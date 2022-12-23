UPSC CDS 1 2023 Registration Process: Check Application Dates, Vacancies, How to Apply

Union Public Service Commission is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Combined Defence Services Examination (1), 2023. Check here UPSC CDS 1 2023 Application Form Dates, Vacancies Academy-wise, and How to Apply.

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Application Form: The Union Public Service Commission is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Combined Defence Services Examination (1), 2023 on upsc.gov.in. Candidates who meet the UPSC CDS 1 2023 eligibility criteria apply for the admission to 341 vacancies across Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

UPSC CDS 2023 Calendar

Event Date CDS 2023 Notification Release 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Start Date 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Last Date 10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM) CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal 18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm CDS 1 2023 Admit Card 3 Weeks Before Examination Date CDS 1 2023 Exam Date 16th April 2023 CDS 1 2022 Result To Be Announced

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Vacancy

The commission has announced around 339 vacancies for different defence academies. Go through the table below to know about the vacancies.

Institution Vacancies Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 156th (DE) Course commencing in January 2024 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders] 100 Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala Course commencing in January 2024 Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry) holders] 22 Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in January 2024 i.e. No. 215 F(P) Course

[including 03 vacancies are reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry] 32 Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 119th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April 2024 170 Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 33rd SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April 2024 17 Total 341 vacancies

How to Apply for UPSC CDS 1 2023?

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in lifetime. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the online application for the examination.

Instruction to the candidates for filling online application:

1. Detailed instructions for filling up Online Applications are available on the above-mentioned website.

2. Candidates will be required to complete the Online Application form containing two stages viz. Part I and Part II as per the instructions available in the above-mentioned site through drop-down menu.

3. Before start filling up Online Application, a candidate must have his photograph and signature duly scanned in the .jpg format in such a manner that each file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB in size for the photograph and signature.

4. A candidate must have his Matriculation Certificate ready prior to filling up his application form. The details viz. Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name & Date of Birth to be filled in Online Application Form of the candidate should match exactly with particulars mentioned in the Matriculation Certificate.

5. In addition to this, candidate should also have details of one photo ID viz. Aadhar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Any other photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. The details of this photo ID will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form. The candidates will have to upload a scanned copy of the Photo ID.

NOTE: Candidates can withdraw their application for the Examination and the detailed instructions in this regard are mentioned in Appendix – II B of this Examination Notice. This withdrawal window shall be available to the candidates, after 7 days of the closure of the application window of this examination and it will remain open for 7 days from the date of opening of the same. This withdrawal window will run concurrently with the above correction window i.e. from 18th January 2023 to 24th January 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees two hundred only) [except SC/ST candidates and those specified in Note-2 of Point 4 (Fee) of the Notice who are exempted from payment of fee] either by depositing the money in any branch of SBI by cash or by using any Visa/Master/ Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank.

Category Application Fee Candidates (except Female/SC/ST) Rs 200

NOTE: No fee exemption is, however, available to OBC candidates And they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC CDS 1 2023

UPSC CDS 1 Application Form Documents Required

The following documents should be kept handy while filling out the UPSC CDS 1 application form correctly.

Valid Mobile number

Valid email id

PWD certificate

Aadhaar Card

Matriculation certificate

Class 12th certificate

Academic certificates

Caste Certificate

Scanned copy of signature within 20 to 300 KB

Scanned copy of photograph within 20 to 300 KB

UPSC CDS 2023 Notification PDF

