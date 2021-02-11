CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Math and Home Science @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Details

CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview schedule for the Assistant Professor Post for Math and Home Science subject on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor (Math and Home Science) post can check the interview schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the interview for Assistant Professor (Math and Home Science) post from 02-04 March 2021. Commission has released the details interview schedule on its official website.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has conducted the written examination for Assistant Professor (Math and Home Science) post on 05/06 November 2022. Commission had announced the result of qualified candidates on 19 January 2021.

As per the selection process for Assistant Professor (Math and Home Science) post, candidates qualified in the written test will have to appear for next Interview/Document Verification round for the post.

Candidates can check the details of Interview/Document Verification Schedule available on the official website of CGPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

