
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
93
|
224
|
IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)
|
129
|
257
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
86
|
168
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
86
|
170
CDS Cut Off 2013
Let’s look at the table to know about the UPSC CDS Cut Off 2013 shared below for the reference of the aspirants.
CDS 1 Cut Off 2013
|
Name of the Academy
|
CDS 1 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
CDS 1 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
102
|
225
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
75
|
206
|
IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)
|
129
|
256
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
72
|
154
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
72
|
152
CDS 2 Cut Off 2013
|
Name of the Academy
|
CDS 2 Written Test (Aggregate marks of the last selected candidate)
|
CDS 2 Final Exam (Marks of last recommended candidate)
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
111
|
231
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
111
|
231
|
IAFA (Indian Air force Academy)
|
135
|
266
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Men)
|
76
|
158
|
OTA (Officers Training Academy: Women)
|
76
|
160
What Next After UPSC CDS 1 2023?
Candidates who will be declared qualified in the UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam will be shortlisted for the SSB Interview The SSB process comprises two stages of Selection processes - stage I and stage II. Only those candidates who clear stage I are allowed to participate in stage II. The details are:
- Stage I comprises of Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests are Picture Perception* Description Test (PP&DT). The candidates will be shortlisted based on a combination of performance in the OIR Test and PP&DT.
- Stage II Comprises of Interviews, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests, and the Conference. These tests are conducted over 4 days. The details of these tests are given on the website.