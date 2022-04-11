UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Section-wise Exam Review

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the UPSC Combined Defence Services 1, 2022 Exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). In the UPSC CDS Written Exam, candidates were asked questions from three sections - General Knowledge, Elementary Maths, and English Language. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for SSB Interview. In this article, we have shared UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis: Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, and Section-wise Exam Review.
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Last date of Application Process
|
11th January 2022 Till 6 pm
|
Withdrawal of applications
|
18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm
|
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card Release
|
14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022
|
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Date
|
10th April 2022
|
Release of UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result
|
May 2022 (Tentative)
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Pattern
For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
100
|
2 Hours
|
English Language
|
100
|
2 Hours
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
100
|
2 Hours
For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
100
|
2 Hours
|
English Language
|
100
|
2 Hours
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis (10th April 2022): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts
Candidates shared that the Overall Difficulty Level was Moderate. Check below section-wise detailed good attempts, difficulty level, and questions asked.
|
Name of Tests
|
Good Attempt
|
Difficulty Level
|
English Language
|
66-71
|
Easy-Moderate
|
General Knowledge
|
61-65
|
Moderate
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
62-66
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Overall
|
Easy to Moderate
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis (10th April 2022): Section-wise Questions Asked
English Language
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Reading Comprehension
|
10
|
Ordering of Sentences
|
10
|
Ordering of words in a Sentences
|
10
|
Completion of Sentence
|
10
|
Cloze Composition
|
10
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
10
|
Spotting Error
|
10
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
10
|
Antonyms
|
10
|
Synonyms
|
10
|
Part of Speech
|
10
|
Preposition and Determiners
|
10
Elementary Mathematics
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Trigonometry
|
17
|
Mensuration
|
12
|
Geometry
|
11
|
Number system
|
9
|
Algebra
|
6
|
Speed & Distance
|
4
|
Ven Diagram
|
4
|
Profit and Loss
|
2
|
Time and Work
|
1
|
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
|
1
|
Miscellaneous
|
24
General Knowledge
|
General Science
|
30
|
Geography
|
22
|
Indian Polity
|
21
|
Current Affairs
|
19
|
Indian History
|
13
|
Indian Economy
|
6
|
Environment
|
3
|
Science & Tech
|
3
|
Art & Culture
|
3