Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23 For Various Posts at rrccr.com: 10th/12th/Graduate Can Apply

Central Railway Recruitment Notification Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23: Central Railway has released the Central Railway recruitment notification for various posts under Sports Quota in Employment News (26 November-05 December) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 December 2022.
Candidates having minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years as on 01/01/2023can apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23.
According to the short notification released, these posts are open to all regardless of Community and there is no reservation for SC/ST/OBC. Further, only the candidates qualified in the Trials shall be called for further process.
Notification Details Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23
Employment Notice No. RRC/CR/02/2022 dated 26.11.2022
Important Date Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23
Closing Date and Time of online Applications: 12 December 2022
Vacancy Details Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23
Level 5/4 (7th CPC):03
Level 3/2 (7th CPC):18
Eligibility Criteria Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23
Educational Qualification
Level 5/4 (7th CPC): Minimum Graduation in any faculty from a recognized University.
Level 3/2 (7th CPC):Passed 12th (+2 stage) OR its Equivalent Examination OR
Passed Matriculation plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship OR
Passed Matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.
Note: 1) Diploma in Engineering will not be considered as an alternative higher
qualification.
Candidates should check the notification link for details of the Eligibility/Sports Achievements/Eligibility Norms and other update for the posts.
How To Download: Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23
- Visit the official website of Central Railway -https://www.rrccr.com,
- Click on the link - ‘ Online Recruitment against open advertisement Sports quota for the year 2022-23/Click here to view/download Notification in English available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23 Notification in a new window.
- Download Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23 Notification and save the same for your future reference.
Click Here For Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23 PDF
How To Apply Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting www.rrccr.com on or before 12 December 2022