CDS 1 Exam Analysis 2023: CDS 1 Paper Review, Expected Cut Off, Good Attempts and More

CDS 1 Exam Analysis 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the CDS 1 2023 exam today on April 16, 2023. Read this article to know candidates’ feedback on the difficulty level, good attempts and topic asked in the exam.

Get All Details About CDS Exam Analysis 2023 Here.
CDS 2023 Analysis: The Combined Defence Services (I), 2023 (CDS) exam was successfully conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 16, 2023. Based on the feedback of candidates who appeared in the exam this year, Jagran Josh’s exam prep team has prepared a detailed CDS exam analysis which includes difficulty level, good attempts, topics asked, and questions weightage.

In this article, aspirants can find the detailed exam analysis for CDS 1 2023.

CDS Exam Analysis 2023

The written test for IMA, INA, and AFA carries 300 marks whereas the exam for OTA carries 200 marks. Based on the performance in the written exam, candidates are shortlisted for the SSB Interview.

CDS Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

Based on the candidates' feedback who appeared in the exam, we have compiled the CDS 1 2023 difficulty level for each section. This year, (which paper was difficult while which was easy, etc).

The overall CDS exam difficulty level of the exam over the past 10 years’ has been reported to be moderate to difficult. Let us see the subject-wise difficulty level, topics asked, and questions weightage this year for the CDS exam below.

CDS English Language Difficulty Level

Candidates shared that the English language section was <difficulty level>. Look at the topics asked and questions weightage this year from the table below.

Topic 

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension

To be Updated

Synonyms

To be Updated

Sentence Completion

To be Updated

Ordering of Words

To be Updated

Cloze Composition

To be Updated

Preposition and Determiners

To be Updated

Ordering of Sentences

To be Updated

Word Meaning

To be Updated

Fill in the Blanks

To be Updated

Usage of Paired Words

To be Updated

Spotting Errors

To be Updated

Parts of Speech

To be Updated

CDS General Knowledge Difficulty Level

Most of the questions this year were asked from <topic>. Candidates shared that the General Knowledge section was <difficulty level>. Refer to the table below for the topics asked and questions weightage this year.

Name of Sub Section

Difficulty Level

Science

To be Updated

History

To be Updated

Polity

To be Updated

Geography

To be Updated

Economics

To be Updated

Current Affairs

To be Updated

Static GK

To be Updated

CDS Mathematics Exam Analysis

Candidates shared that the Mathematics section was <difficulty level>. Look at the topics asked and questions weightage.

Topic

Difficulty Level

Algebraic Identities

To be Updated

Area and Perimeter(2D)

To be Updated

Circle

To be Updated

clock and time

To be Updated

Data Interpretation

To be Updated

HCF and LCM

To be Updated

Height & Distance

To be Updated

Linear Equations

To be Updated

Logarithm and Exponential

To be Updated

Polynomials and Inequations

To be Updated

Powers and Roots

To be Updated

Properties of Number System

To be Updated

Quadratic

To be Updated

Quadrilaterals and Polygon

To be Updated

Ratio and Proportion

To be Updated

Reminders

To be Updated

Sequence and Series

To be Updated

SI and CI

To be Updated

Statistics

To be Updated

Time and Distance

To be Updated

Triangles

To be Updated

Trigonometry

To be Updated

Volume and Surface Area(3D)

To be Updated

Work and Time

To be Updated

CDS Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

As per the candidates feedback, the CDS 1 good attempts for each section is as follows: English language (attempts range), Mathematics (attempts range), and GK (attempts range).

Paper

Good Attempts

English

To be Updated

General Knowledge

To be Updated

Mathematics

To be Updated

CDS Exam Expected Cut Off 2023

Along with the exam analysis, candidates can also check the expected CDS cut off marks for IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA to ascertain their performance and chances of qualifying the exam. After considering all the factors that affect the cut off marks and feedback from the candidates, we have provided below the expected cut off marks for reference purposes.

Academy

Written Exam

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

To be notified

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

To be notified

AFA (Air Force Academy)

To be notified

OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) men

To be notified

OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) women

To be notified

CDS 1 2022 Previous Year Exam Analysis 

Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the exam last year was Moderate. In brief, the difficulty level and good attempts are as follows: English language (easy to moderate, 66-71 good attempts), Mathematics (easy to moderate, 62-66 good attempts), and GK (moderate, 61-65 good attempts). Check the CDS 1 2022 exam analysis for detailed section-wise topics asked and questions weightage.

FAQ

When will CDS 1 answer key 2023 be released?

The CDS 1 2023 answer key will be published officially by UPSC after the completion of the exam. Additionally, the coaching institutes shall also release the unofficial answer key after the exam is held successfully.

What is the importance of the CDS Answer Key 2023 PDF?

All the aspirants who appear for the exam in the upcoming sessions can find the accurate information of the type of questions asked and their correct responses from answer keys to arrive at their expected scores. Additionally, candidates can download answer keys while solving the previous years’ question papers for the upcoming exams.

How to download set wise CDS 1 2023 Answer Key?

In this article, we have shared the links to download all the sets of the unofficial answer key pdf released by coaching institutes and official answer key pdf by the Commission (for the past 5 years’).

How do I calculate my scores using CDS 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates need to compare their marked responses with the CDS answer key. Then, they can calculate their marks based on the number of correct and incorrect answers. As per the marking scheme, 1 mark is awarded for each correct answer and 0.33 marks are deducted for each incorrect response as negative marking.

