CDS 2023 Answer Key: Download PDF Maths, English, GK for Set A, B, C, and D

CDS Answer Key 2023: Check the tentative CDS 1 2023 Answer Key released by the experts for Mathematics, English, and G.K papers. Check the CDS 1 answer key 2023 for Maths, English, and G.K to know their tentative score.

CDS Answer Key 2023: The Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, 2023 has been held successfully by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 16, 2023 across different exam centers in the country. Meanwhile, some of the reputed coaching institutes release the unofficial answer key pdf for the aspirants to help them assess their tentative marks by checking the correct answers. The CDS Answer Key 2023 pdf shall be released officially by the Commission soon.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) releases the official answer key pdf for CDS for each set along with the question papers pdf. The Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination is one of the toughest exams in the country to crack for admission to various prestigious institutions such as Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA). Jagran Josh has compiled the collection of tentative CDA 1 answer keys for aspirants to help them assess their tentative marks by checking the correct answers in English, Mathematics, and GK for sets A, B, C, and D.

In this post, candidates can download the unofficial answer key pdf for set A, B, C, and D of English, Mathematics, and General Knowledge.

CDS 1 Answer Key 2023

CDS Answer Key is released by the commission a few days after the exam on the official website. To help aspirants who had appeared in the exam we have compiled the CDS 1 answer key that will help them calculate the marks in the CDS 1 exam. CDS exam is conducted twice in a year across various exam centers in the country. Check the important points of CDS 1 Answer Key for Maths, English, and G.K. below.

Parameters CDS Answer Key Details Name of exam Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS 1) Conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam level National Exam frequency Twice a year (April and September) Exam mode Offline Exam stages Written exam and Interview No of questions Elementary Math: 100

General English: 120

General Knowledge: 120 Marking scheme 1 mark for the correct answer 0.33 marks for wrong answers

How to Download CDS 1 Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the official CDS 2023 answer key:

Visit the official website of the Commission.

Under the ‘examination’ tab, click active examinations.

Click on ‘Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023’.

Click on the subject-wise answer key pdf.

Documents shall open in another tab, download the files for reference purposes.

CDS Answer Key 2023 by Coaching Institutes

After completion of the exam, coaching institutes also compile the CDS 1 answer key 2023 by their team of experts. Candidates can find the link to download the unofficial answer key below to compare their responses to arrive at a tentative score.

CDS 1 2023 Answer Key by Major Khalsi

CDS 1 Answer Key 2023 for English Download Here CDS 2023 GK Answer Key Download Here CDS 1 2023 Maths Answer Key 2023 Download Here

CDS 1 2023 Answer Key by Cavalier

CDS Answer Key 2023 for English Download Here UPSC CDS 1 Maths Answer Key 2023 Download Here CDS Answer Key 2023 for GK Download Here

How to Calculate Marks Using CDS 1 2023 Answer Key?

Check the process and important points to calculate CDS Answer Key 2023. Firstly, candidates must note that there is negative marking in the exam. There are four alternatives for the answer to every question.

For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate. One third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and there will be the same penalty as above for that question.

If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

With this marking scheme in ming, candidates must follow the below steps to arrive at a tentative score using the answer key of CDS 1 2023.

For the correct answer, candidates need to consider the marks assigned to the particular question.

For incorrect answers, candidates need to consider 1/3 marks (0.33) negative marking from the marks allotted to the particular question.

Previous Years’ Official CDS Answer Key Download PDF

Along with the question papers pdf, the Commission also releases the CDS answer key pdf officially for each set A, B, C, and D. Below, we have compiled the past years’ answer keys pdf for candidates to download while solving the previous years’ question papers for the upcoming exams.

CDS Answer Key 2022

Candidates can download the official answer key pdf for CDS 1 2022 and CDS 2 2022 from the link provided below:

CDS 1 2022 Answer Key English Download Here GK Download Here Elementary Mathematics Download Here

CDS Answer Key 2021

Candidates can download the official answer key pdf for CDS 1 2021 and CDS 2 from the link provided below:

CDS 1 2021 Answer Key English Download Here GK Download Here Elementary Mathematics Download Here

CDS Answer Key 2020

Candidates can download the official answer key pdf for CDS 1 2020 and CDS 2 2020 from the link provided below:

CDS 1 2020 Answer Key English Download Here GK Download Here Elementary Mathematics Download Here

CDS Answer Key 2019

Candidates can download the official answer key pdf for CDS 1 2019 and CDS 2 2019 from the link provided below: