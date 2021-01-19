CGPSC Amended Model Answer 2021 Released for Assistant Director Agriculture post @psc.cg.gov.in, Download PDF

CGPSC Amended Model Answer 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Amended Model Answer for the Assistant Director Agriculture Post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Assistant Director Agriculture post can download the CGPSC Amended Model Answer 2021 through the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.



It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has conducted the written examination for the post of Assistant Director Agriculture on 14 December 2020 on various examination centers in the state.

Commission had earlier released the Answer Key for the concerned subjects for Assistant Director Agriculture post on 17 December 2020 on its official website. Commission had demanded the objections, if any from the candidates till 28 December 2020. The last date for submission of documents in support of answers was 04 January 2021.

After raising the objections for their answer by various candidates, now Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released the Amended Model Answer 2021 for Assistant Director Agriculture based on the suggestion by expert panel with the answer key released earlier.

All such candidates appeared in the Assistant Director Agriculture written examination can check the Amended Model Answer 2021 available on the official website of CGPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



