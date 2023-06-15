CGPSC Admit Card 2023 for Pre D.El.Ed, Pre B.Ed and AVFO Posts Released at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

CGPSC Admit Card 2023 has been released at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Check Direct Link to Download CGPSC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card, CGPSC Pre B.Ed Admit Card and CGPSC AVFO Admit Card Here.

CGPSC Admit Card 2023: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) uploaded the admit card for Pre D.El.Ed, Pre B.Ed Entrance Exam and admit card for Assistant Veterinary Field Officer Recruitment Exam 2023 (AVFO). Candidates can download CGPSC Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card, CGPSC Pre B.Ed Admit Card and CGPSC AVFO Admit Card from the official website of the commission.

Students must download their admit card before the exam date and carry it at the exam centre. They should also bring their original Photo ID Card such as Voter ID Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Passport etc.

How to Download CGPSC Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the CGPSC

Step 2: Click on ‘Pre.B.Ed., Pre. D.El.Ed. Entrance Exam and Admit Card of Assistant Veterinary Field Officer Recruitment Exam 2023 (AVFO)’

Step 3: Enter Your Registered Mobile No and Password

Step 4: Click on ‘Login’ Button

Step 5: Download CGPSC Hall Ticket