CDS 1 2023: Check Toppers Preparation Strategy, Mock Test for Elementary Mathematics

Check Tips & Tricks to crack CDS exam without coaching. UPSC Combined Defence Services (I), 2023 is to be held on 16th April 2023. Study like a topper with these best preparation strategies to score high marks in Mathematics in the CDS 2023.

CDS 1 2023 Maths Preparation Strategy: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the CDS 2023 exam on 16th April 2023 for the admission of 341 vacancies across the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers Training Academy (OTA).

Candidates appearing for admission to the INA, IMA, and AFA shall be asked questions from Elementary Mathematics, General Knowledge, and English. In this article, we shall explore the best preparation strategies for scoring high marks in Mathematics in the CDS exam. Candidates can also check out the mock test link and previous years’ question papers PDF here.

CDS 2023 Calendar

Event Date CDS 2023 Notification Release 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Start Date 21st December 2022 CDS 2023 Registration Last Date 10th January 2023 (till 6.00 PM) CDS 2023 Application Withdrawal 18th January to 24th January 2023 till 6 pm CDS 1 2023 Admit Card 3 Weeks Before Examination Date CDS 1 2023 Exam Date 16th April 2023 CDS 1 2022 Result To Be Announced

CDS Exam Pattern 2023

CDS Exam Pattern for OTA

Subject Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 hours English 100 2 hours Total 200 4 hours

CDS Exam Pattern for INA, IMA & AFA

Subject Maximum Marks Duration Elementary Mathematics 100 2 hours General Knowledge 100 2 hours English 100 2 hours Total 300 6 hours

CDS Preparation Strategy 2023 for Mathematics

CDS syllabus for Mathematics includes Arithmetic, Algebra, Trigonometry, Geometry, Mensuration, and Statistics. The standard of the papers in Elementary Mathematics will be of Matriculation level. Candidates must revise the basic concepts of Maths. Work on your basics of Mathematics, formulas, calculations, and solving speed to ace this section. The use of calculators is not allowed.

1. Check important topics for CDS Mathematics paper below:

Arithmetic: Number System—Natural numbers, Integers, Rational and Real numbers. Fundamental operations, addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, Square roots, Decimal fractions. Unitary method, time and distance, time and work, percentages, applications to simple and compound interest, profit and loss, ratio and proportion, variation.

Elementary Number Theory—Division algorithm. Prime and composite numbers. Tests of divisibility by 2, 3, 4, 5, 9 and 11. Multiples and factors. Factorisation Theorem. H.C.F. and L.C.M. Euclidean algorithm. Logarithms to base 10, laws of logarithms, use of logarithmic tables.

Algebra: Basic Operations, simple factors, Remainder Theorem, H.C.F., L.C.M., Theory of polynomials, solutions of quadratic equations, relation between its roots and coefficients (Only real roots to be considered). Simultaneous linear equations in two unknowns—analytical and graphical solutions. Simultaneous linear inequations in two variables and their solutions. Practical problems leading to two simultaneous linear equations or inequations in two variables or quadratic equations in one variable & their solutions. Set language and set notation, Rational expressions and conditional identities, Laws of indices.

Trigonometry: Sine ×, cosine ×, Tangent × when 0° < × < 90° Values of sin ×, cos × and tan ×, for × = 0°, 30°, 45°, 60° and 90°. Use of trigonometric tables. Simple trigonometric identities. Simple cases of heights and distances.

Geometry: Lines and angles, Plane and plane figures, Theorems on (i) Loci, (ii) Circles and its properties including tangents and normals, (iii) Properties of angles, sides and diagonals of a parallelogram, rectangle and square, (iv) Concurrence of medians and altitudes, (v) Similar triangles, (vi) Congruency of triangles, (vii) Sides and angles of a triangle, (viii) Parallel lines, (xi) Properties of angles at a point.

Mensuration: Areas of circle, triangle, parallelograms, rectangles, and squares. Surface area and volume of cuboids, areas of figures which can be split up into these figures (field book), surface area and volume of spheres, lateral surface and volume of right circular cones and cylinders.

Statistics: Measures of central tendency. Graphical representation frequency polygons, histograms, bar charts, pie charts, etc, collection and tabulation of statistical data.

2. Solve CDS Previous Years’ Question Papers, Mock Tests

CDS Previous Years’ Question Papers Mathematics Click Here CDS Mock Tests for Mathematics Click Here

3. Avoid Guesswork, Negative Marking is Applicable

There shall be negative marking in the CDS 2023 exam wherein if a candidate marks a wrong answer, a penalty of 0.33 marks will be deducted. There shall be a negative marking when a candidate marks more than one answer even if one of the selected options is correct. However, it is best to leave a question blank if not sure of the answer. There shall be no penalty if a question is left blank.

