CGPSC Revised Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Botany Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Update

All such candidates who have qualified for Assistant Professor (Botany) posts can check the details interview/document verification schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the interview for Assistant Professor Botany post from 07 July 2021. Earlier interview was to commence from 09 July 2021. Document verification for the Assistant Professor Botany post now will be commencing from 06 July 2021 in lieu of 08 July 2021.

