UPSC CDS 1 Salary 2023: Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion IMA INA AFA OTA

Union Public Service Commission is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Combined Defence Services (1), 2023. Check here Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion for IMA INA AFA OTA.

UPSC CDS 2023 Pay Scale: The Union Public Service Commission is inviting online applications for the Combined Defence Services Examination (1), 2023 from eligible candidates for admission to 341 vacancies across Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

In this article, candidates can check the UPSC CDS 2023 Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Criteria for Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

UPSC CDS 2023 Calendar

Event

Date

CDS 2023 Notification Release

21st December 2022

CDS 2023 Registration Start Date

21st December 2022

CDS 2023 Registration Last Date

10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM)

CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal

18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm

CDS 1 2023 Admit Card

3 Weeks Before Examination Date

CDS 1 2023 Exam Date

16th April 2023

CDS 1 2022 Result

To Be Announced

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Salary Structure

Candidates who successfully qualify for the UPSC CDS 1 examination get appointed on the post of Lieutenant and get paid in the basic pay of level 10. The admissible pay scale for the candidates is going to be Rs 56,100 -1,77,500. One can refer to the table below to know about the detailed salary structure. 

Rank

Level

(Pay in Rs.)

Lieutenant

Level 10

56,100 -1,77,500

Captain

Level 10 B

61,300- 1,93,900

Major

Level 11 

69,400 – 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel 

Level 12A

1,21,200 – 2,12,400

Colonel

Level 13

1,30,600-2, 15,900

Brigadier 

Level 13A

1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General 

Level 14

1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale 

Level 15

1, 82, 200-2,24,100

HAG+Scale

Level 16

2,05,400 – 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG)

Level 17

2,25,000/-(fixed)

COAS

Level 18

2,50,000/-(fixed)

MSP to CDS Officer

Military Service Pay(MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier Rs 15.500 p.m. fixed 

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training

Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service Academies i.e.during the training period at IMA and OTA.  Rs 56,100/-p.m.* (Starting pay in Level 10)
Cadets are authorized fixed stipend during the training at AFA  Rs 21,000/- per month (Rs 15,600/- pay in the pay band and Rs. 5,400/-as grade pay)

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Registration Process: Check Application Dates, Vacancies, How to Apply

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC CDS 1 2023 

UPSC CDS 2023 Allowances & Perks for IMA/INA/OTA/AFA

candidates post clearing the UPSC CDS 1 exam are eligible to get the allowances along with the basic pay. There are several allowances that add up to the basic amount to make the salary hefty and bankable. Go through the table below to know about the allowance list. 

Allowances

Details

Flying Allowance

Rs 25,000/- per month fixed (R1H1 of Risk and Hardship Matrix) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

Dearness Allowance

Admissible at the same rates and under the same condition as are applicable to the civilian personnel from time to time

Kit Maintenance Allowance

Included into the newly proposed Dress Allowance of Rs 20,000/-per year

Field Area Allowance

Rs 10,500 per month (R2H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

Highly Active Field Area Allowance

Rs 16,900 per month (R1H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

Modified Field Area Allowance

Rs 6,300 per month (60 per cent R2H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

High Altitude Allowance

Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)

Category-I - Rs 3,400 per month (R3H2)

Category-II - Rs 5,300 per month (R3H1)

Category-III - Rs 25,000 per month (R1H1)

Siachen Allowance

Rs. 42,500 per month

Uniform allowance

Included into the newly proposed Dress Allowance of Rs 20,000/-per year

Free Ration

Officer in Peace & Filed Areas get Free ration

Transport Allowance (TPTA)

Higher TPTA Cities: Rs 7,200 + DA per month

Higher TPT Cities (UA) include Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi, Ahmadabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Greater Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolkata.

Other Places: Rs 3,600 +DA per month

Children Education Allowance (CEA)

Rs. 2,250 per month per child for only the eldest two eldest surviving only. CEA is admissible from Nursery to 12th classes.

CEA is applicable from kids' Nursery to 12th class

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Career Growth

Promotion Policy in Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA)

The entry-level post for the IMA is Lieutenant, after completion of the training are promoted to the post of captain. The following promotional criteria is followed for those who get to work in IMA and INA.  

Rank

Promotion Criteria

Lieutenant

After completion of training

Captain

2 years of reckonable commissioned service

Major

6 years of reckonable commissioned service

Lieutenant Colonel

13 years of reckonable commissioned service

Colonel (TS)

26 years of reckonable commissioned service

Colonel

15 years of reckonable commissioned service

Brigadier

23 years of reckonable commissioned service

Major General

25 years of reckonable commissioned service

Lieutenant General

28 years of reckonable commissioned service

General

No restrictions

Promotion Policy in Air Force Academy (AFA)

Candidates who join the Air Force Academy as a flying officer are eligible to get promotion to senior positions on the basis of the hierarchy mentioned below. 

Rank

Promotion Criteria

Flying Officer

On Commission

Flight Lieutenant

2 years of commissioned service

Squadron Leader

6 years of commissioned service

Wing Commander

13 years of commissioned service

Group Captain

26 years of commissioned service

Group Captain (Select)

Selection

Air Commodore

Selection

Air Vice Marshal

Selection

Air Marshal

Selection

Air Chief Marshal

Selection

Promotion Policy in Officers Training Academy (OTA)

Candidates who are appointed in any of the profiles defined under the short service commission are eligible for a promotion based on the hierarchy mentioned below. 

Rank

Promotion Criteria

Captain

On completion of 2 years of commissioned service

Major

On completion of 6 years of commissioned service

Lieutenant Colonel

On completion of 13 years of commissioned service

UPSC CDS 2023 Notification PDF

Apply Here for CDS 1 2023

FAQ

Q1: What is the UPSC CDS 1 salary structure?

As per the official notification, irrespective of the academy, the candidates qualifying for the UPSC CDS 1 will be paid a salary in level 10 of the pay scale of Rs 56,100 -1,77,500.

Q2: What is the promotional policy for the UPSC CDS 1 exam?

candidates clearing the UPSC CDS 1 exam will be appointed to the entry-level post of Lieutenant. Then, they will be eligible for promotion to higher positions based on the promotional hierarchy.

Q3: What allowances are admissible for the UPSC CDS 1 2023?

Allowances admissible for the UPSC CDS 1 2023 are Flying Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Kit Maintenance Allowance, Field Area Allowance, Highly Active Field Area Allowance and Field Area Allowance, etc (Academy-wise).

