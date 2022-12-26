UPSC CDS 1 Salary 2023: Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion IMA INA AFA OTA

Union Public Service Commission is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Combined Defence Services (1), 2023. Check here Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion for IMA INA AFA OTA.

UPSC CDS 2023 Pay Scale: The Union Public Service Commission is inviting online applications for the Combined Defence Services Examination (1), 2023 from eligible candidates for admission to 341 vacancies across Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

In this article, candidates can check the UPSC CDS 2023 Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Criteria for Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

UPSC CDS 2023 Calendar

Event Date CDS 2023 Notification Release 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Start Date 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Last Date 10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM) CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal 18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm CDS 1 2023 Admit Card 3 Weeks Before Examination Date CDS 1 2023 Exam Date 16th April 2023 CDS 1 2022 Result To Be Announced

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Salary Structure

Candidates who successfully qualify for the UPSC CDS 1 examination get appointed on the post of Lieutenant and get paid in the basic pay of level 10. The admissible pay scale for the candidates is going to be Rs 56,100 -1,77,500. One can refer to the table below to know about the detailed salary structure.

Rank Level (Pay in Rs.) Lieutenant Level 10 56,100 -1,77,500 Captain Level 10 B 61,300- 1,93,900 Major Level 11 69,400 – 2,07,200 Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A 1,21,200 – 2,12,400 Colonel Level 13 1,30,600-2, 15,900 Brigadier Level 13A 1,39,600-2,17,600 Major General Level 14 1,44,200-2,18,200 Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15 1, 82, 200-2,24,100 HAG+Scale Level 16 2,05,400 – 2,24,400 VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level 17 2,25,000/-(fixed) COAS Level 18 2,50,000/-(fixed)

MSP to CDS Officer

Military Service Pay(MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier Rs 15.500 p.m. fixed

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training

Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service Academies i.e.during the training period at IMA and OTA. Rs 56,100/-p.m.* (Starting pay in Level 10) Cadets are authorized fixed stipend during the training at AFA Rs 21,000/- per month (Rs 15,600/- pay in the pay band and Rs. 5,400/-as grade pay)

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC CDS 1 2023

UPSC CDS 2023 Allowances & Perks for IMA/INA/OTA/AFA

candidates post clearing the UPSC CDS 1 exam are eligible to get the allowances along with the basic pay. There are several allowances that add up to the basic amount to make the salary hefty and bankable. Go through the table below to know about the allowance list.

Allowances Details Flying Allowance Rs 25,000/- per month fixed (R1H1 of Risk and Hardship Matrix) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) Dearness Allowance Admissible at the same rates and under the same condition as are applicable to the civilian personnel from time to time Kit Maintenance Allowance Included into the newly proposed Dress Allowance of Rs 20,000/-per year Field Area Allowance Rs 10,500 per month (R2H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) Highly Active Field Area Allowance Rs 16,900 per month (R1H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) Modified Field Area Allowance Rs 6,300 per month (60 per cent R2H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) High Altitude Allowance Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above) Category-I - Rs 3,400 per month (R3H2) Category-II - Rs 5,300 per month (R3H1) Category-III - Rs 25,000 per month (R1H1) Siachen Allowance Rs. 42,500 per month Uniform allowance Included into the newly proposed Dress Allowance of Rs 20,000/-per year Free Ration Officer in Peace & Filed Areas get Free ration Transport Allowance (TPTA) Higher TPTA Cities: Rs 7,200 + DA per month Higher TPT Cities (UA) include Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi, Ahmadabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Greater Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolkata. Other Places: Rs 3,600 +DA per month Children Education Allowance (CEA) Rs. 2,250 per month per child for only the eldest two eldest surviving only. CEA is admissible from Nursery to 12th classes. CEA is applicable from kids' Nursery to 12th class

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Career Growth

Promotion Policy in Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA)

The entry-level post for the IMA is Lieutenant, after completion of the training are promoted to the post of captain. The following promotional criteria is followed for those who get to work in IMA and INA.

Rank Promotion Criteria Lieutenant After completion of training Captain 2 years of reckonable commissioned service Major 6 years of reckonable commissioned service Lieutenant Colonel 13 years of reckonable commissioned service Colonel (TS) 26 years of reckonable commissioned service Colonel 15 years of reckonable commissioned service Brigadier 23 years of reckonable commissioned service Major General 25 years of reckonable commissioned service Lieutenant General 28 years of reckonable commissioned service General No restrictions

Promotion Policy in Air Force Academy (AFA)

Candidates who join the Air Force Academy as a flying officer are eligible to get promotion to senior positions on the basis of the hierarchy mentioned below.

Rank Promotion Criteria Flying Officer On Commission Flight Lieutenant 2 years of commissioned service Squadron Leader 6 years of commissioned service Wing Commander 13 years of commissioned service Group Captain 26 years of commissioned service Group Captain (Select) Selection Air Commodore Selection Air Vice Marshal Selection Air Marshal Selection Air Chief Marshal Selection

Promotion Policy in Officers Training Academy (OTA)

Candidates who are appointed in any of the profiles defined under the short service commission are eligible for a promotion based on the hierarchy mentioned below.

Rank Promotion Criteria Captain On completion of 2 years of commissioned service Major On completion of 6 years of commissioned service Lieutenant Colonel On completion of 13 years of commissioned service

