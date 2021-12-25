Coast Guard AC Admit Card 2021-22 to release soon @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in: Check Exam Date & Details Here

Coast Guard AC Admit Card 2021: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released an important notice regarding the conduct of the recruitment exam for the Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer). The candidates who applied for Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) will be able to download their admit cards tentatively from 28 December onwards through the official website of the Indian Coast Guard. i.e. joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

As per the media reports, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of January 2022. The admit cards for the above exam will be available on www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in from 28 December 2021. The candidates will have to bring 02 copies of system generated E-Admit card having allotted roll number with a recent identical photograph with blue background (not older than 03 months).

Candidates to reach the allotted center at least 30 minutes prior to starting of Exam. The date and time of the examination will be intimated through the Coast Guard website www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The exam will be conducted at the following exam centers.

Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No-11, 4th Floor, MPT Old Building, Mormugao Harbour, Goa - 403803. Coast Guard Store Depot, CG Complex, Near Kalmandapam Police Station, GM Pettai Road, Royapuram, Chennai – 600013. Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (North East), Synthesis Business Park, 6th floor, Shrachi Building, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata – 700161. Coast Guard Selection Board, C-1, Near Indus Valley Public School, Sector-62, Noida, UP – 201309.

ICG Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

Exam Pattern:

The exam will consist of the Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT). The aptitude tests will be in English only and will be of objective type. During PP&DT the candidates are expected to speak and discuss in English. However, they are free to speak in Hindi if they wish to do so.