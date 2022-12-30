UPSC CDS 1 2023 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern IMA INA OTA AFA

UPSC CDS 2023 Syllabus: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced CDS 1 2023 notification PDF for 341 vacancies for which online applications are invited from eligible candidates for admission to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).
The UPSC CDS 1 2023 is scheduled to be held in April 2023 for which candidates can check below the detailed CDS syllabus and latest exam pattern academy-wise.
UPSC CDS 2023 Calendar
|
Event
|
Date
|
CDS 2023 Notification Release
|
21st December 2022
|
CDS 2023 Registration Start Date
|
21st December 2022
|
CDS 2023 Registration Last Date
|
10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM)
|
CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal
|
18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm
|
CDS 1 2023 Admit Card
|
3 Weeks Before Examination Date
|
CDS 1 2023 Exam Date
|
16th April 2023
|
CDS 1 2022 Result
|
To Be Announced
UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2023
The UPSC CDS 1 2023 exam pattern consists of Objective Type questions only. The question papers of General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. In question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of Weights and Measures only will be set.
Candidates are required to write the papers with their own hand. In no circumstances, a scribe will be allowed. Use of calculators for answering objective type papers is not allowed.
Candidates should note that negative marking is applicable for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers. For both writing and marking answers in the OMR sheet, candidates must use black ball pen only. Use of pencil or any other color pen is not allowed.
Check below the CDS exam pattern academy-wise.
UPSC CDS Exam Pattern for OTA
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
100
|
2 hours
|
English
|
100
|
2 hours
|
Total
|
200
|
4 hours
UPSC CDS Exam Pattern for INA, IMA & AFA
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
100
|
2 hours
|
General Knowledge
|
100
|
2 hours
|
English
|
100
|
2 hours
|
Total
|
300
|
6 hours
SSB Interview
Candidates who clear the written examination will be called to appear in the SSB interview round for Intelligence and Personality Test.
UPSC CDS Syllabus 2023
Candidates who are going to write the UPSC CDS examination are advised to stick to the official syllabus. Refer to the following table to check the subject wise UPSC CDS syllabus.
|
English
|
General Knowledge
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
Reading Comprehension
Spotting Errors
Sentence Rearrangement
Idioms & Phrases
Ordering of Sentences
Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks)
Synonyms & Antonyms
Grammar
Vocabulary
|
History
Geography
Politics
Economics
Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)
Current Affairs
Static GK
|
Arithmetic
Algebra
Trigonometry
Geometry
Mensuration
Statistics
UPSC CDS 2023 Notification PDF