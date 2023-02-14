CDS 2023: Check Last 5 Years Trend for GK, Topic-wise Question Weightage

Get here the last 5 years trend analysis for CDS GK section to understand number of questions asked topic-wise. This will also help in identifying important topics and distribution of questions, etc.

CDS Trend Analysis for GK: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Combined Defence Services (CDS exam) is held twice in a year for admission of eligible candidates to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA). The UPSC CDS exam is considered as one of the toughest exams in India with its rigorous selection process, SSB interviews, and medical/physical standards tests.

Candidates appearing for the CDS exam can benefit a lot from the CDS Trend Analysis for the past 5 years. This will help the candidates to understand the topic-wise expected number of questions, important topics, and difficulty level. This year, CDS 1 2023 will be conducted on 16th April 2023 for a total of 341 vacancies.

Candidates, for admission to IMA, INA and AFA, shall be asked questions from three sections namely General Knowledge (GK), English and Elementary Maths. Whereas candidates, for admission to OTA, shall be asked questions from two sections namely English and General Knowledge (GK).

In this article, we shall study the CDS Trend Analysis for the GK section for the last 5 years.

CDS Trend Analysis for GK - Overview

The General Knowledge section in the Written Exam consists of 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 100 marks. It includes topics from Polity, Geography, History, Economics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology), Static GK, and Current Affairs. Candidates must note that negative marking is applicable for wrong answers.

CDS 1 2023 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern IMA INA OTA AFA

CDS Difficulty Level Trend for General Knowledge: Last 3 Years

In this article, we have compiled the difficulty level for General Knowledge section in the CDS exam for the past three years. The difficulty level of the General Knowledge section as the per CDS exam analysis shows that the GK paper is mostly Moderate to Difficult.

CDS Section CDS 2022 CDS 2021 CDS 2020 CDS 1 CDS 2 CDS 1 CDS 2 CDS 1 CDS 2 General Knowledge Moderate Moderate to Difficult Moderate-Difficult Moderate-Difficult Easy to Moderate Moderate-Difficult

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC CDS 1 2023

Check CDS Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion IMA INA AFA OTA

CDS GK Topic-wise Analysis: Last 5 Years Questions Weightage

In this article, we have compiled the question weightage (number of questions asked) topic-wise for General Knowledge section in the CDS exam for the past 5 years. The question weightage of the General Knowledge section as per CDS exam analysis shows that the most number of questions asked are from topics: Science, Polity, History, and Current Affairs. Candidates are however advised to study all topics in the GK section of CDS.

GK Topics CDS 2022 CDS 2021 CDS 2020 CDS 2019 CDS 2018 CDS 1 CDS 2 CDS 1 CDS 2 CDS 1 CDS 2 CDS 1 CDS 2 CDS 1 CDS 2 General Science 30 29 30 29 25 30 34 29 - - Geography 22 21 18 16 17 21 21 13 19 18 Indian Polity 21 20 20 19 19 17 10 15 10 15 Current Affairs 19 20 14 23 22 23 26 21 - - Indian History 13 14 20 24 18 20 18 16 21 23 Indian Economy 6 5 11 11 8 9 11 6 5 10 Environment 3 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 2 3 Science & Tech 3 2 1 3 2 1 1 1 1 3 Art & Culture 3 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 3

We hope the exam trend analysis for the past 5 years for the CDS exam helped you in analyzing the topic-wise expected number of questions, important topics, and difficulty level. Check out our CDS preparation strategy for English, Maths, and General Knowledge to help you crack CDS in first attempt.

CDS Toppers Preparation Strategy, Mock Test for Elementary Mathematics

CDS Toppers Preparation Strategy, Mock Test for General Knowledge

CDS Toppers Preparation Strategy, Mock Test for English