UPSC CDS 1 2022 Expected Cut-off (IMA INA AFA OTA) & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Expected Cut off: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the UPSC Combined Defence Services 1, 2022 Exam on 10th April 2022 for admission of 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women). In the UPSC CDS Written Exam, candidates were asked questions from three sections - General Knowledge, Elementary Maths, and English Language. Shortlisted candidates in the written exam will be called for SSB Interview. In this article, we have shared UPSC CDS 1 2022 Expected Cut-off (IMA AFA INA OTA) & Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks.

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Last date of Application Process 11th January 2022 Till 6 pm Withdrawal of applications 18th January to 24th January 2022 till 6 pm UPSC CDS 1 2022 Admit Card Release 14th March 2022 to 10th April 2022 UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Date 10th April 2022 Release of UPSC CDS 1 2022 Result May 2022 (Tentative)

UPSC CDS Exam Pattern 2022

For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours Elementary Mathematics 100 2 Hours

For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy

Subjects Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 100 2 Hours English Language 100 2 Hours

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks (IMA INA AFA OTA)

Academy Written Exam IMA (Indian Military Academy) 120 – 131 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 104– 120 AFA (Air Force Academy) 145 – 150 OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) men 73 – 85 OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) women 74 – 85

UPSC CDS 1 Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks (2021 & 2020)

UPSC CDS 1 2021 Cut-Off Marks (IMA INA AFA OTA)

Academy Written Exam Final Exam Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate* Marks of last recommended candidate IMA (Indian Military Academy) 145 268 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 136 260 AFA (Air Force Academy) 158 281 OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) men 107 189 OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) women 107 191

*Subject to a minimum of 20% marks in each paper.

UPSC CDS 1 2020 Cut-Off Marks (IMA INA AFA OTA)

Academy Written Exam Final Exam Aggregate marks of last qualified candidate* Marks of last recommended candidate IMA (Indian Military Academy) 130 250 INA (Indian Naval Academy) 118 242 AFA (Air Force Academy) 143 274 OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) men 93 173 OTA (Officers’ Training Academy) women 93 177

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam Analysis: Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Section-wise Exam Review