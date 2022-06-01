CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Released for Peon Posts @ psc.cg.gov.in, 8th Pass Can Apply

CGPSC has invited online application for the Peon post on its official website. Check CGPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CGPSC Peon Recruitment 2022 Notification: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online application for 80 Peon posts under direct recruitment. Selection for these posts will be based on two stages written exams including Objective and Subjective.

Candidates willing to apply for CGPSC Peon Recruitment 2022 can check the CGPSC Recruitment 2022 for Peon post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 02 July 2022. The process to apply online will commence from 08 June 2022.

Candidates having 8th pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for CGPSC Peon Recruitment 2022. Applying candidates should have minimum age of 18 years and maximum 35 years as on 01.01.2022.



Notification Details for CGPSC Peon Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement Number-24/2022/Exam/Date 31/05/2022

Important Dates for CGPSC Peon Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Commencement of submission of online application: 08 June 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 02 July 2022

Vacancy Details for CGPSC Peon Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Peon-80 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC Peon Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Applying candidates should have 8th Pass.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/experience and additional eligibility for the post.

Age Limit for CGPSC Peon Recruitment 2022 Notification:

18 to 35 years as on 01.01.2022

Relaxation in age as per government norms. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on two stages written exams.

First Objective based and Second Subjective. Exam will be based on the General Studies related to Chhattisgarh and India with General English, Hindi, Maths and Chhattisgarh Language. Check the notification link for details.

How to Apply for CGPSC Peon Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from official website from 08 June 2022 to 02 July 2022. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.