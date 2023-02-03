CDS 1 2023: Check Toppers Preparation Strategy, Mock Test for General Knowledge

CDS 1 2023 GK Preparation Strategy: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to conduct the UPSC CDS 1 2023 on 16th April 2023 for eligible candidates for the admission of 341 vacancies to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).
Candidates appearing for the CDS 2023 exam should check how to prepare for the CDS exam without coaching. We have compiled the toppers preparation strategy, list of best books for CDS 2023 preparation, and important GK topics for the CDS exam.
UPSC CDS 2023 Calendar
|
Event
|
Date
|
CDS 2023 Notification Release
|
21st December 2022
|
CDS 2023 Registration Start Date
|
21st December 2022
|
CDS 2023 Registration Last Date
|
10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM)
|
CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal
|
18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm
|
CDS 1 2023 Admit Card
|
3 Weeks Before Examination Date
|
CDS 1 2023 Exam Date
|
16th April 2023
|
CDS 1 2022 Result
|
To Be Announced
UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2023
CDS Exam Pattern for OTA
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
100
|
2 hours
|
English
|
100
|
2 hours
|
Total
|
200
|
4 hours
CDS Exam Pattern for INA, IMA & AFA
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
100
|
2 hours
|
General Knowledge
|
100
|
2 hours
|
English
|
100
|
2 hours
|
Total
|
300
|
6 hours
PENALITY FOR WRONG ANSWERS
Candidates should note that there will be a penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.
(i) There are four alternatives for the answer to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate. One
third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.
(ii) If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and there
will be the same penalty as above for that question.
(iii) If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
CDS Preparation Strategy 2023 for General Knowledge
CDS syllabus for General Knowledge includes Static GK, Current Affairs, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Economics, Indian Polity, Geography, History, and Defence-specific related. Now, General Knowledge is a vast subject but highly scoring. One should maintain a habit of reading newspapers, journals, articles, and editorials related to economy, defence, and important national and international happenings around the world. Revising what you studied the previous day is crucial to keep your memory fresh.
1. Important Static GK Topics for CDS exam
Keep a notebook to write and learn the important days, events, wars, summits, etc. Check the important Static GK topics below:
|
Static GK Topics for CDS Exam
|
Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution
Chief Ministers
Cabinet Ministers
Governors
Important Personalities
Important Temples
Important Dams, Straits, Drainage, Islands
UNESCO Heritage Sites
Art & Culture
National Parks
Bird Sanctuaries
Wildlife Sanctuaries
|
List of Longest Rivers
List of Highest Mountains
Sports winners (Indian)
Defence Awareness
Geography
Modern History
Medieval History
Chemistry
Physics
Biology
Polity
Economics
2. Important Study Material, Topics for History and Geography in CDS exam
|
History Topics for CDS Exam
|
Geography Topics for CDS Exam
|
Ancient History
Palaeolithic Age in India
Indian History Timeline
Indus Valley Civilization
Vedic Period
Buddhism & Jainism
Mahajanapadas & Magadha Empire
Maurya Dynasty
Foreign Invasions
Gupta Dynasty
Sangam Age
Pallava Dynasty
Medieval History
Tripartite Struggle
Rajput States
Vijayanagar and Bahmani Empire
Delhi Sultanate
Mughal Empire
Bhakti and Sufi Movement
Peasant Movements
Foreign Travelers
Land Reforms
|
The Himalaya & Northern Plains of Physical Features of India
Peninsular Plateau & Coastal Plains of Physical Features of India
Drainage System in India
Types of Soil in India
Agriculture in India
Types of Crops
Lakes in India
Indian Climate and Weather
Natural Vegetation
Solar System
Important Dams in India
Mineral Resources
Highest Peaks & Mountain Ranges
Important Rivers in India
Important Deserts in India
Oceans, Currents, Volcanoes
Boundaries of India and Neighbouring Countries
Interior Composition of Earth
Clouds and its Types
3. Important Study Material, Topics for Science in CDS exam
|
Physics Topics for CDS Exam
|
Chemistry Topics for CDS Exam
|
Biology Topics for CDS Exam
|
Laws of Motion
Measurement & Motion
Force
Work
Energy & Power
Force of Gravity
Solids & Fluids
Sound
Oscillations
Heat & Thermodynamics
Electricity
Magnetism
Lights
Modern Physics
|
Matter & its Composition
Atoms & Molecules
Nuclear Chemistry
Chemical Bonding
Acids, Bases, Salts
Metals & Non-Metals
Organic Chemistry
Environmental Chemistry
|
Biological Classification
Cell & its Division
Genetics
Biotechnology
Evolution
Ecological Biodiversity
Tissue
Physiology of Plants and Animals
Reproduction
Nutrition
Health and Diseases
Food Production
4. Strategy for Preparing Current Affairs for CDS
The most number of questions from Current Affairs are expected in the General Knowledge section in the CDS exam. As per the previous years’ trend analysis for the CDS exam, there are 18-20 questions from Current Affairs. Read newspapers such as The Hindu, The Economic Times, Business Standards, Jagran Josh Current Affairs, etc, and magazines such as Science Reporter, Pratiyogita Darpan, etc. Solve daily mock tests for Current Affairs for the CDS exam, daily/ weekly current affairs quizzes on Jagran Josh, etc. Read news related to Union Budget 2023, government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.
5. Solve CDS Previous Years’ Question Papers, CDS Mock Tests for General Knowledge
