GMRC Recruitment 2020, 145 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @gujaratmetrorail.com

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2019: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Chief General Manager / General Manager, Additional General Manager, Senior Deputy General Manager, Joint General Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Engineer, Deputy General Manager and Surveyor. Eligible candidates can apply online for Gujarat Metro Recruitment official website from 04 March to 03 April 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - GMRC/HR/RECT/CIVIL-SER/Mar‐2020/01

Important Date

Last Date of Application – 03 April 2020

Gujarat Metro Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 43

Chief General Manager / General Manager (Civil) – 4 Posts

Additional General Manager (Civil Design / Track) – 3 Posts

Joint General Manager(Civil / Underground)/Senior Deputy General Manager (Civil)/Deputy General Manager (Civil)/Deputy General Manager (Civil - QA/QC)/Deputy General Manager (Civil - Safety)/Deputy General Manager - Multi Modal Integration (Transport Planning) – 10 Posts

Manager (Civil), Manager (Architect) and Manager – Multi Modal Integration (Transport Planning), Asst. Manager (Civil), Asst. Manager (Alignment Expert/Civil) and Asst. Manager – Multi Modal Integration (Transport Planning) – 24 Posts

Engineer (Civil) – 30 Posts

Surveyor (Civil) – 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Managerial Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Chief General Manager / General Manager (Civil)– Candidate must be a B.E / B. (Civil) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 % marks / equivalent CGPA. Candidates should have minimum 20 years of relevant post qualification experience

Additional General Manager (Civil Design- 1 / Track - 2) - Candidate must be a B.E / B. Tech (Civil) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 % marks / equivalent CGPA. Applicants should have minimum 18 years of Post Qualification experience of Executive level in reputed private organization of Civil Engineering or 15 years of Post Qualification experience of Executive level in Government / PSU’

Manager (Civil) – Candidate must be a B.E / B. Tech (Civil) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 % marks / equivalent CGPA. Applicants should have minimum 9 years of Post Qualification experience of Executive level in reputed private organization of Civil Engineering or 7 years Post Qualification experience of Executive level in Government / PSU’s

Manager (Architect) - Candidate must be a B.Arch engineering graduate from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute with minimum 60 % marks/equivalent CGPA. Applicants should have minimum 9 years of Post Qualification experience of Executive level in reputed private organization of Civil Engineering or 7 years Post Qualification experience of Executive level in Government / PSU’s

Manager - Multi Modal Integration (Transport Planning) - Candidate must be a Bachelor in Planning from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute with minimum 60 % marks/equivalent CGPA. Applicants should have minimum 9 years of Post Qualification experience of Executive level in reputed private organization of Civil Engineering or 7 years Post Qualification experience of Executive level in Government / PSU’s

Joint General Manager (Civil) – Candidate must be a B.E / B. Tech (Civil) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 % marks / equivalent CGPA. Applicants should have minimum 16 years of Post Qualification experience of Executive level in reputed private organization of Civil Engineering or 14 years Post Qualification experience of Executive level in Government / PSU’s.

DGM (Civil) - Candidate must be a B.E / B. Tech (Civil) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 % marks / equivalent CGPA. Applicants should have minimum 15 years of Post Qualification experience of Executive level in reputed private organization of Civil Engineering or 13 years Post Qualification experience of Executive level in Government / PSU’s

DGM (Civil, Civil – QA/QC) - Candidate must be a B.E / B. Tech (Civil) engineering graduate from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 % marks / equivalent CGPA. Applicants should have minimum 10 years of Post Qualification experience of Executive level in reputed private organization of Civil Engineering or 8 years Post Qualification experience of Executive level in Government / PSU’s

DGM (Safety) - Candidate must be a B.E / B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 % marks / equivalent CGPA with a Diploma/P.G. Diploma in Construction/Industrial Safety from an Institute recognized by State /Central Govt. or other Statutory authority. Applicants should have with 10 years of relevant post qualification experience of Executive level reputed private organization of Civil Engineering or 8 years of relevant Post Qualification experience of Executive level in Government / PSU’s

DGM – Multi Modal Integration (Transport Planning) - Candidate must be a Bachelor in Planning from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute with minimum 60 % marks/equivalent CGPA having minimum 5 years of Post Qualification experience of Executive level in reputed private organization of Civil Engineering or 2 years Post Qualification experience of Executive level in Government / PSU’s.

Assistant Manager (Civil/ Alignment Expert/Civ) - E/B.Tech (Civil) engineering graduate with minimum of 60 % marks / equivalent CGPA having minimum 5 years of relevant Post Qualification

Manager - Multi Modal Integration(Transport Planning) - Candidate must be a Bachelor in Planning from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute with minimum 60 % marks/equivalent CGPA having minimum 5 years of Post Qualification experience of Executive level in reputed private organization of Civil Engineering or 2 years Post Qualification experience of Executive level in Government / PSU’s

Engineer - Candidate must be a Bachelor in Planning from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute with minimum 60 % marks/equivalent CGPA having minimum 5 years of Post Qualification experience of Executive level in reputed private organization of Civil Engineering or 2 years Post Qualification experience of Executive level in Government / PSU’s

Surveyor (Civil) - Candidate must be a Diploma in Civil Engineering (3 years diploma) from Govt. recognized University with minimum 60 % marks/equivalent CGPA having minimum 3 years of post-qualification experience in Survey works of Civil engineering

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Gujarat Metro Managerial Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online through Gujarat Metro official website on or before 03 April 2020.

Gujarat Metro Recruitment Notification PDF

Apply Online