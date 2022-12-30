UPSC CDS 1 2023 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern IMA INA OTA AFA

Union Public Service Commission is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for Combined Defence Services (1), 2023. Check here Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion for IMA INA AFA OTA.

UPSC CDS 2023 Syllabus: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced CDS 1 2023 notification PDF for 341 vacancies for which online applications are invited from eligible candidates for admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

The UPSC CDS 1 2023 is scheduled to be held in April 2023 for which candidates can check below the detailed CDS syllabus and latest exam pattern academy-wise.

UPSC CDS 2023 Calendar

Event

Date

CDS 2023 Notification Release

21st December 2022

CDS 2023 Registration Start Date

21st December 2022

CDS 2023 Registration Last Date

10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM)

CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal

18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm

CDS 1 2023 Admit Card

3 Weeks Before Examination Date

CDS 1 2023 Exam Date

16th April 2023

CDS 1 2022 Result

To Be Announced

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2023

The UPSC CDS 1 2023 exam pattern consists of Objective Type questions only. The question papers of General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. In question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of Weights and Measures only will be set.

Candidates are required to write the papers with their own hand. In no circumstances, a scribe will be allowed. Use of calculators for answering objective type papers is not allowed.

Candidates should note that negative marking is applicable for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers. For both writing and marking answers in the OMR sheet, candidates must use black ball pen only. Use of pencil or any other color pen is not allowed.

Check below the CDS exam pattern academy-wise.

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern for OTA

Subject

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

100

2 hours

English

100

2 hours

Total

200

4 hours

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern for INA, IMA & AFA

Subject

Maximum Marks

Duration

Elementary Mathematics

100

2 hours

General Knowledge

100

2 hours

English

100

2 hours

Total

300

6 hours

SSB Interview

Candidates who clear the written examination will be called to appear in the SSB interview round for Intelligence and Personality Test.

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Registration Process: Check Application Dates, Vacancies, How to Apply

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC CDS 1 2023 

UPSC CDS 1 Salary 2023: Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion IMA INA AFA OTA

UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023

Candidates who are going to write the UPSC CDS examination are advised to stick to the official syllabus. Refer to the following table to check the subject wise UPSC CDS syllabus.

English

General Knowledge

Elementary Mathematics

Reading Comprehension

Spotting Errors

Sentence Rearrangement

Idioms & Phrases

Ordering of Sentences

Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks)

Synonyms & Antonyms

Grammar

Vocabulary

History

Geography

Politics

Economics

Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

Current Affairs

Static GK

Arithmetic

Algebra 

Trigonometry

Geometry

Mensuration 

 Statistics 

UPSC CDS 2023 Notification PDF

Apply Here for CDS 1 2023

FAQ

Q1. What is the exam date for UPSC CDS 1 2023?

UPSC CDS 1 2023 is scheduled to be held on 16th April 2023.

Q2. How many vacancies are there in UPSC CDS 1 2023?

UPSC CDS 1 2023 Vacancy: 341 vacancies across Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

Q3. What is the exam pattern for UPSC CDS 1 2023?

UPSC CDS 1 2023 exam pattern consists of Objective Type questions only. MCQs will be asked from General Knowledge, English, and Elementary Mathematics.

Take Free Online UPSC CDS 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
