CMOH Cooch Behar Result 2021 Out for Staff Nurse and other @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Interview Schedule
Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Cooch Behar, West Bengal has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the posts of Staff Nurse on its official website- wbhealth.gov.in.
CMOH Cooch Behar Provisional Result 2021: Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Cooch Behar, Government of West Bengal has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the posts of Staff Nurse and other. Organization has also released the date of walk-in-interview for the shortlisted candidates on its official website.
All such candidates who have applied for the CMOH Cooch Behar Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 can check their result available on the official website of WB Health - wbhealth.gov.in.
Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Cooch Behar has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for Staff Nurse/MT posts on its official website. CMOH Cooch Behar will conduct the walk-in-interview for the shortlisted candidates on 01 June 2021 at the venue Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Lal Bag, Devibari Road, Cooch Behar.
Candidates, who have shortlisted for the interview round for the Staff Nurse and other posts should note that they will have to appear at the interview round with original documents for the verification. Candidates applied for the above posts can check the list of shortlisted candidates and interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for CMOH Cooch Behar Provisional Result 2021 for for Staff Nurse and other
How to Download: CMOH Cooch Behar Provisional Result 2021 for for Staff Nurse and other
- Visit the official website of West Bengal Health Department i.e. wbhealth.gov.in/pages/career
- Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link List "Interview Notice for the different contractual post in CMOH, Coochbehar" given on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Result/Interview Date.
- Candidates should take print out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
