COMEDK 2026 Round 1 CSE Cutoff 2026: Top 15 Colleges Closing Under 10,000 Rank
COMEDK 2026 Round 1 CSE Cutoff 2026: The COMEDK counselling result is out, and as per the data, CSE is the top preferred branch. Candidates can check the detailed closing rank for top colleges such as R.V. College of Engineering, M.S. Ramaiah, and BMS College of Engineering
COMEDK 2026 Round 1 CSE Cutoff 2026: The COMEDK UGET Round 1 cutoff and result have been released at comedk.org. As expected, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) is the most contested branch, with top-tier colleges seeing their seats filled with the top rankers.
Candidates who have secured a rank under 10000 are eligible to get premier colleges in COMEDK. Continue reading the articles for analytical breakdown of the top 15 engineering colleges whose Round 1 CSE cutoffs
COMEDK 2026 Round 1 CSE Cutoff: Key Highlights
As per the recent data the COMEDK top engineering colleges are RV College of Engineering, M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, BMS College of Engineering, etc. Candidates can check the table below for key highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK)
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Exam Name
|
COMEDK UGET 2026
|
Course Offered
|
B.E. / B.Tech (Computer Science & Allied Branches)
|
Round Name
|
Counselling Round 1
|
Seat Categories Covered
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General Merit (GM), Kalyana Karnataka Region (KKR)
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Top Performing Institute
|
R V College of Engineering, Bengaluru (CS Cutoff: 228)
|
Official Website
|
comedk.org
COMEDK 2026 Round 1 Computer Science Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the college-wise and branch-wise Round 1 closing rank for Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) for the GM and KKR categories below
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Seat Category
|
Closing Rank
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
228
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
GM
|
359
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
GM
|
379
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)
|
GM
|
412
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
688
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
GM
|
893
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)
|
GM
|
1130
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
2157
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
GM
|
2280
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)
|
GM
|
2462
|
Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering constituent college of JSS Science and
Technology University-Manasagangothri, Mysuru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
3377
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
3526
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
GM
|
3684
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)
|
GM
|
4004
|
JSS Science and Technology University-Mysuru
|
CS – Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
4228
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering-Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
|
IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)
|
GM
|
4294
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology, V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
5245
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology, V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
GM
|
5593
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology-V V Puram, Bengaluru
|
IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)
|
GM
|
6389
|
P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
GM
|
6883
|
P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
GM
|
7506
|
R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
8621
|
P.E.S.College of Engineering-PES College Road, Mandya
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
8640
|
BMS Institute of Technology and Management-Yelahanka, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
9441
|
R V Institute of Technology and Management-J P Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
GM
|
9492
|
The National Institute of Engineering North Campus-Koorgalli, Mysuru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
GM
|
9565
|
The National Institute of Engineering North Campus-Koorgalli, Mysuru
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
GM
|
9998
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
KKR
|
1158
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
KKR
|
1596
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
KKR
|
1964
|
R V College of Engineering-Mysore Road, Bengaluru
|
CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)
|
KKR
|
2776
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
KKR
|
3699
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CI-Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)
|
KKR
|
4382
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
CY-Computer Science & Engineering (Cyber Security)
|
KKR
|
6016
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
CS-Computer Science & Engineering
|
KKR
|
7956
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
IC-Computer Science & Engineering (IOT & Cyber Security Including Block Chain Technology)
|
KKR
|
7961
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
CD-Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science)
|
KKR
|
9782
How to Check COMEDK Round 1 Seat Result 2026?
Candidates can check the COMEDK Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 by visiting the official website, or they can follow the simple steps listed below.
Visit the official website, comedk.org
- On the homepage click on the link titled, COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment/Cutoff Ranks
- Log in using your registered application number/user ID and password.
- After logging in, candidates will get a display of assigned college, branch, seat allotment decision, and category-wise closing ranks.
- Click on the save button and download the copy for future reference.
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