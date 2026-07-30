COMEDK 2026 Round 1 CSE Cutoff 2026: Top 15 Colleges Closing Under 10,000 Rank

COMEDK 2026 Round 1 CSE Cutoff 2026: The COMEDK UGET Round 1 cutoff and result have been released at comedk.org. As expected, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) is the most contested branch, with top-tier colleges seeing their seats filled with the top rankers.

Candidates who have secured a rank under 10000 are eligible to get premier colleges in COMEDK. Continue reading the articles for analytical breakdown of the top 15 engineering colleges whose Round 1 CSE cutoffs

COMEDK 2026 Round 1 CSE Cutoff: Key Highlights

As per the recent data the COMEDK top engineering colleges are RV College of Engineering, M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, BMS College of Engineering, etc. Candidates can check the table below for key highlights