UPSC CDS 1 2022 Expected Cut-off (IMA INA AFA OTA) & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Expected Cut off: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the UPSC Combined Defence Services 1, 2022 Exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). In the UPSC CDS Written Exam, candidates were asked questions from three sections - General Knowledge, Elementary Maths, and English Language. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for SSB Interview. In this article, we have shared UPSC CDS 1 2022 Expected Cut-off (IMA AFA INA OTA) & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks.
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Last date of Application Process
|
11th January 2022 Till 6 pm
|
Withdrawal of applications
|
18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm
|
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card Release
|
14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022
|
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Date
|
10th April 2022
|
Release of UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result
|
May 2022 (Tentative)
UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2022
For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
100
|
2 Hours
|
English Language
|
100
|
2 Hours
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
100
|
2 Hours
For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge
|
100
|
2 Hours
|
English Language
|
100
|
2 Hours
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks (IMA INA AFA OTA)
|
Academy
|
Written Exam
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
120 – 131
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
104– 120
|
AFA (Air Force Academy)
|
145 – 150
|
OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) men
|
73 – 85
|
OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) women
|
74 – 85
UPSC CDS 1 Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2021 & 2020)
UPSC CDS 1 2021 Cut-Off Marks (IMA INA AFA OTA)
|
Academy
|
Written Exam
|
Final Exam
|
Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate*
|
Marks of last recommended candidate
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
145
|
268
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
136
|
260
|
AFA (Air Force Academy)
|
158
|
281
|
OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) men
|
107
|
189
|
OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) women
|
107
|
191
*Subject to a minimum of 20% marks in each paper.
UPSC CDS 1 2020 Cut-Off Marks (IMA INA AFA OTA)
|
Academy
|
Written Exam
|
Final Exam
|
Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate*
|
Marks of last recommended candidate
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
130
|
250
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
118
|
242
|
AFA (Air Force Academy)
|
143
|
274
|
OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) men
|
93
|
173
|
OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) women
|
93
|
177
UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis: Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Section-wise Exam Review