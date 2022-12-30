UPSC CDS 1 2023 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern IMA INA OTA AFA

Union Public Service Commission is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Combined Defence Services (1), 2023. Check here Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion for IMA INA AFA OTA.

UPSC CDS 2023 Syllabus: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced CDS 1 2023 notification PDF for 341 vacancies for which online applications are invited from eligible candidates for admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

The UPSC CDS 1 2023 is scheduled to be held in April 2023 for which candidates can check below the detailed CDS syllabus and latest exam pattern academy-wise.

UPSC CDS 2023 Calendar

Event Date CDS 2023 Notification Release 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Start Date 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Last Date 10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM) CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal 18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm CDS 1 2023 Admit Card 3 Weeks Before Examination Date CDS 1 2023 Exam Date 16th April 2023 CDS 1 2022 Result To Be Announced

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2023

The UPSC CDS 1 2023 exam pattern consists of Objective Type questions only. The question papers of General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. In question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of Weights and Measures only will be set.

Candidates are required to write the papers with their own hand. In no circumstances, a scribe will be allowed. Use of calculators for answering objective type papers is not allowed.

Candidates should note that negative marking is applicable for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers. For both writing and marking answers in the OMR sheet, candidates must use black ball pen only. Use of pencil or any other color pen is not allowed.

Check below the CDS exam pattern academy-wise.

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern for OTA

Subject Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 hours English 100 2 hours Total 200 4 hours

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern for INA, IMA & AFA

Subject Maximum Marks Duration Elementary Mathematics 100 2 hours General Knowledge 100 2 hours English 100 2 hours Total 300 6 hours

SSB Interview

Candidates who clear the written examination will be called to appear in the SSB interview round for Intelligence and Personality Test.

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023

Candidates who are going to write the UPSC CDS examination are advised to stick to the official syllabus. Refer to the following table to check the subject wise UPSC CDS syllabus.

English General Knowledge Elementary Mathematics Reading Comprehension Spotting Errors Sentence Rearrangement Idioms & Phrases Ordering of Sentences Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks) Synonyms & Antonyms Grammar Vocabulary History Geography Politics Economics Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) Current Affairs Static GK Arithmetic Algebra Trigonometry Geometry Mensuration Statistics

