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COMEDK 2026 Round 1 CSE Cutoff 2026: Top 15 Colleges Closing Under 10,000 Rank

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 12:21 IST

COMEDK 2026 Round 1 CSE Cutoff 2026: The COMEDK counselling result is out, and as per the data, CSE is the top preferred branch. Candidates can check the detailed closing rank for top colleges such as R.V. College of Engineering, M.S. Ramaiah, and BMS College of Engineering

COMEDK 2026 Round 1 CSE Cutoff 2026: Top 15 Colleges Closing Under 10,000 Rank
COMEDK 2026 Round 1 CSE Cutoff 2026: Top 15 Colleges Closing Under 10,000 Rank

COMEDK 2026 Round 1 CSE Cutoff 2026: The COMEDK UGET Round 1 cutoff and result have been released at comedk.org. As expected, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) is the most contested branch, with top-tier colleges seeing their seats filled with the top rankers.
Candidates who have secured a rank under 10000 are eligible to get premier colleges in COMEDK. Continue reading the articles for analytical breakdown of the top 15 engineering colleges whose Round 1 CSE cutoffs

COMEDK 2026 Round 1 CSE Cutoff: Key Highlights

As per the recent data the COMEDK top engineering colleges are RV College of Engineering, M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, BMS College of Engineering, etc. Candidates can check the table below for key highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK)

Exam Name

COMEDK UGET 2026

Course Offered

B.E. / B.Tech (Computer Science & Allied Branches)

Round Name

Counselling Round 1

Seat Categories Covered

General Merit (GM), Kalyana Karnataka Region (KKR)

Top Performing Institute

R V College of Engineering, Bengaluru (CS Cutoff: 228)

Official Website

comedk.org

COMEDK 2026 Round 1 Computer Science Closing Ranks

Candidates can check the college-wise and branch-wise Round 1 closing rank for Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) for the GM and KKR categories below

College Name

Branch Name

Seat Category

Closing Rank

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

228

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

GM

359

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

GM

379

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)

GM

412

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

688

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

GM

893

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)

GM

1130

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

2157

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

GM

2280

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)

GM

2462

Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering constituent college of JSS Science and

Technology University-Manasagangothri, Mysuru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

3377

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

3526

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

GM

3684

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)

GM

4004

JSS Science and Technology University-Mysuru

CS – Computer Science & Engineering

GM

4228

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)

GM

4294

Bangalore Institute of Technology, V V Puram, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

5245

Bangalore Institute of Technology, V V Puram, Bengaluru

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

GM

5593

Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru

IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)

GM

6389

P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

GM

6883

P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

GM

7506

R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

8621

P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

8640

BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

9441

R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

GM

9492

The National Institute of Engineering North Campus-Koorgalli, Mysuru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

GM

9565

The National Institute of Engineering North Campus-Koorgalli, Mysuru

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

GM

9998

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

KKR

1158

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

KKR

1596

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

KKR

1964

R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru

CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)

KKR

2776

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

KKR

3699

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

KKR

4382

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)

KKR

6016

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

CS-Computer Science & Engineering

KKR

7956

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)

KKR

7961

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)

KKR

9782

How to Check COMEDK Round 1 Seat Result 2026?

Candidates can check the COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 by visiting the official website, or they can follow the simple steps listed below.
Visit the official website, comedk.org

  • On the homepage click on the link titled, COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment/Cutoff Ranks
  • Log in using your registered application number/user ID and password.
  • After logging in, candidates will get a display of assigned college, branch, seat allotment decision, and category-wise closing ranks.
  • Click on the save button and download the copy for future reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 12:21 IST

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