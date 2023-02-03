CDS 1 2023: Check Toppers Preparation Strategy, Mock Test for General Knowledge

Check Tips & Tricks to crack CDS exam in first attempt. UPSC Combined Defence Services (I) 2023 is scheduled to be held on 16th April 2023. Study like CDS Toppers and important GK Topics to clear CDS exam without coaching.

CDS 1 2023 GK Preparation Strategy: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to conduct the UPSC CDS 1 2023 on 16th April 2023 for eligible candidates for the admission of 341 vacancies to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

Candidates appearing for the CDS 2023 exam should check how to prepare for the CDS exam without coaching. We have compiled the toppers preparation strategy, list of best books for CDS 2023 preparation, and important GK topics for the CDS exam.

UPSC CDS 2023 Calendar

Event Date CDS 2023 Notification Release 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Start Date 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Last Date 10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM) CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal 18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm CDS 1 2023 Admit Card 3 Weeks Before Examination Date CDS 1 2023 Exam Date 16th April 2023 CDS 1 2022 Result To Be Announced

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2023

CDS Exam Pattern for OTA

Subject Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 hours English 100 2 hours Total 200 4 hours

CDS Exam Pattern for INA, IMA & AFA

Subject Maximum Marks Duration Elementary Mathematics 100 2 hours General Knowledge 100 2 hours English 100 2 hours Total 300 6 hours

PENALITY FOR WRONG ANSWERS

Candidates should note that there will be a penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

(i) There are four alternatives for the answer to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate. One

third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

(ii) If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and there

will be the same penalty as above for that question.

(iii) If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern IMA INA OTA AFA

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Registration Process: Check Application Dates, Vacancies, How to Apply

UPSC CDS 1 Salary 2023: Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion IMA INA AFA OTA

CDS Preparation Strategy 2023 for General Knowledge

CDS syllabus for General Knowledge includes Static GK, Current Affairs, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Economics, Indian Polity, Geography, History, and Defence-specific related. Now, General Knowledge is a vast subject but highly scoring. One should maintain a habit of reading newspapers, journals, articles, and editorials related to economy, defence, and important national and international happenings around the world. Revising what you studied the previous day is crucial to keep your memory fresh.

1. Important Static GK Topics for CDS exam

Keep a notebook to write and learn the important days, events, wars, summits, etc. Check the important Static GK topics below:

Static GK Topics for CDS Exam Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution Chief Ministers Cabinet Ministers Governors Important Personalities Important Temples Important Dams, Straits, Drainage, Islands UNESCO Heritage Sites Art & Culture National Parks Bird Sanctuaries Wildlife Sanctuaries List of Longest Rivers List of Highest Mountains Sports winners (Indian) Defence Awareness Geography Modern History Medieval History Chemistry Physics Biology Polity Economics

2. Important Study Material, Topics for History and Geography in CDS exam

History Topics for CDS Exam Geography Topics for CDS Exam Ancient History Palaeolithic Age in India Indian History Timeline Indus Valley Civilization Vedic Period Buddhism & Jainism Mahajanapadas & Magadha Empire Maurya Dynasty Foreign Invasions Gupta Dynasty Sangam Age Pallava Dynasty Medieval History Tripartite Struggle Rajput States Vijayanagar and Bahmani Empire Delhi Sultanate Mughal Empire Bhakti and Sufi Movement Peasant Movements Foreign Travelers Land Reforms The Himalaya & Northern Plains of Physical Features of India Peninsular Plateau & Coastal Plains of Physical Features of India Drainage System in India Types of Soil in India Agriculture in India Types of Crops Lakes in India Indian Climate and Weather Natural Vegetation Solar System Important Dams in India Mineral Resources Highest Peaks & Mountain Ranges Important Rivers in India Important Deserts in India Oceans, Currents, Volcanoes Boundaries of India and Neighbouring Countries Interior Composition of Earth Clouds and its Types

3. Important Study Material, Topics for Science in CDS exam

Physics Topics for CDS Exam Chemistry Topics for CDS Exam Biology Topics for CDS Exam Laws of Motion Measurement & Motion Force Work Energy & Power Force of Gravity Solids & Fluids Sound Oscillations Heat & Thermodynamics Electricity Magnetism Lights Modern Physics Matter & its Composition Atoms & Molecules Nuclear Chemistry Chemical Bonding Acids, Bases, Salts Metals & Non-Metals Organic Chemistry Environmental Chemistry Biological Classification Cell & its Division Genetics Biotechnology Evolution Ecological Biodiversity Tissue Physiology of Plants and Animals Reproduction Nutrition Health and Diseases Food Production

4. Strategy for Preparing Current Affairs for CDS

The most number of questions from Current Affairs are expected in the General Knowledge section in the CDS exam. As per the previous years’ trend analysis for the CDS exam, there are 18-20 questions from Current Affairs. Read newspapers such as The Hindu, The Economic Times, Business Standards, Jagran Josh Current Affairs, etc, and magazines such as Science Reporter, Pratiyogita Darpan, etc. Solve daily mock tests for Current Affairs for the CDS exam, daily/ weekly current affairs quizzes on Jagran Josh, etc. Read news related to Union Budget 2023, government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.

5. Solve CDS Previous Years’ Question Papers, CDS Mock Tests for General Knowledge

Practice makes you perfect. To this purpose, previous years’ question papers and mock tests come real handy. Below we have compiled the CDS previous years question papers PDF and CDS Mock Test Free series for acing your CDS preparation.

CDS Previous Years’ Question Papers General Knowledge Click Here CDS Mock Tests for General Knowledge Click Here

For CDS 1 Admit Card 2023, Click Here