Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23 For Various Posts at rrccr.com: 10th/12th/Graduate Can Apply

Central Railway has invited online application for the 21 Sports Quota Posts on its official website. Check Central Railway Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Central Railway Recruitment Notification Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23: Central Railway has released the Central Railway recruitment notification for various posts under Sports Quota in Employment News (26 November-05 December) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 December 2022.

Candidates having minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years as on 01/01/2023can apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23.

According to the short notification released, these posts are open to all regardless of Community and there is no reservation for SC/ST/OBC. Further, only the candidates qualified in the Trials shall be called for further process.



Notification Details Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23

Employment Notice No. RRC/CR/02/2022 dated 26.11.2022

Important Date Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23

Closing Date and Time of online Applications: 12 December 2022

Vacancy Details Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23

Level 5/4 (7th CPC):03

Level 3/2 (7th CPC):18

Eligibility Criteria Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23

Educational Qualification

Level 5/4 (7th CPC): Minimum Graduation in any faculty from a recognized University.

Level 3/2 (7th CPC):Passed 12th (+2 stage) OR its Equivalent Examination OR

Passed Matriculation plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship OR

Passed Matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Note: 1) Diploma in Engineering will not be considered as an alternative higher

qualification.

Candidates should check the notification link for details of the Eligibility/Sports Achievements/Eligibility Norms and other update for the posts.

How To Download: Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23

Visit the official website of Central Railway -https://www.rrccr.com, Click on the link - ‘ Online Recruitment against open advertisement Sports quota for the year 2022-23/Click here to view/download Notification in English available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23 Notification in a new window. Download Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here For Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23 PDF





How To Apply Central Railway Recruitment 2022-23

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting www.rrccr.com on or before 12 December 2022