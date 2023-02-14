CDS 2023: Check Last 5 Years Trend for GK, Topic-wise Question Weightage

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

CDS Trend Analysis for GK: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Combined Defence Services (CDS exam) is held twice in a year for admission of eligible candidates to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA). The UPSC CDS exam is considered as one of the toughest exams in India with its rigorous selection process, SSB interviews, and medical/physical standards tests.

Candidates appearing for the CDS exam can benefit a lot from the CDS Trend Analysis for the past 5 years. This will help the candidates to understand the topic-wise expected number of questions, important topics, and difficulty level. This year, CDS 1 2023 will be conducted on 16th April 2023 for a total of 341 vacancies.

Candidates, for admission to IMA, INA and AFA, shall be asked questions from three sections namely General Knowledge (GK), English and Elementary Maths. Whereas candidates, for admission to OTA, shall be asked questions from two sections namely English and General Knowledge (GK).

In this article, we shall study the CDS Trend Analysis for the GK section for the last 5 years.

CDS Trend Analysis for GK - Overview

The General Knowledge section in the Written Exam consists of 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 100 marks. It includes topics from Polity, Geography, History, Economics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology), Static GK, and Current Affairs. Candidates must note that negative marking is applicable for wrong answers.

CDS 1 2023 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern IMA INA OTA AFA

CDS Difficulty Level Trend for General Knowledge: Last 3 Years

In this article, we have compiled the difficulty level for General Knowledge section in the CDS exam for the past three years. The difficulty level of the General Knowledge section as the per CDS exam analysis shows that the GK paper is mostly Moderate to Difficult.

CDS Section

CDS 2022

CDS 2021

CDS 2020

CDS 1

CDS 2

CDS 1

 CDS 2

CDS 1

 CDS 2

General Knowledge

Moderate

 Moderate to Difficult

Moderate-Difficult

Moderate-Difficult

Easy to Moderate

Moderate-Difficult

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC CDS 1 2023 

Check CDS Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion IMA INA AFA OTA

CDS GK Topic-wise Analysis: Last 5 Years Questions Weightage

In this article, we have compiled the question weightage (number of questions asked) topic-wise for General Knowledge section in the CDS exam for the past 5 years. The question weightage of the General Knowledge section as per CDS exam analysis shows that the most number of questions asked are from topics: Science, Polity, History, and Current Affairs. Candidates are however advised to study all topics in the GK section of CDS.

GK Topics

CDS 2022

CDS 2021

CDS 2020

CDS 2019

CDS 2018

CDS 1

CDS 2

CDS 1

 CDS 2

CDS 1

 CDS 2

CDS 1

 CDS 2

CDS 1

 CDS 2

General Science

30

 29

30

29

25

30

34

29

-

-

Geography

22

21

18

16

17

21

21

13

19

18

Indian Polity

21

20

20

19

19

17

10

15

10

15

Current Affairs

19

20

14

23

22

23

26

21

-

-

Indian History

13

14

20

24

18

20

18

16

21

23

Indian Economy

6

5

11

11

8

9

11

6

5

10

Environment

3

2

2

1

1

2

2

1

2

3

Science & Tech

3

2

1

3

2

1

1

1

1

3

Art & Culture

3

2

1

2

2

2

1

1

1

3

We hope the exam trend analysis for the past 5 years for the CDS exam helped you in analyzing the topic-wise expected number of questions, important topics, and difficulty level. Check out our CDS preparation strategy for English, Maths, and General Knowledge to help you crack CDS in first attempt.

CDS Toppers Preparation Strategy, Mock Test for Elementary Mathematics

CDS Toppers Preparation Strategy, Mock Test for General Knowledge

CDS Toppers Preparation Strategy, Mock Test for English

Take Free Online UPSC CDS 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
