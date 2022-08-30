CGPSC Answer Key 2021 Out for State Engineering Service at psc.cg.gov.in, Raise Objections, If Any

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the State Engineering Service Exam-2021 on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF.

CGPSC Engineering Service Model Answer Key 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the State Engineering Service Exam-2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the State Engineering Service Exam-2021 can download CGPSC Engineering Service Model Answer Key 2021 through the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

You can download the CGPSC Engineering Service Model Answer Key 2021 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: CGPSC Engineering Service Model Answer Key 2021





Candidates can download the answer key for the subjects including General Studies and other subjects from the official website. Candidates can match their answer key for the State Engineering Service Exam-2021 with the model answer key and raise their objections, if any.

Candidates can raise their objection in online mode through the link available on the official website on or before 05 September 2022. Last date for sending the proof with support to the Commission office is 12 September 2022.

Candidates can download the CGPSC Engineering Service Model Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Engineering Service Model Answer Key 2021 Check Steps