UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Section-wise Exam Review

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam was held on 10th April 2022. Know CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis, Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, and Section-wise Exam Review.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the UPSC Combined Defence Services 1, 2022 Exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). In the UPSC CDS Written Exam, candidates were asked questions from three sections - General Knowledge, Elementary Maths, and English Language. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for SSB Interview. In this article, we have shared UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis: Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, and Section-wise Exam Review.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Last date of Application Process 11th January 2022 Till 6 pm Withdrawal of applications 18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card Release 14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022 UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Date 10th April 2022 Release of UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result May 2022 (Tentative)

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Pattern

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours Elementary Mathematics 100 2 Hours

For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis (10th April 2022): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Candidates shared that the Overall Difficulty Level was Moderate. Check below section-wise detailed good attempts, difficulty level, and questions asked.

Name of Tests

(Objective) Good Attempt Difficulty Level English Language 66-71 Easy-Moderate General Knowledge 61-65 Moderate Elementary Mathematics 62-66 Easy to Moderate Overall Easy to Moderate

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis (10th April 2022): Section-wise Questions Asked

English Language

Topics No. of Questions Asked Reading Comprehension 10 Ordering of Sentences 10 Ordering of words in a Sentences 10 Completion of Sentence 10 Cloze Composition 10 Fill in the Blanks 10 Spotting Error 10 Idioms & Phrases 10 Antonyms 10 Synonyms 10 Part of Speech 10 Preposition and Determiners 10

Elementary Mathematics

Topics No. of Questions Asked Trigonometry 17 Mensuration 12 Geometry 11 Number system 9 Algebra 6 Speed & Distance 4 Ven Diagram 4 Profit and Loss 2 Time and Work 1 Simple Interest and Compound Interest 1 Miscellaneous 24

General Knowledge