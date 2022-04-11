Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Section-wise Exam Review

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam was held on 10th April 2022. Know CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis, Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, and Section-wise Exam Review.

Created On: Apr 11, 2022 11:48 IST
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis Good Attempts Difficulty Level Section wise Exam Review
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis Good Attempts Difficulty Level Section wise Exam Review

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the UPSC Combined Defence Services 1, 2022 Exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). In the UPSC CDS Written Exam, candidates were asked questions from three sections - General Knowledge, Elementary Maths, and English Language. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for SSB Interview. In this article, we have shared UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis: Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, and Section-wise Exam Review.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Last date of Application Process

11th January 2022 Till 6 pm

Withdrawal of applications

18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card Release

14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Date

10th April 2022

Release of UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result

May 2022 (Tentative)

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Pattern

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy

Subjects

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

100

2 Hours

English Language

100

2 Hours

Elementary Mathematics

100

2 Hours

For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy

Subjects

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

100

2 Hours

English Language

100

2 Hours

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis (10th April 2022): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Candidates shared that the Overall Difficulty Level was Moderate. Check below section-wise detailed good attempts, difficulty level, and questions asked.

Name of Tests
(Objective)

Good Attempt

Difficulty Level

English Language

66-71

Easy-Moderate

General Knowledge

61-65

Moderate

Elementary Mathematics

62-66

Easy to Moderate

Overall

  

Easy to Moderate

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis (10th April 2022): Section-wise Questions Asked

English Language

Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Reading Comprehension

10

Ordering of Sentences

10

Ordering of words in a Sentences

10

Completion of Sentence

10

Cloze Composition

10

Fill in the Blanks

10

Spotting Error

10

Idioms & Phrases

10

Antonyms

10

Synonyms

10

Part of Speech

10

Preposition and Determiners

10

Elementary Mathematics

Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Trigonometry

17

Mensuration

12

Geometry

11

Number system

9

Algebra

6

Speed & Distance

4

Ven Diagram

4

Profit and Loss

2

Time and Work

1

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

1

Miscellaneous

24

General Knowledge

General Science

30

Geography

22

Indian Polity

21

Current Affairs

19

Indian History

13

Indian Economy

6

Environment

3

Science & Tech

3

Art & Culture

3

Take Free Online UPSC CDS 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.