UPSC CDS 1 Salary 2023: Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion IMA INA AFA OTA

UPSC CDS 2023 Pay Scale: The Union Public Service Commission is inviting online applications for the Combined Defence Services Examination (1), 2023 from eligible candidates for admission to 341 vacancies across Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).
In this article, candidates can check the UPSC CDS 2023 Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Criteria for Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).
UPSC CDS 2023 Calendar
|
Event
|
Date
|
CDS 2023 Notification Release
|
21st December 2022
|
CDS 2023 Registration Start Date
|
21st December 2022
|
CDS 2023 Registration Last Date
|
10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM)
|
CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal
|
18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm
|
CDS 1 2023 Admit Card
|
3 Weeks Before Examination Date
|
CDS 1 2023 Exam Date
|
16th April 2023
|
CDS 1 2022 Result
|
To Be Announced
UPSC CDS 1 2023 Salary Structure
Candidates who successfully qualify for the UPSC CDS 1 examination get appointed on the post of Lieutenant and get paid in the basic pay of level 10. The admissible pay scale for the candidates is going to be Rs 56,100 -1,77,500. One can refer to the table below to know about the detailed salary structure.
|
Rank
|
Level
|
(Pay in Rs.)
|
Lieutenant
|
Level 10
|
56,100 -1,77,500
|
Captain
|
Level 10 B
|
61,300- 1,93,900
|
Major
|
Level 11
|
69,400 – 2,07,200
|
Lieutenant Colonel
|
Level 12A
|
1,21,200 – 2,12,400
|
Colonel
|
Level 13
|
1,30,600-2, 15,900
|
Brigadier
|
Level 13A
|
1,39,600-2,17,600
|
Major General
|
Level 14
|
1,44,200-2,18,200
|
Lieutenant General HAG Scale
|
Level 15
|
1, 82, 200-2,24,100
|
HAG+Scale
|
Level 16
|
2,05,400 – 2,24,400
|
VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG)
|
Level 17
|
2,25,000/-(fixed)
|
COAS
|
Level 18
|
2,50,000/-(fixed)
MSP to CDS Officer
|Military Service Pay(MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier
|Rs 15.500 p.m. fixed
Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training
|Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service Academies i.e.during the training period at IMA and OTA.
|Rs 56,100/-p.m.* (Starting pay in Level 10)
|Cadets are authorized fixed stipend during the training at AFA
|Rs 21,000/- per month (Rs 15,600/- pay in the pay band and Rs. 5,400/-as grade pay)
UPSC CDS 2023 Allowances & Perks for IMA/INA/OTA/AFA
candidates post clearing the UPSC CDS 1 exam are eligible to get the allowances along with the basic pay. There are several allowances that add up to the basic amount to make the salary hefty and bankable. Go through the table below to know about the allowance list.
|
Allowances
|
Details
|
Flying Allowance
|
Rs 25,000/- per month fixed (R1H1 of Risk and Hardship Matrix) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)
|
Dearness Allowance
|
Admissible at the same rates and under the same condition as are applicable to the civilian personnel from time to time
|
Kit Maintenance Allowance
|
Included into the newly proposed Dress Allowance of Rs 20,000/-per year
|
Field Area Allowance
|
Rs 10,500 per month (R2H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)
|
Highly Active Field Area Allowance
|
Rs 16,900 per month (R1H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)
|
Modified Field Area Allowance
|
Rs 6,300 per month (60 per cent R2H2) Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)
|
High Altitude Allowance
|
Lieutenant and above (Level 10 and above)
Category-I - Rs 3,400 per month (R3H2)
Category-II - Rs 5,300 per month (R3H1)
Category-III - Rs 25,000 per month (R1H1)
|
Siachen Allowance
|
Rs. 42,500 per month
|
Uniform allowance
|
Included into the newly proposed Dress Allowance of Rs 20,000/-per year
|
Free Ration
|
Officer in Peace & Filed Areas get Free ration
|
Transport Allowance (TPTA)
|
Higher TPTA Cities: Rs 7,200 + DA per month
Higher TPT Cities (UA) include Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi, Ahmadabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, Indore, Greater Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolkata.
Other Places: Rs 3,600 +DA per month
|
Children Education Allowance (CEA)
|
Rs. 2,250 per month per child for only the eldest two eldest surviving only. CEA is admissible from Nursery to 12th classes.
CEA is applicable from kids' Nursery to 12th class
UPSC CDS 1 2023 Career Growth
Promotion Policy in Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA)
The entry-level post for the IMA is Lieutenant, after completion of the training are promoted to the post of captain. The following promotional criteria is followed for those who get to work in IMA and INA.
|
Rank
|
Promotion Criteria
|
Lieutenant
|
After completion of training
|
Captain
|
2 years of reckonable commissioned service
|
Major
|
6 years of reckonable commissioned service
|
Lieutenant Colonel
|
13 years of reckonable commissioned service
|
Colonel (TS)
|
26 years of reckonable commissioned service
|
Colonel
|
15 years of reckonable commissioned service
|
Brigadier
|
23 years of reckonable commissioned service
|
Major General
|
25 years of reckonable commissioned service
|
Lieutenant General
|
28 years of reckonable commissioned service
|
General
|
No restrictions
Promotion Policy in Air Force Academy (AFA)
Candidates who join the Air Force Academy as a flying officer are eligible to get promotion to senior positions on the basis of the hierarchy mentioned below.
|
Rank
|
Promotion Criteria
|
Flying Officer
|
On Commission
|
Flight Lieutenant
|
2 years of commissioned service
|
Squadron Leader
|
6 years of commissioned service
|
Wing Commander
|
13 years of commissioned service
|
Group Captain
|
26 years of commissioned service
|
Group Captain (Select)
|
Selection
|
Air Commodore
|
Selection
|
Air Vice Marshal
|
Selection
|
Air Marshal
|
Selection
|
Air Chief Marshal
|
Selection
Promotion Policy in Officers Training Academy (OTA)
Candidates who are appointed in any of the profiles defined under the short service commission are eligible for a promotion based on the hierarchy mentioned below.
|
Rank
|
Promotion Criteria
|
Captain
|
On completion of 2 years of commissioned service
|
Major
|
On completion of 6 years of commissioned service
|
Lieutenant Colonel
|
On completion of 13 years of commissioned service
UPSC CDS 2023 Notification PDF