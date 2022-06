CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 132 Ayurveda Medical Officer Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Eligibility

CGPSC has invited online application for the 132 Ayurveda Medical Officer Post on its official website. Check CGPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online application for Ayurveda Medical Officer posts. There a total of 132 posts are available under Medical Education (Ayush) department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification on or before 27 June 2022. Process of online apply will commence from 08 June 2022.



Candidates with certain educational qualification including Graduate Degree in a Ayurveda from institute recognized by Medical Council of India can apply for CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification. Candidates selected finally for Ayurveda Medical Officer posts will get salary matrix level-12.

Notification Details for CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement Number-26/2022/Exam/Date 2/06/2022

Important Dates for CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 :

Commencement of submission of online application: 08 June 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 27 June 2022

Vacancy Details for CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 :

Ayurveda Medical Officer-132

Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 :

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Degree in a Ayurveda from institute recognized by Medical Council of India.

Should be registered with Chhattisgarh Ayurveda, Unani and Natural Medical Board.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022:





Salary for CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022:

Rs. 56100-177500(Pay Matrix level 12)

How to Apply for CGPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 :

Interested candidates can apply online from 08 June 2022 to 27 June 2022. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.