UPSC CDS 1 2022 Expected Cut-off (IMA INA AFA OTA) & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Written Exam was held on 10th April 2022. Check UPSC CDS 1 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks (IMA INA AFA OTA) & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks.

Created On: Apr 11, 2022 14:17 IST
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Expected Cut off: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the UPSC Combined Defence Services 1, 2022 Exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). In the UPSC CDS Written Exam, candidates were asked questions from three sections - General Knowledge, Elementary Maths, and English Language. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for SSB Interview. In this article, we have shared UPSC CDS 1 2022 Expected Cut-off (IMA AFA INA OTA) & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Last date of Application Process

11th January 2022 Till 6 pm

Withdrawal of applications

18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card Release

14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Date

10th April 2022

Release of UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result

May 2022 (Tentative)

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2022

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy

Subjects

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

100

2 Hours

English Language

100

2 Hours

Elementary Mathematics

100

2 Hours

For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy

Subjects

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Knowledge

100

2 Hours

English Language

100

2 Hours

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks (IMA INA AFA OTA)

Academy

Written Exam

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

120 – 131

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

104– 120

AFA (Air Force Academy)

145 – 150

OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) men

73 – 85

OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) women

74 – 85

UPSC CDS 1 Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2021 & 2020)

UPSC CDS 1 2021 Cut-Off Marks (IMA INA AFA OTA)

Academy

Written Exam

Final Exam

Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate*

Marks of last recommended candidate

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

145

268

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

136

260

AFA (Air Force Academy)

158

281

OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) men

107

189

OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) women

107

191

*Subject to a minimum of 20% marks in each paper.

UPSC CDS 1 2020 Cut-Off Marks (IMA INA AFA OTA)

Academy

Written Exam

Final Exam

Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate*

Marks of last recommended candidate

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

130

250

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

118

242

AFA (Air Force Academy)

143

274

OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) men

93

173

OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) women

93

177

