CISF Tradesman Constable 2020 Exam Date announced @cisf.gov.in, Check Details here

CISF Tradesman Constable 2020 Exam Date: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced CISF Tradesman Constable 2020 Exam Date by releasing a notice. As per the notice, the exam is scheduled to be held on 7 June 2020 at various exam centres.

All those who are going to appear in CISF Tradesman Constable 2020 Exam will be able to download CISF Tradesman Constable 2020 Admit Card within 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 914 vacancies of Constable/ Tradesmen. The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of PET/PST/Documentation & Trade test. Detailed scrutiny of their documents will be done after PST/PET. If any required document is not provided by the candidate at this stage, his candidature will be cancelled and he will be issued a rejection slip.

CISF Tradesman Constable 2020 Exam

The CISF Tradesman Constable 2020 written test will be OMR based. The exam will be of 100 marks of 02 hours duration containing 100 questions on General Awareness / General Knowledge, Knowledge of elementary mathematics, Analytical Aptitude, Ability to observe and distinguish patterns and to test the basic knowledge of the candidate in Hindi/English. The questions will be set bilingual in English/Hindi.

