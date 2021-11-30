Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 for 386 Sr Resident Posts, Apply @psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is hiring 386 Senior Resident Posts. Check Details Here.

Created On: Nov 30, 2021 13:20 IST
CGPSC Recruitment 2021

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published a notification recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Eligible and interested can apply online from 16 December 2021. The link will be deactivated on 14 January 2022.

Around 386 vacancies are available in Senior Resident Medical Education Department in the pay scale of 67300-213100 under Level 13.

More details on CGPSC Sr Resident Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit and other details through the PDF link below:

CGPSC Sr Resident Notification Download

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 16 December 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application - 14 January 2022

CGPSC Vacancy Details

Senior Resident - 386

CGPSC Sr Resident Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

MS//MD//DNB/Diploma. Candidates can check more details through the PDF link below.

Age Limit:

25 to 35 years

How to Apply for CGPSC Sr Resident Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply online from 16 December 2021 to 14 January 2022.

Application Fee:

General / Other State - Rs. 400/-

SC / ST / OBC - Rs. 300/-

