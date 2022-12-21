UPSC CDS 1 Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age, Qualification, Physical Standards, Notification PDF

The Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC CDS 1 2023 Notification PDF for Combined Defence Services Examination (1), 2023. Check CDS 1 2023 Application Dates, What is UPSC CDS Eligibility for admission to IMA, OTA, INA, AFA.

UPSC CDS 2023 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 21st December 2022 released the UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (1), 2023 Notification PDF officially on its website upsc.gov.in for 341 vacancies. Candidates applying for the CDS 2023 Examination should ensure their eligibility for admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

In this article, candidates can check CDS 2023 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Physical Standard for Officers (Male and Female).

UPSC CDS 2023 Calendar

Event Date CDS 2023 Notification Release 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Start Date 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Last Date 10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM) CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal 18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm CDS 1 2023 Admit Card 3 Weeks Before Examination Date CDS 1 2023 Exam Date 16th April 2023 CDS 1 2022 Result To Be Announced

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. Mere issue of Admission Certificate to the candidate will not imply that his candidature has been finally cleared by the Commission. Verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents will be taken up only after the candidate has qualified for interview/Personality Test.

Nationality

A candidate must be unmarried and must either be:

(i) a Citizen of India, or

(ii) a subject of Nepal, or

(iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. Certificate of eligibility will, however, not be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary, may be admitted to the examination provisionally subject to the necessary certificate being given to him/her by the Govt. before declaration of result by UPSC.

Age Limits, Qualifications and Marital Status

Institution Age Limit Education Marital Status Indian Military Academy 19 to 24 years Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university Unmarried male candidates Air Force Academy 20 to 24 years (Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and

current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 yrs. Degree of a recognized University (with Physics and

Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering Unmarried male candidates (Candidate below 25 years of age must be unmarried. Marriage is not

permitted during training) Indian Naval Academy 19 to 24 years Degree in Engineering from a recognized

University/Institution Unmarried male candidates Officers Training Academy (SSC Course for men) 19 to 25 years Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent Unmarried male candidates Officers Training Academy (SSC Women Non-Technical Course) 19 to 25 years Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless

divorcees (in possession of divorce documents) who have not remarried

NOTE:

Male divorcee/widower candidates cannot be treated as unmarried males for the purpose of their admission in IMA/INA/AFA/OTA, Chennai courses, and accordingly, they are not eligible for these courses.

Graduates with the first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of Graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB.

Candidates who are studying in the final year/semester Degree course and have yet to pass the final year degree examination can also apply provided candidate should not have any present backlog upto the last semester/year for which results have been declared upto the time of submission of application and they will be required to submit proof of passing the degree examination at the time of commencement of the course.

CDS Physical Standards for Officers (Male/Female) in Army, Navy, Air Force

As pe the physical standards for admission to Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023, candidates must be physically fit. Below we have shared the guidelines relating to the physical standards for candidates for the CDS exam.

CDS Height and Weight standards for Army

Regardless of occupational specialty, unit assignment, age, or gender, Armed Forces personnel should possess a general ‘Medical fitness’ when inducted into service.

(i) Body Mass Index: below 25.

(ii) Waist Circumference: less than 90 cm (males), and 80 cm (females)

(iii) For male candidates for entry into the Armed Forces, the minimum height required f is 157 cm while a minimum height of 152 cm will be accepted for male Gorkhas and male candidates belonging to Hills of North-Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon.

(iv) For female candidates for entry into the Armed Forces, the minimum height required is 152 cm while a minimum height of 148 cm will be accepted for female Gorkhas and female candidates belonging to Hills of North-Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon.

CDS Height and Weight standards for Navy

A medical examination (Special Medical Board) by a Board of Service Medical Officers will be conducted for candidates recommended by the Services Selection Board (SSB). Admission of candidates to the Academy will only be decided if they are declared fit by the Medical Board.

(i) Body Mass Index: Not exceed 25

(ii) Waist to Hip Ratio: Not below 0.9

(iii) Minimum Height Requirement: 147 cm

CDS Height and Weight standards for Air Force

(i) A full body medical exam will be conducted for assessing the physical standards for candidates for commissioning through CDSE into the flying branch in the IAF. It will consist of:

(a) A questionnaire,

(b) A complete medical and surgical examination including dental examination,

(c) An ophthalmic examination, and

(d) An examination of the ear, nose, and throat.

(ii) Flying Branch Minimum Height: 162.5 cm. Ground Duty Branches Minimum Height: 157.5 cm. A minimum height 5 cm less (152.5 cm) will be applicable for Gorkhas and individuals belonging to North-Eastern regions of India and hilly regions of Uttarakhand. While, a minimum height will be reduced by 2 cm (155.5 cm) in the case of candidates from Lakshadweep.

(iii) For being inducted into the aircrew, candidates should meet the acceptable measurements of sitting height, leg length, and thigh length.

(iv) Weights higher than the prescribed limit will be acceptable only in exceptional circumstances in the case of those candidates where there is documented evidence of bodybuilding, wrestling, and boxing. However, in such cases, the following criteria will have to be met:

(a) Body Mass Index: below 27.

(b) Waist to Hip Ratio: below 0.9 for males and 0.8 for females.

(c) Waist Circumference: less than 94 cm for males and 89 cm for females.

(d) All biochemical metabolic parameters should be within normal limits.

UPSC CDS 2023 Notification PDF

