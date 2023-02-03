JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

CDS 1 2023: Check Toppers Preparation Strategy, Mock Test for General Knowledge

Check Tips & Tricks to crack CDS exam in first attempt. UPSC Combined Defence Services (I) 2023 is scheduled to be held on 16th April 2023. Study like CDS Toppers and important GK Topics to clear CDS exam without coaching.

UPSC CDS 1 2023: Check Toppers Preparation Strategy, Mock Test for General Knowledge
UPSC CDS 1 2023: Check Toppers Preparation Strategy, Mock Test for General Knowledge

CDS 1 2023 GK Preparation Strategy: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to conduct the UPSC CDS 1 2023 on 16th April 2023 for eligible candidates for the admission of 341 vacancies to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

Candidates appearing for the CDS 2023 exam should check how to prepare for the CDS exam without coaching. We have compiled the toppers preparation strategy, list of best books for CDS 2023 preparation, and important GK topics for the CDS exam.

UPSC CDS 2023 Calendar

Event

Date

CDS 2023 Notification Release

21st December 2022

CDS 2023 Registration Start Date

21st December 2022

CDS 2023 Registration Last Date

10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM)

CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal

18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm

CDS 1 2023 Admit Card

3 Weeks Before Examination Date

CDS 1 2023 Exam Date

16th April 2023

CDS 1 2022 Result

To Be Announced

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2023

CDS Exam Pattern for OTA

Subject

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

100

2 hours

English

100

2 hours

Total

200

4 hours

CDS Exam Pattern for INA, IMA & AFA

Subject

Maximum Marks

Duration

Elementary Mathematics

100

2 hours

General Knowledge

100

2 hours

English

100

2 hours

Total

300

6 hours

PENALITY FOR WRONG ANSWERS

Candidates should note that there will be a penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. 

(i) There are four alternatives for the answer to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate. One
third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

(ii) If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and there 
will be the same penalty as above for that question.

(iii) If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern IMA INA OTA AFA

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Registration Process: Check Application Dates, Vacancies, How to Apply

UPSC CDS 1 Salary 2023: Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion IMA INA AFA OTA

CDS Preparation Strategy 2023 for General Knowledge

CDS syllabus for General Knowledge includes Static GK, Current Affairs, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Economics, Indian Polity, Geography, History, and Defence-specific related. Now, General Knowledge is a vast subject but highly scoring. One should maintain a habit of reading newspapers, journals, articles, and editorials related to economy, defence, and important national and international happenings around the world. Revising what you studied the previous day is crucial to keep your memory fresh.

1. Important Static GK Topics for CDS exam

Keep a notebook to write and learn the important days, events, wars, summits, etc. Check the important Static GK topics below:

Static GK Topics for CDS Exam

Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution

Chief Ministers

Cabinet Ministers

Governors

Important Personalities

Important Temples

Important Dams, Straits, Drainage, Islands

UNESCO Heritage Sites

Art & Culture

National Parks

Bird Sanctuaries

Wildlife Sanctuaries

List of Longest Rivers

List of Highest Mountains

Sports winners (Indian)

Defence Awareness

Geography

Modern History

Medieval History

Chemistry

Physics

Biology

Polity

Economics

 

2. Important Study Material, Topics for History and Geography in CDS exam

History Topics for CDS Exam

Geography Topics for CDS Exam

Ancient History

Palaeolithic Age in India

Indian History Timeline

Indus Valley Civilization

Vedic Period

Buddhism & Jainism

Mahajanapadas & Magadha Empire

Maurya Dynasty

Foreign Invasions

Gupta Dynasty

Sangam Age

Pallava Dynasty

 

Medieval History

Tripartite Struggle

Rajput States

Vijayanagar and Bahmani Empire

Delhi Sultanate

Mughal Empire

Bhakti and Sufi Movement

Peasant Movements

Foreign Travelers

Land Reforms

The Himalaya & Northern Plains of Physical Features of India

Peninsular Plateau & Coastal Plains of Physical Features of India

Drainage System in India

Types of Soil in India

Agriculture in India

Types of Crops

Lakes in India

Indian Climate and Weather

Natural Vegetation

Solar System

Important Dams in India

Mineral Resources

Highest Peaks & Mountain Ranges

Important Rivers in India

Important Deserts in India

Oceans, Currents, Volcanoes

Boundaries of India and Neighbouring Countries

Interior Composition of Earth

Clouds and its Types

3. Important Study Material, Topics for Science in CDS exam

Physics Topics for CDS Exam

Chemistry Topics for CDS Exam

Biology Topics for CDS Exam

Laws of Motion

Measurement & Motion

Force

Work

Energy & Power

Force of Gravity

Solids & Fluids

Sound

Oscillations

Heat & Thermodynamics

Electricity

Magnetism

Lights

Modern Physics

Matter & its Composition

Atoms & Molecules

Nuclear Chemistry

Chemical Bonding

Acids, Bases, Salts

Metals & Non-Metals

Organic Chemistry

Environmental Chemistry

Biological Classification

Cell & its Division

Genetics

Biotechnology

Evolution

Ecological Biodiversity

Tissue

Physiology of Plants and Animals

Reproduction

Nutrition

Health and Diseases

Food Production

4. Strategy for Preparing Current Affairs for CDS

The most number of questions from Current Affairs are expected in the General Knowledge section in the CDS exam. As per the previous years’ trend analysis for the CDS exam, there are 18-20 questions from Current Affairs. Read newspapers such as The Hindu, The Economic Times, Business Standards, Jagran Josh Current Affairs, etc, and magazines such as Science Reporter, Pratiyogita Darpan, etc. Solve daily mock tests for Current Affairs for the CDS exam, daily/ weekly current affairs quizzes on Jagran Josh, etc. Read news related to Union Budget 2023, government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.

5. Solve CDS Previous Years’ Question Papers, CDS Mock Tests for General Knowledge

Practice makes you perfect. To this purpose, previous years’ question papers and mock tests come real handy. Below we have compiled the CDS previous years question papers PDF and CDS Mock Test Free series for acing your CDS preparation.

CDS Previous Years’ Question Papers General Knowledge Click Here
CDS Mock Tests for General Knowledge Click Here

For CDS 1 Admit Card 2023, Click Here

FAQ

Q1. What is the exam date for UPSC CDS 1 2023?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to conduct the UPSC CDS 1 2023 on 16th April 2023 for eligible candidates for the admission of 341 vacancies to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

Q2: How to prepare for general knowledge for CDS?

CDS syllabus for General Knowledge includes Static GK, Current Affairs, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Economics, Indian Polity, Geography, History, and Defence-specific related. Study Important Static GK Topics & Current Affairs for CDS, Solve CDS Previous Years’ Question Papers, CDS Mock Tests for General Knowledge.

Q3. How many months of current affairs come in the CDS exam?

As per the previous years’ trend analysis for the CDS exam, there are 18-20 questions from Current Affairs. Study current affairs ranging from the past 3 to 6 months. Read newspapers such as The Hindu, The Economic Times, Business Standards, Jagran Josh Current Affairs, etc. Read news related to Union Budget 2023, government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.

